Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
CBS 21 Days of Caring | Contact Helpline provides friendly voice for those in need
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Contact Helpline has been serving Central Pennsylvania since 1970 and they are also the PA 211 providers for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntington, Juniata, Mifflin, Petty and York. A friendly voice on the other end of the line for those in need. Volunteer...
Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
NBC Washington
Life of Sheriff Melvin High Celebrated in Prince George's County
State and regional leaders celebrated the life of 78-year-old Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin High, who died just weeks before his planned retirement after more than 50 years of public service. “He wasn’t just respected,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “Melvin High was revered and was beloved.”. High,...
WJLA
DC puts violence interrupters in 3 high schools, 3 middle schools
WASHINGTON (7News) — The general picture of violence interrupters is of groups, mostly men with previous brushes with the law, walking the streets of violent neighborhoods trying to bring peace. But increasingly in DC they're in places like schools. For the past three years they've been embedded in Anacostia,...
Washingtonian.com
A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions
When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
wypr.org
Little Italy: Reflections of life-long resident Mary Ann Campanella
And now, another installment in our occasional series, Midday in the Neighborhood, which we are producing in conjunction with our partners at the Baltimore Banner. Today, we turn our focus to Little Italy, a historic neighborhood filled with great places to eat, and families whose legacies extend back for generations.
arlingtonmagazine.com
7 Family-Friendly Holiday Excursions and Winter Trips
Approximate drive time from Arlington: 2 hours, 15 minutes (145 miles) It’s always 84 degrees inside the water park at Great Wolf Lodge, regardless of the temperature outside, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip the white stuff during your visit. In mid-November, the resort launched Snowland, a seasonal celebration with lights, trees, snowflakes and themed activities, from songs to crafts. Visits to the resort include unlimited time in the water park, which features a large wave pool and fast slides for older kids, and a cub pool for swimmers who are just starting out. Youngsters can also enjoy free activities such as daily kids’ yoga, shows and art projects, and a nightly story time and dance party to get the last few wiggles out—plus on-site bowling, an arcade and other family fun for additional fees. Soon, the DMV will soon have yet another Great Wolf option; a new lodge is set to open in Perryville, Maryland, in August 2023. Insider tip: Cyber Monday often offers deep discounts on rooms. // 549 E. Rochambeau Drive, Williamsburg, Virginia.
Police collect socks, hats, gloves for people in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they could use some help keeping people who are experiencing homelessness warm for the winter. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Office of Community First is hosting its 2022 Sock, Hat, & Gloves Drive. People can donate new socks, hats, and gloves at any division […]
House fire displaces DC family
DC Fire and EMS responded to a kitchen fire in the 2600 block of Otis Street NE., according to a tweet.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 12: Jailbreak in Columbia and The Market at River Falls in Potomac
The twelfth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a concert jaunt over the Virginia state line but we caught a tasty beer at Jailbreak in Howard County and heard about a unique crab cake in Potomac in Montgomery County.
Wbaltv.com
Prosecutors: Parking problems, stop for McFlurries led to killing of midshipman's mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Prosecutors claim parking problems and a stop at McDonald's led to the fatal shooting of a Naval Academy midshipman's mother. Prosecutors went before the jury Tuesday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, saying murder suspect Angelo Harrod had a plan and had help carrying it out. Prosecutors said evidence includes video, DNA and cellphone records.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Membership Passes Will be FREE For County Residents in 2023
Montgomery County Recreation membership passes for exercise enthusiasts will be free for County residents in 2023. The free pass provides access to full-equipped exercise rooms, open gym activities, and game rooms at any Community Recreation Center during regularly scheduled hours. This membership makes it easy to work out close to...
fox5dc.com
What to do for fun this holiday season in Prince George's County, MD
Nov. 12 - Dec. 31 | 165 Waterfront Street - National Harbor, MD 20745. Nightly Tree Light Show: Sunset-9 p.m. Fireworks on Saturday nights: 5:30 p.m. This "A Christmas Story" themed "ICE!" experience sees guests wearing a signature blue parka and entering a 9 Degrees Fahrenheit "wonderland carved by expert artisans out of two million pounds of colorful ice."
Home, Truck Destroyed By Pre-Thanksgiving Burning Brush Blaze In La Plata: Fire Marshal
Authorities have determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a Charles County home and left one out in the cold the day before Thanksgiving. A brush fire that rapidly spread destroyed a single-family home on Harmony Farm Place in La Plata, the Maryland State Fire Marshal announced on Monday, Nov. 28.
mocoshow.com
Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022
Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
mymcmedia.org
Albornoz Expresses Deepest Appreciation to First Responders in Plane Crash
During his last media briefing as County Council President, Gabe Albornoz expressed gratitude to local and state first responders, and also to Pepco for quickly restoring electricity to tens of thousands of homes and businesses after a small plane crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg in the Montgomery Village area Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
ggwash.org
Events: What does the future hold for the Carter Barron Amphitheater?
Rock Creek Park is fortunate to house a spectacular, approximately 4,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater that, from 1950 to 2017, brought the Washington DC community together to celebrate the confluence of urban outdoors, wilderness, and the performing arts, from popular music to Shakespeare. Due to structural issues and long-term rehabilitation needs, the amphitheater has lain dormant for the past 5 years.
Meet The Jacksons: A Family Of Real-Life Black Cowboys
The Jackson family in Upper Marlboro, Maryland is honoring the country’s legacy of Black cowboys. The family sat down with Good Morning America to discuss their rodeo lifestyle. Corey Jackson and Robyn Jackson met at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, a rodeo known for celebrating Black cowboys and cowgirls....
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3
During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
New live music venue called Vibe opening in Annapolis
Vibe was founded by Fivestar Restaurant Development & Consulting, who owns several Italian restaurants throughout Maryland.
Comments / 0