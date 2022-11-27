ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Terence Crawford: “Jermell Charlo, He’s Not On My Level Nor Errol Spence Level”

Though he’s at the tail end of his career, Terence Crawford has set several lofty goals. Amongst them, of course, is an undisputed showdown against current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. Should the WBO trinket holder truncate Spence’s title reign, his next objective would be to move on from...
BoxingNews24.com

Fury-Chisora 3: “Pension plan for Chisora before he retires” – Teddy Atlas

By Craig Daly: Teddy Atlas sees this Saturday’s headliner as a “pension plan” for Derek Chisora in being given a title shot against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Atlas feels that the 38-year-old warhorse Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) has earned...
Boxing Scene

Chris Eubank on Benn's Second Positive Drug Test: 'I Was, Like, Wow, So He Lied'

Chris Eubank Jr. was all for giving Conor Benn the benefit of the doubt when it was first revealed to him that he tested positive for a banned substance ahead of their projected 157-pound catchweight bout in October. Whatever feelings of bonhomie and charity Eubank had for his embattled rival,...
Boxing Scene

Dillian Whyte: I Won Clearly, So Why Would I Consider A Rematch With Jermaine Franklin?

There is only one rematch that interests Dillian Whyte now that he has beaten Jermaine Franklin. With a lucrative second showdown with Anthony Joshua probable for some time in 2023, the brash heavyweight contender cannot see any reason why he should face Franklin again. Whyte walked away from the ring at OVO Arena Wembley convinced that he defeated Franklin convincingly Saturday night in London.
MICHIGAN STATE
Boxing Scene

Fury: Mayweather is 45 and Fighting Youtubers - Very Difficult To Let Go of Boxing

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, 34-years-old, admits that he's simply not ready to walk away from the sport. Back in April, Fury packed Wembley Stadium with 94,000 screaming fans - who watched him score a knockout victory over mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in six rounds. In the aftermath, Fury announced...
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder once knocked out his own trainer in 96 seconds

Deontay Wilder has a special relationship with his trainer Malik Scott having knocked the man out in under one hundred seconds. When Wilder announced his new trainer for the Tyson Fury trilogy, a startling fact went under the radar as reports circulated regarding the ex-heavyweight contender. Firstly, in 2014, the...
BoxingNews24.com

David Avanesyan insists he’s not easy fight for Crawford

By Dan Ambrose: David Avanesyan says Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford isn’t in for an easy fight when he defends his WBO welterweight title against him on BLK Prime pay-per-view on December 10th at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The boxing world is giving the #6 WBO-ranked...
OMAHA, NE
BoxingNews24.com

Fury – Chisora 3 live on ESPN+ & BT Sport this Saturday

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against #14 WBC Derek Chisora in a trilogy match on December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England live on ESPN+ and BT Sport in UK. In the eyes of many fans, this fight is an abomination,...
Boxing Scene

Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter

George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sporf.com

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora go head-to-head at open workout

Ahead of their fight on Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora have agreed to stand in the middle of the ring and “batter the f***” out of each other. This weekend was originally meant to finally give us the battle between ‘The Gypsy King’ and Anthony Joshua. But alas, as is often the case in boxing, we’ve been given a slice of pie that nobody wants to eat. Not only has Fury already beaten Del Boy twice, but he’s done it handily with the fans booing their last contest from the start to the finish.
Boxing Scene

Derek Chisora: I Won The Usyk Fight; I Just Hope For Fair Judging, Ref In Fury Fight

Derek Chisora doesn’t dispute the outcomes of his first two fights with Tyson Fury. Chisora’s upcoming opponent out-pointed him in their first fight, a 12-rounder in July 2011 at Wembley Arena in London. The undefeated Fury produced an even more decisive victory over Chisora in their rematch three years later, which was stopped by Chisora’s handlers after the 10th round in November 2014 at ExCeL London.
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Maybe Dillian Fights In February, March, AJ Fights Franklin; Then In Summer At Wembley

Eddie Hearn isn’t certain whether Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua will fight next. Their promoter hopes, of course, that the worst-case scenario is that Joshua and Whyte will partake in one bout apiece prior to their rematch taking place sometime next summer at Wembley Stadium in London. Hearn even suggested that Joshua, the former IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion, could face American Jermaine Franklin next, now that Franklin legitimized himself as a contender against Whyte on Saturday night.
MICHIGAN STATE
themaclife.com

‘I need this’: Tyson Fury explains retirement reversal

Tyson Fury won’t be the last boxer to come out of retirement to take on new challenges in the ring — but the reigning WBC heavyweight champion says that his decision to do so was because he can’t quite live without the sport just yet. Fury revealed...
ng-sportingnews.com

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 3: Official scores to settle between friendly rivals

Mexico’s Juan Francisco Estrada and Nicaragua’s Roman Gonzalez have shared 24 rounds together, and there isn’t a boxing fan worth listening to who’s complaining about the potential of seeing another twelve. The pair collide for Estrada’s Ring Magazine junior-bantamweight championship on December 3 in a bout that will be broadcast globally by DAZN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy