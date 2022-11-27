Ahead of their fight on Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora have agreed to stand in the middle of the ring and “batter the f***” out of each other. This weekend was originally meant to finally give us the battle between ‘The Gypsy King’ and Anthony Joshua. But alas, as is often the case in boxing, we’ve been given a slice of pie that nobody wants to eat. Not only has Fury already beaten Del Boy twice, but he’s done it handily with the fans booing their last contest from the start to the finish.

5 HOURS AGO