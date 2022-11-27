Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Tyson Fury explains why he couldn’t walk away from boxing, guarantees dad would ‘rip Jake Paul’s heart out’
Tyson Fury was ready to hang up the gloves for good until he wasn’t. Eight months after his most recent fight and four months after announcing his retirement from competition, the heavyweight boxing star returns to the ring to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout that takes place Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez On Crawford-Spence: Terence Is F------ Up His Money Due To His Pride
Teofimo Lopez Jr. enjoyed the first major breakout of his career on Dec. 14, 2019 as the co-feature to a Terence Crawford fight, knocking out Richard Commey to win the 135-pound IBF championship title. The event was broadcast on ESPN immediately following the NCAA Heisman Trophy presentation. Fast forward three...
Boxing Scene
Terence Crawford: “Jermell Charlo, He’s Not On My Level Nor Errol Spence Level”
Though he’s at the tail end of his career, Terence Crawford has set several lofty goals. Amongst them, of course, is an undisputed showdown against current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. Should the WBO trinket holder truncate Spence’s title reign, his next objective would be to move on from...
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Jake Paul Definitely Became a Professional in Boxing - Now Time To Fight a Real Boxer
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has absolutely no issue with social media star Jake Paul making his mark in the sport of boxing. Paul made his debut in the sport in 2020. He's built an unbeaten record of 6-0, with 4 wins by knockout. Last month, Paul picked up a...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury-Chisora 3: “Pension plan for Chisora before he retires” – Teddy Atlas
By Craig Daly: Teddy Atlas sees this Saturday’s headliner as a “pension plan” for Derek Chisora in being given a title shot against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. Atlas feels that the 38-year-old warhorse Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) has earned...
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank on Benn's Second Positive Drug Test: 'I Was, Like, Wow, So He Lied'
Chris Eubank Jr. was all for giving Conor Benn the benefit of the doubt when it was first revealed to him that he tested positive for a banned substance ahead of their projected 157-pound catchweight bout in October. Whatever feelings of bonhomie and charity Eubank had for his embattled rival,...
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte: I Won Clearly, So Why Would I Consider A Rematch With Jermaine Franklin?
There is only one rematch that interests Dillian Whyte now that he has beaten Jermaine Franklin. With a lucrative second showdown with Anthony Joshua probable for some time in 2023, the brash heavyweight contender cannot see any reason why he should face Franklin again. Whyte walked away from the ring at OVO Arena Wembley convinced that he defeated Franklin convincingly Saturday night in London.
Boxing Scene
Fury: Mayweather is 45 and Fighting Youtubers - Very Difficult To Let Go of Boxing
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, 34-years-old, admits that he's simply not ready to walk away from the sport. Back in April, Fury packed Wembley Stadium with 94,000 screaming fans - who watched him score a knockout victory over mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in six rounds. In the aftermath, Fury announced...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder once knocked out his own trainer in 96 seconds
Deontay Wilder has a special relationship with his trainer Malik Scott having knocked the man out in under one hundred seconds. When Wilder announced his new trainer for the Tyson Fury trilogy, a startling fact went under the radar as reports circulated regarding the ex-heavyweight contender. Firstly, in 2014, the...
BoxingNews24.com
David Avanesyan insists he’s not easy fight for Crawford
By Dan Ambrose: David Avanesyan says Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford isn’t in for an easy fight when he defends his WBO welterweight title against him on BLK Prime pay-per-view on December 10th at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The boxing world is giving the #6 WBO-ranked...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury – Chisora 3 live on ESPN+ & BT Sport this Saturday
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against #14 WBC Derek Chisora in a trilogy match on December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England live on ESPN+ and BT Sport in UK. In the eyes of many fans, this fight is an abomination,...
Boxing Scene
Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter
George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
sporf.com
Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora go head-to-head at open workout
Ahead of their fight on Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora have agreed to stand in the middle of the ring and “batter the f***” out of each other. This weekend was originally meant to finally give us the battle between ‘The Gypsy King’ and Anthony Joshua. But alas, as is often the case in boxing, we’ve been given a slice of pie that nobody wants to eat. Not only has Fury already beaten Del Boy twice, but he’s done it handily with the fans booing their last contest from the start to the finish.
Boxing Scene
Derek Chisora: I Won The Usyk Fight; I Just Hope For Fair Judging, Ref In Fury Fight
Derek Chisora doesn’t dispute the outcomes of his first two fights with Tyson Fury. Chisora’s upcoming opponent out-pointed him in their first fight, a 12-rounder in July 2011 at Wembley Arena in London. The undefeated Fury produced an even more decisive victory over Chisora in their rematch three years later, which was stopped by Chisora’s handlers after the 10th round in November 2014 at ExCeL London.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Maybe Dillian Fights In February, March, AJ Fights Franklin; Then In Summer At Wembley
Eddie Hearn isn’t certain whether Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua will fight next. Their promoter hopes, of course, that the worst-case scenario is that Joshua and Whyte will partake in one bout apiece prior to their rematch taking place sometime next summer at Wembley Stadium in London. Hearn even suggested that Joshua, the former IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion, could face American Jermaine Franklin next, now that Franklin legitimized himself as a contender against Whyte on Saturday night.
SkySports
Chris Eubank Jr won't forgive Conor Benn after failed drug test: 'I wouldn’t have accepted the fight if I’d known'
Chris Eubank Jr has moved on from Conor Benn after the collapse of their mooted fight in October. Eubank will take on former world champion Liam Smith in his next fight, live on Sky Sports Box Office on January 21. But he's not going to forget Conor Benn failing a...
themaclife.com
‘I need this’: Tyson Fury explains retirement reversal
Tyson Fury won’t be the last boxer to come out of retirement to take on new challenges in the ring — but the reigning WBC heavyweight champion says that his decision to do so was because he can’t quite live without the sport just yet. Fury revealed...
SkySports
Tyson Fury: I want 12 fights in 12 months next year; Oleksandr Usyk undisputed title fight 'unlikely'
Tyson Fury has set himself his next challenge of 12 fights in 12 months, and it is very "unlikely" that schedule involves an undisputed heavyweight championship fight with Oleksandr Usyk. Fury is just days away from his voluntary defence of his WBC title against Derek Chisora, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
ng-sportingnews.com
Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 3: Official scores to settle between friendly rivals
Mexico’s Juan Francisco Estrada and Nicaragua’s Roman Gonzalez have shared 24 rounds together, and there isn’t a boxing fan worth listening to who’s complaining about the potential of seeing another twelve. The pair collide for Estrada’s Ring Magazine junior-bantamweight championship on December 3 in a bout that will be broadcast globally by DAZN.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury says he’ll slap Usyk for calling him a drunk if he’s at ringside Saturday
By Jack Tiernan: Tyson Fury says he might give Oleksandr Usyk a slap in the mouth if he attends his fight against Derek Chisora this Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. With Usyk’s faster hand speed and slickness, it might be a mistake for Fury to give him...
Comments / 0