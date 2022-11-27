ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guys Mills, PA

Maplewood’s Thomas Named YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports D10 Volleyball MVP; All-District Team Named

By Chris Rossetti
d9and10sports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
d9and10sports.com

2022-23 YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports Preseason All-District 9 Girls’ Basketball Team Powered By Hunter’s Station Golf Club

WARREN, Pa. – The 2022-23 YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports District 9 preseason All-District girls’ basketball team powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club features a talented collection of players including three underclassmen and three seniors. The team is headlined by a 2022 D9and10Sports All-District 9 Player of the Year...
WARREN, PA
explore venango

First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
insideradio.com

Frank Iorio Jr. Flips Butler Radio Network For $2.55 Million.

After buying Butler Radio Network for $1.8 million in early September, veteran radio station owner Frank Iorio Jr. has cut a deal to sell the trio of stations located north of Pittsburgh. The 50-year broadcaster will pocket a handsome profit for holding on to rock WLER (97.7), country “Butler 1050” WBUT, and talk WISR (680) in Butler, PA for less than three months. St. Barnabas Broadcasting is reportedly paying $2.55 million for the stations and two FM translators: the Butler, PA-licensed W298CW at 107.5 FM which simulcasts WISR; and the Butler, PA-licensed W247DF at 97.3 FM which simulcasts WBUT.
BUTLER, PA
yourerie

Lake Effect Kicks Into Gear Tonight

Colder air is coming into the region this afternoon and will lead to some lake effect snow bands tonight into tomorrow morning. The WSW flow will favor the lake shore counties, including downtown Erie, for some accumulations. Most of the snow will fall from sundown today to midnight, but brisk...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Bank Sports Park Hosts Foam Dart Battles Every Monday

The Erie Bank Sports Park hosted a unique event Monday night. Foam dart aficionados of Erie and surrounding townships gathered at the park to do battle with the Erie Foam Dart League. They use foam dart battles for fun, family-friendly fitness as well as to teach our youth important character-traits...
ERIE, PA
butlerradio.com

Utility Pole Broken In Mercer Twp. Accident

A Grove City woman fled the scene of a crash after hitting a utility pole yesterday morning in Mercer Township. The one car accident happened around 10 a.m. on Harmony Road. Police say 42-year-old Rosann Edmonds was driving north when her SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole, shearing it in half.
GROVE CITY, PA
yourerie

Girard deer processing business has busy weekend as hunting season continues

Girard deer processing business has busy weekend as hunting season continues. Girard deer processing business has busy weekend …. Girard deer processing business has busy weekend as hunting season continues. Last chance to honor veterans with Wreaths Across …. Last chance to honor veterans with Wreaths Across America. Beware of...
GIRARD, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Missing Person Case in Fairview Township

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a missing person case in Fairview Township. It was reported Tuesday afternoon. Kari Carmosino walked away from her residence in the 7500 block of Welcana Dr. on Sunday and has not been seen or heard from since that time, troopers said. She is considered a...
GIRARD, PA
WFMJ.com

FirstEnergy expanding power grid in Mercer County

Winter storm season is fast approaching. That's why FirstEnergy is continuing to expand its smart grid in Mercer County to help prevent lengthy outages, especially during severe weather. Work is currently underway to install new, automated equipment and technology in distribution substations and along neighborhood power lines serving over 20,000...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Warren County Recycling Program Temporarily Suspended

In Warren County, the accelerating price of recycling led to the suspension of their program. "The decision to temporarily stop the recycling program in Warren County was a really difficult decision to make, and it was basically the result of a combination of increased costs and a finite amount of funding," said Jeff Eggleston, Warren County Commissioner.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
OIL CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor

No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania, Erie Gas Prices Remain Well-Above National Average

Millions of Americans are traveling Monday as they make their way back from their Thanksgiving holiday destinations. Drivers in Pennsylvania are finding gas prices well above the national average. AAA says the price for a gallon of gas is on average $.40 more, coming in at $3.96 in Pennsylvania. The...
ERIE, PA

