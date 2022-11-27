Maplewood’s Thomas Named YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports D10 Volleyball MVP; All-District Team Named

Read full article on original website
2022-23 YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports Preseason All-District 9 Girls’ Basketball Team Powered By Hunter’s Station Golf Club
WARREN, Pa. – The 2022-23 YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports District 9 preseason All-District girls’ basketball team powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club features a talented collection of players including three underclassmen and three seniors. The team is headlined by a 2022 D9and10Sports All-District 9 Player of the Year...
Clarion’s Campbell, Cochranton’s Malliard to Be Inducted into PA Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Long-time Clarion head volleyball coach Shari Campbell and long-time Cochranton head coach Marci Malliard will be inducted into the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Friday, Dec. 2. The induction ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Toftrees in State College, Pa. Reservations...
Slippery Rock’s Kingerski, Clearfield’s Smith Named PA Soccer Soccer Coaches Association All-State
PHILADELPHIA – Slippery Rock’s Nick Kingerski and Clearfield’s Elle Smith were recently named Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State recently. Kingerski, a senior, was named to the boys’ team, while Smith, also a senior, was named to the girls’ team.
First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
Frank Iorio Jr. Flips Butler Radio Network For $2.55 Million.
After buying Butler Radio Network for $1.8 million in early September, veteran radio station owner Frank Iorio Jr. has cut a deal to sell the trio of stations located north of Pittsburgh. The 50-year broadcaster will pocket a handsome profit for holding on to rock WLER (97.7), country “Butler 1050” WBUT, and talk WISR (680) in Butler, PA for less than three months. St. Barnabas Broadcasting is reportedly paying $2.55 million for the stations and two FM translators: the Butler, PA-licensed W298CW at 107.5 FM which simulcasts WISR; and the Butler, PA-licensed W247DF at 97.3 FM which simulcasts WBUT.
Lake Effect Kicks Into Gear Tonight
Colder air is coming into the region this afternoon and will lead to some lake effect snow bands tonight into tomorrow morning. The WSW flow will favor the lake shore counties, including downtown Erie, for some accumulations. Most of the snow will fall from sundown today to midnight, but brisk...
Erie Bank Sports Park Hosts Foam Dart Battles Every Monday
The Erie Bank Sports Park hosted a unique event Monday night. Foam dart aficionados of Erie and surrounding townships gathered at the park to do battle with the Erie Foam Dart League. They use foam dart battles for fun, family-friendly fitness as well as to teach our youth important character-traits...
Utility Pole Broken In Mercer Twp. Accident
A Grove City woman fled the scene of a crash after hitting a utility pole yesterday morning in Mercer Township. The one car accident happened around 10 a.m. on Harmony Road. Police say 42-year-old Rosann Edmonds was driving north when her SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole, shearing it in half.
Girard deer processing business has busy weekend as hunting season continues
Girard deer processing business has busy weekend as hunting season continues. Girard deer processing business has busy weekend …. Girard deer processing business has busy weekend as hunting season continues. Last chance to honor veterans with Wreaths Across …. Last chance to honor veterans with Wreaths Across America. Beware of...
State Police Investigate Missing Person Case in Fairview Township
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a missing person case in Fairview Township. It was reported Tuesday afternoon. Kari Carmosino walked away from her residence in the 7500 block of Welcana Dr. on Sunday and has not been seen or heard from since that time, troopers said. She is considered a...
FirstEnergy expanding power grid in Mercer County
Winter storm season is fast approaching. That's why FirstEnergy is continuing to expand its smart grid in Mercer County to help prevent lengthy outages, especially during severe weather. Work is currently underway to install new, automated equipment and technology in distribution substations and along neighborhood power lines serving over 20,000...
Warren County Recycling Program Temporarily Suspended
In Warren County, the accelerating price of recycling led to the suspension of their program. "The decision to temporarily stop the recycling program in Warren County was a really difficult decision to make, and it was basically the result of a combination of increased costs and a finite amount of funding," said Jeff Eggleston, Warren County Commissioner.
Augie's Pizza to Close this Saturday after 45 Years in the Corry Community
Augie's Pizza in Corry announced on Facebook that the business will be closing at the end of day Saturday, December 3rd. Augie's Pizza has worked to provide a high quality product within a family atmosphere for over 45 years. Patrons shared on Facebook that the business will be missed in...
Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
Almost A Foot Of Lake Effect Snow Coming To Western New York
The winter weather is coming back to Western New York and it is bringing the snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming, and Southern Erie counties starting on Wednesday afternoon. Another cold front will be moving across the area and besides a drop in our...
Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor
No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
Pennsylvania, Erie Gas Prices Remain Well-Above National Average
Millions of Americans are traveling Monday as they make their way back from their Thanksgiving holiday destinations. Drivers in Pennsylvania are finding gas prices well above the national average. AAA says the price for a gallon of gas is on average $.40 more, coming in at $3.96 in Pennsylvania. The...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
