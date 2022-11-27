There’s a new luxury airline ready to fly you to the Maldives next year from some of the top European and Asian destinations in the world. BeOnd, is a premium airline that promises to provide five star services to its upscale passengers. With plans to fly to about 60 global destinations in the works. BeOnd has plans to start in early 2023, with flights going from the Maldives to Paris, Vienna, Zurich, Milan, Dubai, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Singapore.

