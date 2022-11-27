Read full article on original website
A Thanksgiving Miracle: Unbelievable Story Of Missing Man On Carnival Cruise Ship
One man’s Carnival cruise ship story has amazed many during this Thanksgiving period. The passenger fell overboard and was rescued hours later in miraculous circumstances. The man fell overboard and was eventually saved in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. CNN reports that the story begins on Thanksgiving...
December Flight Deals For Less Than $400 Round-Trip
As we enter the peak holiday season, what if we told you there’s still time to secure some decent flight deals this December? It’s not too late to end the year with a bomb vacation. These deals come at the right time, as there’s much to look forward...
Dubai's 'Hypertower' Is The Tallest In The World
What do you get when you combine one of the most creative architects in the world with one of the most innovative jewelers of our generation? Apparently, the tallest residential building in the world. Nicknamed Dubai’s “Hypertower”, already stands taller than New York City’s Central Park Tower, which is 98 stories and close to 1,550 feet high.
Trinidad And Tobago Experience Extreme Flooding And Landslides, Citizens Urged To Stay Off The Roads
Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, warns citizens of heavy rain as it sweeps through the country. In a statement last week, Dr. Rowley stated that Trinidad and Tobago is experiencing a bad weather emergency. Areas in Trinidad are reportedly cut off due to riverine flooding. Families...
Arousal Island: How This Black-Owned Travel Agency is Catering To The Community
A Black-owned travel agency can be an invaluable source for planning and booking trips, especially for Black travelers. With their help, customers can ensure that their vacations go as smoothly as possible. From helping to find the best priced flights and accommodations to providing timely recommendations on where to eat...
New Luxury Airline Promises Michelin-Star Dining To Maldives
There’s a new luxury airline ready to fly you to the Maldives next year from some of the top European and Asian destinations in the world. BeOnd, is a premium airline that promises to provide five star services to its upscale passengers. With plans to fly to about 60 global destinations in the works. BeOnd has plans to start in early 2023, with flights going from the Maldives to Paris, Vienna, Zurich, Milan, Dubai, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Singapore.
