Which songs/themes have been overused or underused on Strictly?
Since it often comes up, which songs and themes do you think are overused and are there any underused?. In terms of overused, The Lion King has been overused just this series - personally, I don’t want to see a movie repeated in musicals, and they should’ve definitely thought of something that didn’t screw Richie over.
2022 Week 11 (Musicals) Spoiler/Pets/Food/Chat Thread - DO NOT POST SPOILER OUTSIDE THIS THREAD
I’m starting the thread a whole day early as the live show is on Friday at 8pm this week! Feels slightly odd, but let’s just go with it. Genuinely a tad gobsmacked that it’s Musicals Week! Time has flown by. I should hope the spoiler is all...
Is having a personality a detriment now?
Granted, I haven't watched every series of Celeb, but, nowadays, more often than not, the bores do the best. I feel like Owen and Jill wouldn't have made it as far as they did in a previous generation. Both offered nothing at all bar being nice but that's apparently enough now.
The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2022
The celebrity sewers joining us for an extra festive Sewing Bee are Johannes Radebe, Natalie Cassidy, Penny Lancaster and Rosie Ramsey.”. Love it, and i am really manifesting a Patrick Grant participation for strictly next year, i think he has potential for a good allrounder contestant, quality dancer in ballroom and a fun entertaining guy in latins and specialty dances.
Ghost Story for Christmas 2023 - Count Magnus
Confirmed that Count Magnus will be the latest Ghost Story for Christmas to be adapted by Mark Gatiss . There will also be a stage adaption of a Christmas Carol also starring Gatiss.
We Are Not Alone (Dave channel)
On at 9pm tonight (28th November), this appears to be a one episode 2 hour original comedy drama. I thought it might be of interest because it has a good cast and good writers. From comedy.co.uk website:. Set six weeks after the Gu'un aliens have invaded and completely conquered Earth,...
Instagram gurus, quick question
Can you add someone onto a “close friends list”, without actually having that person following you, or you following them?. Only asking as someone I know who I don’t follow, and they don’t follow me, have been putting stories on their instagram, but it has a green ring instead of purple, this is a story for close friends only isn’t it, but I’m actually able to view it, and I can see a little green box with a star in it at the top.
Corrie is becoming a laughing stock
Is this for real? Hope tries to reconnect with her father (John Stape) in upcoming scenes. What the hell is this soap has become? I don't even tell my mates that I watch Corrie anymore as it's well embarrassing to say I watch this soap with these stupid storylines. I...
The White Lotus stars break down episode 5's shock ending
The White Lotus spoilers ahead. The White Lotus stars Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco have broken down the shocking ending in the HBO series' fifth episode, which left viewers gobsmacked. Episode five of the show saw Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya and Richardson's Portia spending time with Quentin (Tom Hollander) and...
Where's Rylan?
What has happened to Rylan on ITT this week, as Janette has been on all this week?. What has happened to Rylan on ITT this week, as Janette has been on all this week?. At Junior Eurovision i believe. He’s back on Friday for a one-hour show. He did say...
England match and ITV soaps
Just wondering how many viewers Emmerdale and Corrie will get tonight considering they’re up against Wales vs England on the BBC at the same time - you’d think ITV would’ve seen sense and not put them on? As I remember when England played on an evening in the 2018 World Cup none of the soaps were on at the same time.
Sight & Sound top 100 films of all time.
The latest version of the once a decade S & S poll is out tomorrow, December first. It’s the poll generally taken most seriously by media when claiming the basis for Citizen Kane being the greatest film ever when it won it for decades. Though Vertigo won the 2012 poll and people think it unlikely Kane will be back on top.
Has I’m a Celebrity had its Day?
I don’t know about you but I’m finding the series quite boring now. The novelty of the tasks has worn off and the recent ‘Celebrities’ have been quite boring. On top of that Ant & Dec presenting the show have become irritating. Is it time to call it a day on the series?
New Freesat channels in 2023.
GREAT! Movies Christmas, whose broadcast slots that article says Romance will "taking over", is just a temporary renaming of GREAT! Movies Classic. Therefore, surely Great Romance will just be a permanent renaming of GREAT! Movies Classic, which will effectively close?. GREAT! Movies Christmas, whose broadcast slots that article says Romance...
The Sandman and Love Actually stars sign on for Disney+ Artful Dodger series
Disney+'s upcoming The Artful Dodger series has confirmed a star-studded cast. The show, which is based on Charles Dickens's famed Oliver Twist character, is set in 1850s Australia, with Dodger living a double life as a surgeon while being unable to shake his knack for crime. The programme has been...
BBC to tailor output to attract lower socio-economic groups
Bit depressing this. Obviously popular doesn't have to mean low quality in terms of production but it feels like we're going to get more Mrs Brown's Boys type comedy than say Am I Being Unreasonable? Ditto drama - more The Bodyguard which felt like ITV on BBC to me (Ditto Vigil) and less The Tourist or The Serpent maybe. Never mind Giri/Haji.
The Stranger (Netflix)
Has anyone seen the drama - The Stranger on Netflix. starring sexy Richard Armitage as Adam Price? I am on the final episode and wow, I have enjoyed it. Lots of twists. I am watching the final now.
Quarter Finals (Musicals Week), Highest Scorer, Lowest Scorer, Bottom 2 and Eliminated
Well dear friends, we're into our 11th week of this year's thread (and just about as many years of this thread!). Hope you all enjoyed Week 10 - some bizarre marking from the judges again but hey, I'm almost immune to it now. Loved Helen's carefree fun and letting her...
iPlayer to show more BBC TV classics free as archive is unlocked
The streaming platform will be allowed to plunder the BBC TV archive for first time. The BBC will soon be allowed to stream shows from its huge television archive on the iPlayer for the first time. It could mean that shows such as vintage Doctor Who episodes, Yes Minister and...
Is it quite common for soap actors to be a lot older than their characters age
I was shocked that the actress who plays Chloe in Emmerdale was in her thirties but her characters is around her early twenties. Are we saying the producers could not find an actor who was around the same age as her character. If you look on any actor's agents website,...
