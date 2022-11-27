Acer's Chromebook 516 GE ($649.99) is among the first in a wave of new ChromeOS-powered gaming laptops, which offer an unusual premise: solely cloud-based PC gaming, in a Chromebook that's closer in hardware to a classic Windows gaming laptop. The "GE" stands for "Gaming Edition," and the system comes with features like an RGB keyboard and a 120Hz display to back that up. It doesn't have a dedicated AMD or Nvidia graphics processor, like a Windows gaming machine would. But it's still one of the best Chromebooks we've ever seen, and one uniquely suited to let you get into high-end PC gaming with a fraction of the hardware usually required. The Chromebook 516 GE's overall quality earns it our first Editors' Choice award for gaming Chromebooks.

22 HOURS AGO