The Acer Chromebook 512 is the $100 Chromebook you should buy this Black Friday
Black Friday is the day to buy a Chromebook. If you're looking for a cheap one you should look at the Acer 512
makeuseof.com
What Printers Are Compatible With Chromebooks?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. With more work getting done remotely these days, it seems that printers aren't as necessary as they used to be. Still, there are times when you need to print something, such as a government form or some other important document.
PC Magazine
Acer Chromebook 516 GE Review
Acer's Chromebook 516 GE ($649.99) is among the first in a wave of new ChromeOS-powered gaming laptops, which offer an unusual premise: solely cloud-based PC gaming, in a Chromebook that's closer in hardware to a classic Windows gaming laptop. The "GE" stands for "Gaming Edition," and the system comes with features like an RGB keyboard and a 120Hz display to back that up. It doesn't have a dedicated AMD or Nvidia graphics processor, like a Windows gaming machine would. But it's still one of the best Chromebooks we've ever seen, and one uniquely suited to let you get into high-end PC gaming with a fraction of the hardware usually required. The Chromebook 516 GE's overall quality earns it our first Editors' Choice award for gaming Chromebooks.
ZDNet
This 14-inch Asus Chromebook is on sale for a crazy-low $119
At $119 (or $329, for that matter), this 14-inch Asus Chromebook isn't going to be a speed demon. But for $119, our recommendation for this device is a no-brainer. It's a great gift for someone who just wants to get online. It's also a useful device to have around as a laptop for guests. It's just so inexpensive that you can consider it a spare in case something goes wrong with some other machine.
laptopmag.com
Cyber Monday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro and more
Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday laptop deals are everywhere, and they are just as big as the Black Friday savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets, headphones, and more!. We review over 100 laptops every year and cover...
TechRadar
Best Windows laptop 2022: the top Windows 11 laptops money can buy
All the top choices for those wanting the best Windows laptop. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are already here, and we've already seen some big sales on the laptops in this list currently ongoing or expected to drop — especially the Surface Laptop 4, with its successor on the way.
AOL Corp
Need a budget-friendly laptop? This Lenovo is $99.99
Save $150: As of Nov. 21, the Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14" laptop is on sale for $99.99 at Best Buy. That's a savings of 60%. Laptops are staples for work, school, and even lounging around. Inevitably your loyal laptop will give out, become outdated, or need an upgrade — hey, it's the circle of life. But you can grab an inexpensive upgrade with this cloud grey Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14", on sale at a great price for Black Friday.
digitalspy.com
Black Friday computer deals: 30+ laptops, desktops, and more
Black Friday is the perfect time to save hundreds of dollars on a new desktop, laptop, or computer accessories. Brandt Ranj / Popular ScienceSave hundreds of dollars on a new desktop or laptop, or upgrade your accessories
digitalspy.com
Apple iPad Cyber Monday sales are ending soon: Don't miss on big savings like $300 off the 2021 iPad Pro
Apple's iPad tablets are on sale for Cyber Monday, so this is your last day to save hundreds of dollars on the iPad Mini, Air, and Pro — plus accessories.
digitalspy.com
digitalspy.com
Pay $95 and get Microsoft Office for life, thanks to this Cyber Monday deal
While Microsoft 365 is a popular subscription, you can also purchase the Office suite for a one-time fee. The starting price is just under $95 on Cyber Monday.
digitalspy.com
Gear up with these Cyber Monday tool deals—save up to 66% on drills, saws and more
Save up to 66% on top-tier tools during this extended Cyber Monday sale at Amazon. Get discounts on chain saws, leaf blowers, power drills and more.
Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Is Only $95 For Cyber Monday
Love reading or looking for the perfect gift for someone who does? Well, Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is seeing a solid discount this Cyber Monday. And unlike a tablet or phone, a Kindle is designed for reading and reading only with features built-around that. The Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage and a lockscreen with ads is $45 off at just $94.99.
IGN
The Best HP Cyber Week Deals on OMEN Gaming Laptops and Gaming PCs
Several of the HP Cyber Monday deals have carried over through Cyber Week. There's still time for you to score some amazing deals on HP OMEN gaming PCs and gaming laptops equipped with 12th gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs and GeForce RTX 30 series video cards. Make sure you apply the 10% off $999+ coupon code CHESTNUT10 or the 5% off $599+ coupon code CHESTNUT5 to maximize your savings. Check out all the incredible deals below.
PC Magazine
Acer Aspire 5 (2022, A515-45-R74Z) Review
In the world of budget laptops, a $70 price difference can be a big deal. Four months ago, we favorably reviewed a version of the 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 5 that cost $599.99. The model A515-45-R74Z seen here is $529.99 MSRP, mainly because it has an AMD Ryzen 5 instead of an Intel Core i5 processor, and it contains half as much memory and solid-state storage (8GB and 256GB, respectively). We recommend Windows shoppers splurge for 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD if at all possible, but this Aspire serves its purpose as a minimal homework and surfing station. And speaking of $70 price differences, you can save about that much over Acer's official price—the A515-45 was $448 on Amazon at the time of writing.
Apple Insider
Cyber Monday sale: Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 lifetime license just $29.99
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — For Cyber Monday only, shoppers can get a lifetime Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license for $29.99, or two licenses for $54.99. With this Cyber Monday deal on Microsoft Office for...
