Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Peterson: Have texted Kyler Murray, want to help him grow as a player
Vikings CB Patrick Peterson said Thursday he has reached out to former teammate Kyler Murray in hopes of talking through their back-and-forth and looks forward to helping the Cardinals QB grow as a player.
College Football Playoff expansion: What you need to know
It's official: The CFP is expanding in 2024. Here are answers to the biggest questions, including what the field would look like this year and what's next.
Comments / 0