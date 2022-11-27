ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson say Dolphins have more talent than 49ers, a QB ‘who can actually sling it’

With a big-time matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins quickly approaching, two former Niners have voiced their opinions about their new NFL team. While the Niners are focused on this afternoon's game against the New Orleans Saints, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. have been speaking with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, sharing their thoughts on next weekend's opponent.
