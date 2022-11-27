Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Seahawks’ Darrell Taylor ran off sideline onto field to block after interception, refs didn’t notice
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr...
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings Receive Tough Injury Update On Young Cornerback
The Minnesota Vikings came into the 2022 offseason knowing that they needed to make some upgrades in their secondary. They struggled mightily in 2021 slowing down opponents’ passing games as their secondary had numerous underperforming players. So, with the 42nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Vikings...
NBC Sports
Report: Terron Armstead has partial tear of pectoral but not season-ending
The Dolphins won’t have left tackle Terron Armstead for Sunday’s game against the 49ers, but they do expect him to return this season. Armstead has a Grade 2 pectoral strain, which is a partial tear, NFL Network reports. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel expressed confidence that Armstead will play...
NBC Sports
Kenny Pickett called the play on Steelers’ game-winning touchdown
With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
NBC Sports
Stevenson reacts to Belichick comparing him to former Pats great
Rhamondre Stevenson has been the New England Patriots' offensive MVP through the first 12 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The second-year running back is the team's leading rusher while also ranking first in receptions. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick loves what he's seen out of Stevenson this year. So...
NBC Sports
Deebo tweets message to Mostert after his 49ers critique spreads
Six days remain on the calendar before the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The anticipation just keeps building. In light of former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert’s recent comments about the 49ers, star “wide back” Deebo Samuel tweeted some advice to his former teammate.
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan thinks a lot of illegal hits against Jimmy Garoppolo are missed
After Sunday’s win over the Saints, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo complained about a low hit that he took. The blow to his surgically-repaired knee did not draw a flag. On Monday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked by reporters whether he believes Garoppolo gets his fair share of calls.
numberfire.com
Pelissero: Melvin Gordon expected to sign with Chiefs
Tom Pelissero of the NFL reported Monday that free agent running back Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon was released from the Broncos before Week 12 after committing his fifth fumble of the season in Week 11 (the most among running backs in the league). It now appears that the Chiefs, who recently lost Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the injured reserve, are willing to take a chance on the veteran back. He is expected to sign to the team's practice squad this week.
NBC Sports
Report: Packers to waive Johnathan Abram
Safety Johnathan Abram is headed back to the waiver wire. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are going to waive Abram on Tuesday. Abram joined the team earlier this month when Green Bay claimed him off of waivers from the Raiders. Abram did not play against the...
NBC Sports
McDaniel shares great story of Bosa's dedication as pass rusher
Mike McDaniel knows what it's like for his offense to face off against Nick Bosa, probably better than any coach in the NFL. The former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Miami Dolphins head coach had seen Bosa up close every single day for four seasons. In speaking with Dolphins reporters...
NBC Sports
Mostert, Wilson Jr. roast Jimmy G, 49ers before Week 13 clash
The Faithful were ready to warmly welcome a few familiar faces back to Levi’s Stadium next week. But that homecoming might not be such a friendly reunion for some. That's because Miami Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. -- who were 49ers together from 2018 to 2021 -- both recently threw some shade at their former franchise and colleagues.
NBC Sports
McDaniel cracks perfect joke about facing Shanahan, 49ers
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. It's a matchup that has been a long time coming, as the two coaches first crossed paths in the NFL on the 2006 Houston Texans. Shanahan was a 27-year-old wide receivers coach and McDaniel was a 23-year-old offensive assistant under Gary Kubiak.
NBC Sports
Whitner: Dolphins offense 'better come ready' for 49ers’ defense
One of the marquee matchups on the Week 13 slate of games is between the 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. Despite being on opposite ends of the country, plenty connects the two franchises. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel spent five seasons in the Bay Area as an assistant on Kyle Shanahan’s...
NBC Sports
49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad
The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday. San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G debuts his version of Dak's viral hip twist warm-up
Jimmy Garoppolo's hips were nothing if not fluid heading into the 49ers' matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers quarterback debuted his version of the viral hip twist that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made famous in a pregame warm-up three years ago. Prescott's...
NBC Sports
With big lead, Dolphins pull Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter
With the Dolphins holding a 30-6 lead, left tackle Terron Armstead out and Tua Tagovailoa taking some hits, Miami pulled its quarterback with 3:18 remaining in the third quarter. Skylar Thompson replaced Tagovailoa with Teddy Bridgewater inactive with a knee injury. Tagovailoa finished 22-of-36 for 299 yards and a touchdown.
NBC Sports
Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence was lights out on Sunday
The Jaguars scored 18 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday to spring past the Ravens for a 28-27 home win. The last two points came on a two-point conversion after Trevor Lawrence hit Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds to play. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson went right back to Lawrence for that conversion and he connected with Zay Jones to win the game.
NBC Sports
Jaguars’ Andrew Wingard loves Doug Pederson after having to deal with Urban Meyer
Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard said after Sunday’s win over the Ravens that the contrast between last year and this year is night and day. Last year, the Jaguars’ coach was Urban Meyer, and Wingard said that made quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s rookie year a major challenge. “I”m just,...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G takes high road on lack of roughing the passer calls
SANTA CLARA — It was a scary moment when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to be injured in the third quarter of the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Garoppolo was tackled low by Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach. The broadcast showed a slow-motion replay of...
