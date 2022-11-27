ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggie linebacker Ish Harris has entered the transfer portal

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

Well, we knew that this day was coming, and even after Texas A&M upset the then-5th-ranked LSU Tigers on Saturday night, multiple members of the Aggies roster have entered the transfer portal, with the most recent addition being linebacker Ish Harris, the first member of the heralded 2022 recruiting class.

It all started just an hour after the conclusion of Texas A&M’s win over the Tigers when redshirt freshman defensive end Elijah Jeudy entered his name into the portal after appearing in only two games in his first two seasons with the program. The next day, former 4-Star linebacker Ish Harris, who did not record a statistic this season, followed suit into the portal.

From what we can see, Ish Harris is making the best decision for his football future, and we hope he can find a new home and make an impact on any program that is lucky to have him. Good luck, young man.

Players' press conference after Aggies' defeat LSU in season finale

Head coach Jimbo Fishers' press conference after Aggies' defeat LSU in season finale

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

