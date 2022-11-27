First Match: Tomoaki Honma & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuto Nakashima & Oskar Leube. Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Oiwa with a single leg takedown. Oiwa applies a leg lock. Oiwa transitions into a hammerlock. Oiwa with a drop toe hold. Oiwa applies a side headlock. Oiwa with a side headlock takeover. Nakashima answers with the headscissors takeover. Honma and Leube are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Leube backs Honma into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Leube slaps Honma in the chest. Chop Exchange. Leube kicks Honma. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Leube. Leube drops Honma with a shoulder tackle. Leube bodyslams Oiwa. Leube stomps on Honma’s back. Leube with a forearm smash. Leube whips Honma across the ring. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Leube in the face. Honma sends Leube tumbling to the floor. Honma and Oiwa are putting the boots to Leube. Honma rolls Leube back into the ring. Honma drags Leube to the corner. Honma tags in Oiwa.

