AEW Dark Results 11/29/22
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (2-0) The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter) w/Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto vs. (0-2) Justin Corino, (0-1) Ryan Mooney, (0-0) Steven Josifi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match. Lee Johnson and Steven Josifi will start things off. Collar and Elbow...
NJPW World Tag League Results 11/30/22
First Match: Tomoaki Honma & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuto Nakashima & Oskar Leube. Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Oiwa with a single leg takedown. Oiwa applies a leg lock. Oiwa transitions into a hammerlock. Oiwa with a drop toe hold. Oiwa applies a side headlock. Oiwa with a side headlock takeover. Nakashima answers with the headscissors takeover. Honma and Leube are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Leube backs Honma into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Leube slaps Honma in the chest. Chop Exchange. Leube kicks Honma. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Leube. Leube drops Honma with a shoulder tackle. Leube bodyslams Oiwa. Leube stomps on Honma’s back. Leube with a forearm smash. Leube whips Honma across the ring. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Leube in the face. Honma sends Leube tumbling to the floor. Honma and Oiwa are putting the boots to Leube. Honma rolls Leube back into the ring. Honma drags Leube to the corner. Honma tags in Oiwa.
Kenny Omega Reveals Why He’s Returning to NJPW to Face Will Ospreay
As noted, a surprise video package featuring AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega aired a few weeks back at the NJPW – Stardom Historic X-over show, to announce that Omega will return to NJPW on Wednesday, January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 17. He will challenge IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay.
United Empire’s TJP and Akira Invite The Young Bucks To Return To NJPW
NJPW stars and current IWGP Junior Tag Team Champions TJP and Akira, who represent the United Empire faction, recently participated in an online-meet-and-greet with NJPW fans, which also saw the duo answer a bunch of questions on the pro-wrestling industry. At one point TJP and Akira were asked about some...
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 12/5/2022
The December 5 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:. * Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard and Paul Wight were on commentary. * Nick Comoroto defeated Hagane Shinno.
Andrade El Idolo Reveals How He Was Injured In AEW Dynamite Match with The Elite
Andrade El Idolo has confirmed that he suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the recent six-man match against The Elite. We noted earlier this week how Andrade revealed how he suffered a torn pec, and recently underwent surgery, which was his first operation. In an update, Andrade took to Twitter today and confirmed that he suffered the injury on the August 17 House of The Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite, when teaming with Rush and Dragon Lee for a loss against The Elite.
Tag Team Match Added To GCW Wasted Time
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced a new match for its Wasted Time event. Axton Ray & Shane Mercer will face off against Bang Bros (Davey Bang & August Matthews) this Saturday at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. Here is the rest of the lineup for the event that...
Early Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature the annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal matchup. Check it out below. -Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta. -Tony Schiavone interviews AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter. (Special...
AEW Rampage Spoilers for 12/2/2022
The December 2 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:. * Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett defeated Private Party. * Darby Allin defeated Cole Karter. * Athena defeated Dani...
Nick Aldis to Challenge for the HOG Title, Updated Card for HOG Revelations
Nick Aldis vs. HOG Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu has been announced for House of Glory’s upcoming Revelations event. HOG previously announced Aldis for Revelations, and now they have confirmed that he will challenge Fatu in the main event. Fatu just won the vacant HOG Title by defeating Carlos Ramirez in late October, and the match with Aldis will be his first title defense. Aldis will be making his debut for the promotion at Revelations.
Samoa Joe Successful In First TNT Title Defense On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured top company star Samoa Joe defending the TNT championship against AR Fox, who officially signed with the promotion earlier today. Fox put up a fantastic effort against the Samoa Submission Machine, but eventually fell victim to the Muscle Buster. This marks Joe’s first title defense of the TNT championship since winning it at Full Gear a couple of weeks ago. He is also the reigning Ring of Honor Television champion.
WWE NXT Results 11/29/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell. We go right to the ring and out...
VIDEO: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark
You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. – Jericho Appreciation Society’s “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard, ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams, Jack Tomlinson and LSG.
Tasha Steelz Reveals New Impact Wrestling Contract
Tasha Steelz has signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling. Steelz recently spoke with Jim Varsallone of The Miami Herald and revealed that she has signed a new multi-year contract extension with Impact. “I’m excited, re-signed with Impact, so Impact gets more flavor. I’m glad to deliver it for the...
Backstage News on Finn Balor’s WWE RAW Push
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reportedly has plans to book Finn Balor as one of his featured Superstars. A recent report from WrestleVotes notes that Triple H sees a “reclamation project” in Balor as he looks to do more with some of the top talents that were underutilized by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.
Jericho Appreciation Society, Official Debut and More Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark
Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Tonight’s show will feature Brian Cage in singles action for the men’s division, while Hikaru Shida will represent the women’s division. Tag team action includes The Jericho Appreciation Society in trios action, plus The Factory, Matt Hardy and Private Party, and others. Dark will also see ChocoPro star Hagane Shinno make his official AEW debut against Angelico. He defeated Michael Nakazawa at AEW’s Fight Forever event from the Tokyo Game Show on September 18.
Adam Page Returns On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Confronts and Brawls With Jon Moxley
The Hangman has returned. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Indianapolis opened with former three-time world champion Jon Moxley coming to the ring and cutting a promo about how he’s at the top of the food chain in AEW, and no one in the back could tell him any differently.
Ring Return and More Added to Next Week’s WWE NXT
A ring return and a new segment have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT episode. Tony D’Angelo will make his in-ring return next Tuesday night against an opponent to be announced. Tony D has been on the shelf since blowing out his knee while wrestling NXT North...
