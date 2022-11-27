Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa organizations examine racial disparities in Tulsa's youth legal system
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Youth Services of Tulsa and Tulsa Dream Center in partnership with the Georgetown Center for Juvenile Justice Reform released a report on Wednesday that examines the disparities in Tulsa's youth legal system. The report found that Black youth in Tulsa are arrested at five...
KTUL
University of Tulsa flips switch on over 1 million lights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa flipped the switch on a million blue and white lights at Chapman Commons Thursday night. This year’s expanded decorating took workers 1,100 hours to string lights on Chapman Commons, Dietler Commons, and Jackson Commons. TU provided cocoa and cider, free...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation opens 8th food distribution center in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation celebrated the opening of its eighth food distribution center in Vinita on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new Vinita Food Distribution Center and Career Services Satellite office. The facility is 6,000 square feet and was built with the tribe's Respond,...
KTUL
Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum welcomes two baby bison this fall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum has welcomed two baby bison so far this fall. In late October, the ranch welcomed baby bison Kathryn, and just Tuesday, welcomed baby bison Doc Holliday. In spring of this year, the ranch also welcomed three baby bison.
KTUL
Muskogee Saint Francis breaks ground on $150 million hospital expansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee broke ground on a major expansion project Saturday. The project will include the construction of a new patient bed tower, a new lobby and chapel, new intensive care units and more. Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee President Michele Keeling and Muskogee...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman speaks out after sister attacked by dogs on west Tulsa trail
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman said her family’s life will never be the same after her sister was mauled by two pit bulls and had to have her leg amputated. The attack happened while Tina Garner’s sister, Tammy Copeland, was walking in west Tulsa on Nov. 7.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma
Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
KTUL
Tulsa Festival Ringers offers free afternoon concerts at Tulsa Performing Arts Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Festival Ringers are ringing in the holiday season with free afternoon concerts at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. On Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. in the John H. Williams Theatre, Tulsans can enjoy a free handbell ringing show. Tickets are free and do not need to be reserved.
kswo.com
Lawton man dies in crash in Northeast Oklahoma
PRYOR, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man died in a crash which took place Wednesday morning in northeastern Oklahoma. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before one on Elliott or US 69A, about a mile south of Pryor. OHP officials said 34-year-old Christopher Simmons and his...
Watch: Escaped pigs forage at Oklahoma elementary school
An Oklahoma elementary school shared video of some unusual visitors -- an escaped drift of pigs foraging on the playground.
KTUL
NewsChannel 8 hosting Spread the Warmth blanket drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Help make this winter a little cozier for people in need. Please consider donating to NewsChannel 8’s Spread the Warmth blanket drive from December 5 through January 7. Restore Hope Ministries in Tulsa will give the blankets to families right here in our community.
News On 6
Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"
The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
Family game night ends with shooting in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ended with a fight and shooting. According to KOKI, Tulsa Police Department officers were called out to a house on East 4th Place after reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police learned that the family was playing...
KTUL
Tulsa Ballet to perform 'The Nutcracker' for hundreds of local families in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Ballet will treat more than 2,000 local social service clients and non-profit agencies with its 20th annual Hope for the Holidays on Dec. 15. Dancers will grace the stage with the full production of The Nutcracker at 7 p.m. at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
KOKI FOX 23
Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch
SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
Fire destroys multiple homes in south Tulsa
Emergency crews responded to a call about a house fire around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon near 81st Street and Lewis.
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo welcomes reindeer for holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — You won't have to go to the North Pole to see reindeer this season. The Tulsa Zoo will have reindeer for guests to meet starting December 3. The reindeer will be available to guests at no additional cost from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Father, daughter accused of cashing fraudulent checks in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A father-daughter duo are facing charges after attempting to cash fraudulent checks. Investigators say James Miller walked into a business near 12th and Garnett to cash a check for his daughter. An employee called the owner of the check, who confirmed that it was fake. Miller’s...
