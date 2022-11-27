ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Teen Mom': Amber Portwood Gets a Win in Heated Custody Battle

Motherhood hasn't always come easy to Teen Mom's Amber Portwood. After having her first child Leah when she was just a teenager, Portwood and her ex Gary Shirley struggled to combine parenthood and young adulthood. They eventually split after Portwood was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault. Since then, Shirley has maintained primary custody of Leah, now 12. And Portwood has rebuilt her life after jail and rehab stints to become a better mother. She eventually welcomes her second child, a son named James, with her ex Andrew Glennon. But amid their split and another domestic incident, Glennon was awarded primary custody of James. Portwood refuses to give up the fight.
INDIANA STATE
Popculture

'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans Goes Blonde in New Photos

Jenelle Evans is blonde. The MTV reality star shared her new hairstyle in an Instagram post. "After 4 hours.. this masterpiece was complete by @ktina29 ! We stripped out the pink which left perfect blonde highlights. Added overall highlights and a money piece in front. Lastly, touched up roots to dark brown. I've been to her for years in the past, and she has always known my hair the best. I couldn't love my hair more than I ever have in my life! THANK YOU A MILLION!" she wrote.
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Suicidal' Over Her & Husband Todd's Prison Sentences

Julie Chrisley made a shocking admission in court as a last ditch attempt to avoid prison time. Prior to the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband, Todd Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch admitted to US District Judge Eleanor Ross that their adopted 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, has been "suicidal" over the thought of being separated from them.“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told the judge in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom on Monday, November 21, where she was...
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ & Kids’ Spinoff Show Reportedly Canceled After Todd & Julie’s Sentencing

In the wake of Todd and Julie Chrisley being sentenced to prison on tax fraud charges, their reality show and its spinoff were reportedly canceled. Deadline reported that Chrisley Knows Best will not be returning following Todd and Julie’s convictions. The spinoff Growing Up Chrisley, which followed Todd and Julie’s children Savannah, 25, and Chase, 26, and aired three seasons on E!, has also reportedly been canceled.
ETOnline.com

Heidi Montag Reveals Newborn Son's Unique Name After Spencer Pratt's TikTok of Her in Labor in Traffic

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their second son on Thursday, documenting Heidi's dramatic delivery just 45 minutes after arriving at the hospital. After confirming the baby boy's birth to ET, Heidi, 36, took to her Snapchat account in the middle of the night to share that her son's name is Ryker Pratt and that he weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces at birth and was 21 inches long. The couple are also parents to 5-year-old son, Gunner Pratt.
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People': Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump Photo

Cameras may not be rolling on a new season of Alaskan Bush People just yet, but that isn't stopping Raiven Brown from giving fans a peek into her life. The Discovery Channel star is taking fans along with her on her pregnancy journey as she counts down the days to the arrival of her second child with husband Bear Brown, and she just shared an adorable baby bump update!

