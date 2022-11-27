Read full article on original website
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Where to Watch the World Cup in Los Angeles based on CountryCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Fans 'heartbroken' after Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans' daughter shares her one wish
Teen Mom fans have said they were heartbroken after hearing the wish of Jenelle Evans' five-year-old daughter. Jenelle, 30, married husband David, 34, back in 2017 and the pair recently enjoyed a belated honeymoon together in Maine. In a post on her YouTube channel, the pair could be seen chatting...
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Amber Portwood Gets a Win in Heated Custody Battle
Motherhood hasn't always come easy to Teen Mom's Amber Portwood. After having her first child Leah when she was just a teenager, Portwood and her ex Gary Shirley struggled to combine parenthood and young adulthood. They eventually split after Portwood was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault. Since then, Shirley has maintained primary custody of Leah, now 12. And Portwood has rebuilt her life after jail and rehab stints to become a better mother. She eventually welcomes her second child, a son named James, with her ex Andrew Glennon. But amid their split and another domestic incident, Glennon was awarded primary custody of James. Portwood refuses to give up the fight.
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans Goes Blonde in New Photos
Jenelle Evans is blonde. The MTV reality star shared her new hairstyle in an Instagram post. "After 4 hours.. this masterpiece was complete by @ktina29 ! We stripped out the pink which left perfect blonde highlights. Added overall highlights and a money piece in front. Lastly, touched up roots to dark brown. I've been to her for years in the past, and she has always known my hair the best. I couldn't love my hair more than I ever have in my life! THANK YOU A MILLION!" she wrote.
'Sister Wives' Fans Notice Kody Brown Missing From Janelle's Holiday Photos
Viewers of the show said "a picture tells 1,000" words, with Kody missing from Janelle's Thanksgiving photos
realitytitbit.com
Julie and Todd Chrisley's combined net worth revealed as stars are sentenced to prison
Julie and Todd Chrisley, who gained nationwide fame from their reality show Chrisley Knows Best, have amassed huge net worths. Here’s a look at their combined wealth. The reality television stars were muddled in a court case with charges of tax evasion and fraud for the past few years. They were found guilty on federal charges in June.
Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Suicidal' Over Her & Husband Todd's Prison Sentences
Julie Chrisley made a shocking admission in court as a last ditch attempt to avoid prison time. Prior to the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband, Todd Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch admitted to US District Judge Eleanor Ross that their adopted 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, has been "suicidal" over the thought of being separated from them.“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told the judge in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom on Monday, November 21, where she was...
‘Sister Wives’ Freak Out After Gwendlyn Brown Spills Major Tea About How Long Kody and Christine’s Relationship Struggled
'Sister Wives' fans can't believe just how much tea Gwendlyn Brown is spilling about the broken relationship between her mother Christine and father, Kody.
‘Sister Wives’: Do the Kids Get Any Money From Appearing on the Family’s TV Show?
Do the kids featured on 'Sister Wives' get a cut of the earnings from the TLC paycheck? Christine Brown's children, Gwendlyn and Paedon Brown reveal the truth.
‘RHOA’ Alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughters Trying to Land Reality Show About Being Financially Cut Off From Parents
Sisters Brielle and Ariana Biermann appeared on Bravo's 'RHOA' and 'Don't Be Tardy' alongside their mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann. They haven't been on reality TV since 2020.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Argues With Kody Brown Over Not Wanting to Live in Christine Brown’s House
Building tension. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown argued with her husband, Kody Brown, over not wanting to live in his ex-wife Christine Brown’s house. In a teaser clip for the Sunday, November 27, episode shared by Entertainment Tonight, Kody, 53, tried to persuade Janelle, 53, to buy the house he previously shared with Christine, 50, before their split.
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ & Kids’ Spinoff Show Reportedly Canceled After Todd & Julie’s Sentencing
In the wake of Todd and Julie Chrisley being sentenced to prison on tax fraud charges, their reality show and its spinoff were reportedly canceled. Deadline reported that Chrisley Knows Best will not be returning following Todd and Julie’s convictions. The spinoff Growing Up Chrisley, which followed Todd and Julie’s children Savannah, 25, and Chase, 26, and aired three seasons on E!, has also reportedly been canceled.
realitytitbit.com
Josh McKee and new girlfriend Halie look ‘genuinely happy’ say Teen Mom fans
Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee is starring in new spin-off series Teen Mom OG. She was previously in a relationship with Josh McKee but they went their separate ways. Now, Josh has a new girlfriend and fans think he looks “genuinely happy.”. Josh McKee and his new girlfriend Halie...
ETOnline.com
Heidi Montag Reveals Newborn Son's Unique Name After Spencer Pratt's TikTok of Her in Labor in Traffic
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their second son on Thursday, documenting Heidi's dramatic delivery just 45 minutes after arriving at the hospital. After confirming the baby boy's birth to ET, Heidi, 36, took to her Snapchat account in the middle of the night to share that her son's name is Ryker Pratt and that he weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces at birth and was 21 inches long. The couple are also parents to 5-year-old son, Gunner Pratt.
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People': Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump Photo
Cameras may not be rolling on a new season of Alaskan Bush People just yet, but that isn't stopping Raiven Brown from giving fans a peek into her life. The Discovery Channel star is taking fans along with her on her pregnancy journey as she counts down the days to the arrival of her second child with husband Bear Brown, and she just shared an adorable baby bump update!
'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Christine Brown's Friendship After Divorce
"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown announced her split from Kody in 2021 but has remained close to one of his other wives, Janelle.
