ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
country1037fm.com
Here’s Where To See The Best Christmas Lights In North Carolina
Where can you see the best Christmas lights in North Carolina? Parade Magazine recently released what they consider the best lights display in each state. And I have to say I can’t argue with what they chose for North Carolina’s- The Biltmore Estate! If you’ve never been you really should add it to your list. I’ve been several times in the past few years (twice on New Years Eve which I highly recommend!
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday Market
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year and there’s no better way to celebrate than by attending one of the best and biggest holiday markets in the state. In addition to hundreds of vendors, the fair will also include holiday entertainment as well as visits from Santa. Keep reading to learn more.
WLOS.com
Grab the camera! Submissions being accepted for North Carolina wildlife photo contest
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Whether you're a professional with the latest equipment or an amateur with a phone, photographers of all skill levels are encouraged to enter a wildlife photography contest happening in North Carolina. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is now accepting entries to its 18th annual Wildlife...
Royal Farms to open 6+ stores in North Carolina
Baltimore's homegrown convenience-store chain is headed farther south. Royal Farms recently announced that it plans to open at least six stores in eastern North Carolina in early 2023
Low fuel light leads North Carolina woman to $1 million lottery prize
A North Carolina woman said she has her truck's low fuel light to thank for the $1 million jackpot she won from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best French toast in each state, including this dish served in North Carolina.
Here’s everything coming to North Carolina’s biggest venues in December 2022
You know what December means at North Carolina’s largest entertainment venues: It’s a big beautifully wrapped package of Christmas entertainment and sports, of course.
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of North Carolina but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to The Garden Christmas Lights Display at the beautiful Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. Keep reading to learn more.
North Carolina man ‘very grateful’ for $1.8 million lottery win with ticket bought on Thanksgiving
“I thought, ‘oh my gosh!’ and then I called my wife over to look," Matthew Huber said. "It’s phenomenal -- the best Thanksgiving.”
WLOS.com
AG Josh Stein reacts to NCDHHS Certificate of Need decision in Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Attorney General Josh Stein said he agreed with last week's announcement that AdventHealth would get a state Certificate of Need for acute care beds in Western North Carolina. Stein had previously spoken out against awarding the Certificate of Need to HCA Mission Health. Stein said...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina City Tops The List For Biggest Rent Increase
If you’ve been looking for an apartment lately you’ve probably noticed rent has gone up significantly. And not just in line with the inflation numbers. Rent has gone way up in some areas. According to CBS17, a report from Rent.com shows Greensboro is the top city in the...
Smoke, ashes in for 4th day as North Carolina landfill fire continues; fire did not appear to begin as ‘controlled burn’
A call about a blaze in the area was first noted around 3:25 a.m. Friday, according to the Raleigh Fire Department website.
Severe weather in North Carolina still possible late into year
This is yet another reminder that if conditions are right, severe weather can happen at any time, even in the Carolinas.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Record-breaking 13,000 Sea Turtle hatchlings reached ocean from Bald Head Island this season
BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A new record has been set on Bald Head Island this sea turtle season. According to the BHI Conservancy, more than 13,000 hatchlings made it to the sea in 2022. Their Sea Turtle Protection Team says it patrolled the beaches of BHI for...
North Carolina 11th worst in the country for teacher shortage, new data finds
North Carolina is receiving a high mark for something no state wants: a teacher shortage.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
carolinacoastonline.com
Living shoreline work in White Oak River along Highway 24 causes traffic configuration change on Swansboro causeway
CEDAR POINT — Traffic patterns on the causeway on Highway 24 in Swansboro, just west of Cedar Point, are about to change. The center turn lane will be removed and west-bound traffic will be shifted over to use the turn lane as one of the two west-bound lanes to accommodate construction of a living shoreline. The construction and the change in the traffic pattern are expected to last through spring of 2023.
WECT
Flight diverted to ILM due to security threat, remains at airport for the time being
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sunwing Airlines Flight 410 was diverted to Wilmington International Airport around 6 p.m. after the crew reported a passenger disturbance. The Boeing 737 initially departed from Toronto, Canada, and was en route to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson,...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Workers Laid Off In A Text Message
Some North Carolina workers woke up to a text earlier this week telling them their company laid them off. According to a story from WCNC, United Furniture Industries sent a text asking employees not to report to work on Tuesday, November 22. The text asked over-the-road drivers to return equipment, inventory and documents to company locations in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Verona, MS or Victorville, CA. The message went on to say they could expect more information the following day. On Tuesday, the message informed employees of the termination effective immediately. The lay off also ended benefits with no COBRA provision. You can read the entire message here. Of course, there’s never a good time or a good way to find out you’re jobless. However, I can’t imagine a worse time or way to find out either.
