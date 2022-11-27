ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder’s brother sees fight career stall after bout collapse

The boxing brother of Deontay Wilder, Marsellos, is yet to return to the ring despite signing a deal with a new venture in 2022. Last April, Wilder signed with ProBox TV, a new promotional outfit run by a host of legends. However, a May 14 bout collapsed. There’s been nothing since from Marsellos.
Boxing Scene

Terence Crawford: “Jermell Charlo, He’s Not On My Level Nor Errol Spence Level”

Though he’s at the tail end of his career, Terence Crawford has set several lofty goals. Amongst them, of course, is an undisputed showdown against current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. Should the WBO trinket holder truncate Spence’s title reign, his next objective would be to move on from...
worldboxingnews.net

World Exclusive: Nedal Hussein talks Manny Pacquiao cheat storm

Former boxing champion Nedal Hussein spoke to World Boxing News this week after a storm erupted over his fight with Manny Pacquiao in 2000. Referee Carlos Padilla Jr. admitted in a WBC interview that he helped Pacquiao cheat twice in their WBC International title fight. The bout at Ynares Sports...
Boxing Scene

Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter

George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
BBC

Manny Pacquiao: Referee Carlos Padilla says he influenced title fight

The World Boxing Council is looking into claims by former referee Carlos Padilla that he influenced the outcome of an early Manny Pacquiao title fight. Padilla, now 88, said he prolonged a count to help fellow Filipino Pacquiao beat Nedal Hussein and defend his WBC International super-bantamweight title in Manila in 2000.
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder once knocked out his own trainer in 96 seconds

Deontay Wilder has a special relationship with his trainer Malik Scott having knocked the man out in under one hundred seconds. When Wilder announced his new trainer for the Tyson Fury trilogy, a startling fact went under the radar as reports circulated regarding the ex-heavyweight contender. Firstly, in 2014, the...
ng-sportingnews.com

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 3: Official scores to settle between friendly rivals

Mexico’s Juan Francisco Estrada and Nicaragua’s Roman Gonzalez have shared 24 rounds together, and there isn’t a boxing fan worth listening to who’s complaining about the potential of seeing another twelve. The pair collide for Estrada’s Ring Magazine junior-bantamweight championship on December 3 in a bout that will be broadcast globally by DAZN.
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury – Derek Chisora: Full Card Details, How To Watch

FIVE DAYS TO go until it is Tyson Fury time again, when the Gypsy King will rock up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on his old rival Derek Chisora for the WBC world heavyweight championship. There is heavyweight action at the double, because the WBA champion, the hulking...
Boxing Scene

Juan Francisco Estrada: I've Achieved A Lot More Than I Expected To

Juan Francisco Estrada had every excuse to head down the wrong path. Rather than dwell on the loss of both parents by age fourteen, he instead sought—and found—stability. The two-division and reigning lineal junior bantamweight champion will enter the ring with Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez for a third time this weekend. The fight will mark the 47th of his storied career, all with the guiding presence of head trainer Alfredo Caballero guiding his corner.
