BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder’s brother sees fight career stall after bout collapse
The boxing brother of Deontay Wilder, Marsellos, is yet to return to the ring despite signing a deal with a new venture in 2022. Last April, Wilder signed with ProBox TV, a new promotional outfit run by a host of legends. However, a May 14 bout collapsed. There’s been nothing since from Marsellos.
Boxing Scene
Terence Crawford: “Jermell Charlo, He’s Not On My Level Nor Errol Spence Level”
Though he’s at the tail end of his career, Terence Crawford has set several lofty goals. Amongst them, of course, is an undisputed showdown against current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. Should the WBO trinket holder truncate Spence’s title reign, his next objective would be to move on from...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez On Crawford-Spence: Terence Is F------ Up His Money Due To His Pride
Teofimo Lopez Jr. enjoyed the first major breakout of his career on Dec. 14, 2019 as the co-feature to a Terence Crawford fight, knocking out Richard Commey to win the 135-pound IBF championship title. The event was broadcast on ESPN immediately following the NCAA Heisman Trophy presentation. Fast forward three...
MMA Fighting
Tyson Fury explains why he couldn’t walk away from boxing, guarantees dad would ‘rip Jake Paul’s heart out’
Tyson Fury was ready to hang up the gloves for good until he wasn’t. Eight months after his most recent fight and four months after announcing his retirement from competition, the heavyweight boxing star returns to the ring to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout that takes place Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Boxing Referee Claims He Cheated to Help Manny Pacquiao in 2000
The result gave Pacquiao his 30th career win and allowed him to retain his WBC International super-bantamweight title.
worldboxingnews.net
World Exclusive: Nedal Hussein talks Manny Pacquiao cheat storm
Former boxing champion Nedal Hussein spoke to World Boxing News this week after a storm erupted over his fight with Manny Pacquiao in 2000. Referee Carlos Padilla Jr. admitted in a WBC interview that he helped Pacquiao cheat twice in their WBC International title fight. The bout at Ynares Sports...
Boxing Scene
Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter
George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
BBC
Manny Pacquiao: Referee Carlos Padilla says he influenced title fight
The World Boxing Council is looking into claims by former referee Carlos Padilla that he influenced the outcome of an early Manny Pacquiao title fight. Padilla, now 88, said he prolonged a count to help fellow Filipino Pacquiao beat Nedal Hussein and defend his WBC International super-bantamweight title in Manila in 2000.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder once knocked out his own trainer in 96 seconds
Deontay Wilder has a special relationship with his trainer Malik Scott having knocked the man out in under one hundred seconds. When Wilder announced his new trainer for the Tyson Fury trilogy, a startling fact went under the radar as reports circulated regarding the ex-heavyweight contender. Firstly, in 2014, the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 3: Official scores to settle between friendly rivals
Mexico’s Juan Francisco Estrada and Nicaragua’s Roman Gonzalez have shared 24 rounds together, and there isn’t a boxing fan worth listening to who’s complaining about the potential of seeing another twelve. The pair collide for Estrada’s Ring Magazine junior-bantamweight championship on December 3 in a bout that will be broadcast globally by DAZN.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury – Derek Chisora: Full Card Details, How To Watch
FIVE DAYS TO go until it is Tyson Fury time again, when the Gypsy King will rock up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on his old rival Derek Chisora for the WBC world heavyweight championship. There is heavyweight action at the double, because the WBA champion, the hulking...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Isn't Taking Caleb Plant Lightly: "Caleb Is A Good Fighter, It's Not Gonna Be Easy"
At one point, David Benavidez slumped his shoulders in despair. Although the 26-year-old aggregated a flawless record and two separate world title reigns, the elite of the super middleweight division showed little to no interest in facing him. Nevertheless, after years of bellyaching and calling out all comers, Benavidez (26-0,...
Boxing Scene
Juan Francisco Estrada: I've Achieved A Lot More Than I Expected To
Juan Francisco Estrada had every excuse to head down the wrong path. Rather than dwell on the loss of both parents by age fourteen, he instead sought—and found—stability. The two-division and reigning lineal junior bantamweight champion will enter the ring with Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez for a third time this weekend. The fight will mark the 47th of his storied career, all with the guiding presence of head trainer Alfredo Caballero guiding his corner.
FanSided
