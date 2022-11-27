Juan Francisco Estrada had every excuse to head down the wrong path. Rather than dwell on the loss of both parents by age fourteen, he instead sought—and found—stability. The two-division and reigning lineal junior bantamweight champion will enter the ring with Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez for a third time this weekend. The fight will mark the 47th of his storied career, all with the guiding presence of head trainer Alfredo Caballero guiding his corner.

