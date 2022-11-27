ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty'

Kody Brown is getting candid about his relationship with Christine Brown. The most recent season of the Brown family's TLC reality series Sister Wives has documented the final days of Brown and Christine's marriage and the continued fallout of their split, with a sneak peek clip of Sunday's upcoming episode seeing Brown admit that he was only intimate with his ex-wife out of "duty" and an effort to make their relationship work.
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
UTAH STATE
bravotv.com

Lisa Barlow’s RHOSLC Performance Is Now Real Housewives Canon

Where does Lisa Barlow’s choir audition song rank? Take a look back at these other Bravo performances to find out. We love that. Let’s face it, Lisa Barlow’s rendition of “Away in a Manger,” featured on the November 9 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, was elegant, iconic, and instantly classic. (She also just redefined the term hot mic, if you ask us.)
Us Weekly

‘Sister Wives’ Next Generation: Meet Kody Brown’s Grandkids

The littlest Browns! Sister Wives star Kody Brown shares 18 kids with his three wives and ex Christine Brown, but the next generation is already thriving. The Brown family patriarch became a grandfather for the first time in May 2017, when daughter Maddie and her husband, Caleb Brush, welcomed son Axel. (Kody shares Maddie with […]
UTAH STATE
Deadline

‘The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Signs With CGEM Talent

Jen Shah of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has signed with CGEM Talent in all areas. The Bravo star is an original cast member of the franchise since its inception in 2020 with three seasons under her belt. News of Shah’s signing with CGEM comes as her sentencing was recently pushed back until January 6. Shah pled guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and could face up to 14 years in prison. RHOSLC is currently on the air with Season 3 with Shah at the center of the drama. The reality series was filmed before Shah’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy