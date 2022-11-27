Read full article on original website
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
backingthepack.com
The 2023 NC State Baseball Schedule is out, and there’s a problem
NC State’s 2023 Baseball schedule is out and, well, it leaves a bit to be desired. Non-conference games are listed below since those are the only ones within the team’s scheduling control. For those doing the quick math at home, that’s a little over an average opponent RPI...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball at Indiana: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 18 UNC men’s basketball team will look to snap its two-game losing streak Wednesday night when it visits No. 10 Indiana. Carolina has lost its last two trips to Bloomington as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, last winning there in the 2004-05 season. Since 1950, the Tar Heels are just 6-9 against the Hoosiers.
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Erases 17-Point Deficit, Wins Phil Knight Invitational Title
At least one UNC basketball team had a happy holiday weekend. The No. 8 UNC women’s basketball team claimed the Phil Knight Invitational title Sunday night, defeating No. 5 Iowa State 73-64. The Tar Heels trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half. The result is...
UNC's completes huge comeback to knock off No. 5 Iowa State and win the PKI Title
PORTLAND, Ore. – The No. 8 North Carolina women's basketball team fought back from a 17-point deficit to beat No. 5 Iowa State 73-64 Sunday evening at the Moda Center in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational. Junior Deja Kelly led UNC with 29 points, 22 of...
NC State moves back to No. 1 in final WRAL College Football Power Rankings
Raleigh, N.C. — The final WRAL College Football Power Rankings are here and NC State has moved up four spots to number one after their win over UNC this past Friday. A good portion of these teams in the top 10 will still have games left in the season between a conference championship, bowl games or the FCS Championship Tournament.
247Sports
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
Everything Coach Jon Scheyer said following Duke's blowout loss to Purdue
After escaping against Oregon State in the opening round of the PK85 Legacy event and playing much better against Xavier the second round, Duke Basketball landed a spot in the event's championship game against Purdue. Early on the Blue Devil defense seemed poised to earn head coach Jon Scheyer his...
247Sports
College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25
North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
247Sports
The N.C A&T Aggies football program places 13 players on Big South all-conference teams
The Big South also announced its All-Conference first and second teams on last Tuesday. The squads are comprised of 12 offensive and defensive players and five special teams players, plus any ties. The list of 2022 All-Conference members and award winners, as well as the All-Academic Team, appears below. North...
CBS Sports
North Carolina's Hubert Davis preaches patience after Alabama hands No. 1 Tar Heels their second straight loss
PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina entered the PK Invitational undefeated and atop college basketball with the No. 1 ranking beside its name. The Tar Heels will fly back to North Carolina with a 1-2 record in the PK85, no wins recorded against NCAA Tournament-level competition and are due to plunge in the polls.
Here’s everything coming to North Carolina’s biggest venues in December 2022
You know what December means at North Carolina’s largest entertainment venues: It’s a big beautifully wrapped package of Christmas entertainment and sports, of course.
ballparkdigest.com
Burlington Athletic Stadium renovations move forward
Burlington Athletic Stadium renovations for the 2023 season are moving forward, with the budget for the project raised to $2.6 million from the original $1.95 million for the home of the Burlington Sock Puppets (summer collegiate; Appalachian League). Burlington Athletic Stadium is one of the classic ballparks of the Carolinas,...
Greensboro man wins $150,000 off $5 scratch-off
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eddie Perdue, of Greensboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Perdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro and bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket. The game launched in August with six $150,000 top prizes. Three remain […]
herecomestheguide.com
14 Stunning Wedding Venues in the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina
Searching for a show-stopping wedding venue in North Carolina’s Triad? Anchored between Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point, this bustling region offers a myriad of stunning locations that make the perfect backdrop for your sweet celebration. From grand galas in a luxe ballroom to country-chic shindig at a serene ranch, you’ll find the perfect space to match your style here!
hbsdealer.com
Westlake Ace Hardware to open High Point, N.C. store
Westlake Ace Hardware announced it has signed a lease agreement to open a new location in High Point, North Carolina. “We are thrilled to be joining the High Point community as a friend, a trusted neighbor, and an employer,” said Joe Jeffries, president and CEO of Westlake Ace Hardware.
New Cook Out location coming to Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
ednc.org
What happens to Randolph Community College when Toyota comes to town?
When Toyota announced that it had chosen a Greensboro-Randolph County megasite as the location for its new $1.29 billion automotive battery plant, state leaders were thrilled. “It’s tremendous that Toyota has selected North Carolina for such an important part of its electric vehicle future, creating good paying jobs and moving us toward a healthier environment,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in a press release back in December of 2021. “It’s clear the world is beginning to embrace a clean energy future and today’s decision puts North Carolina front and center.”
country1037fm.com
Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages
It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
WXII 12
Ground breaking initiative to build more than 400 affordable homes in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The housing authority of Winston-Salem announced the groundbreaking of new affordable homes in town on Monday. The event will take place at the site of the former Brown Elementary School, located at Highland Avenue and Eleventh Street, on Dec. 6 starting at 3 p.m. Choice Neighborhood...
