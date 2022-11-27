ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

backingthepack.com

The 2023 NC State Baseball Schedule is out, and there’s a problem

NC State’s 2023 Baseball schedule is out and, well, it leaves a bit to be desired. Non-conference games are listed below since those are the only ones within the team’s scheduling control. For those doing the quick math at home, that’s a little over an average opponent RPI...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25

North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ballparkdigest.com

Burlington Athletic Stadium renovations move forward

Burlington Athletic Stadium renovations for the 2023 season are moving forward, with the budget for the project raised to $2.6 million from the original $1.95 million for the home of the Burlington Sock Puppets (summer collegiate; Appalachian League). Burlington Athletic Stadium is one of the classic ballparks of the Carolinas,...
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro man wins $150,000 off $5 scratch-off

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eddie Perdue, of Greensboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Perdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro and bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket. The game launched in August with six $150,000 top prizes. Three remain […]
GREENSBORO, NC
herecomestheguide.com

14 Stunning Wedding Venues in the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina

Searching for a show-stopping wedding venue in North Carolina’s Triad? Anchored between Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point, this bustling region offers a myriad of stunning locations that make the perfect backdrop for your sweet celebration. From grand galas in a luxe ballroom to country-chic shindig at a serene ranch, you’ll find the perfect space to match your style here!
GREENSBORO, NC
hbsdealer.com

Westlake Ace Hardware to open High Point, N.C. store

Westlake Ace Hardware announced it has signed a lease agreement to open a new location in High Point, North Carolina. “We are thrilled to be joining the High Point community as a friend, a trusted neighbor, and an employer,” said Joe Jeffries, president and CEO of Westlake Ace Hardware.
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

New Cook Out location coming to Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
RANDLEMAN, NC
ednc.org

What happens to Randolph Community College when Toyota comes to town?

When Toyota announced that it had chosen a Greensboro-Randolph County megasite as the location for its new $1.29 billion automotive battery plant, state leaders were thrilled. “It’s tremendous that Toyota has selected North Carolina for such an important part of its electric vehicle future, creating good paying jobs and moving us toward a healthier environment,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in a press release back in December of 2021. “It’s clear the world is beginning to embrace a clean energy future and today’s decision puts North Carolina front and center.”
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages

It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
CHARLOTTE, NC

