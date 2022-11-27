Read full article on original website
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
anonymouseagle.com
Your Attention Please: Marquette 96, #6 Baylor 70
I went to Fiserv Forum on Tuesday night thinking that if Marquette played up to their potential, they could give #5 ranked Baylor a pretty entertaining basketball contest in the opening salvo of the yearly Big East/Big 12 Battle. They, uh, decided to surpass that. Your final from Milwaukee: Marquette...
anonymouseagle.com
GAME THREAD: Marquette vs #6 Baylor
THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (5-2) vs #6 Baylor Bears (5-1) THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call. THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app. THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand. THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats. THE LINE: Marquette...
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Volleyball Slips In The New AVCA Poll
On Saturday, then-#14 Marquette lost in five sets to then-#15 Creighton in the Big East championship match. These things happen. Other things that happen: When you lose a match, the top 25 voters ding you a little bit for it, even if it was on the road to a ranked opponent that you just beat in your barn a week earlier. And so, that’s why Marquette is #16 in the new AVCA poll instead of at #114 like they were last week.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Volleyball Earns A #4 Seed In The 2022 NCAA Tournament
ESPNU didn’t make Marquette volleyball wait very long to find out their NCAA tournament future. Marquette was announced as part of the first region that appeared on the selection show for the 2022 NCAA tournament, and it was very good news. That number 4 showed up next to MU’s name on the graphics, meaning that the Golden Eagles have been installed as the #4 seed in their region. The top four seeds in every region are hosting for the first two rounds of the tournament, so that means that head coach Ryan Theis and his team will be AT HOME this coming Thursday to host Ball State. The winner of that match will advance to Friday’s second round contest, where they will get the winner of #5 Georgia Tech and Wright State.
anonymouseagle.com
Volleyball NCAA Tournament Tickets are on sale
The link is to the tweet with links to both All Session and single session tickets. All Session gets you Thursday and Friday, so that's the smart move imo.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brewers 2023 giveaway schedule announced
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday, Nov. 29 a dozen promotional giveaways for the 2023 season. Always a highly-anticipated announcement, fans will see a variety of new items and wearable pieces. The schedule is highlighted by three Bobbleheads, a Yelich "Yeli" Tumbler, City Connect merchandise and a Giannis Antetokounmpo...
communityjournal.net
Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King
Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
milwaukeemag.com
Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee
Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
empowerwisconsin.org
Another deadly record for Milwaukee
MADISON — Two days before Thanksgiving, Milwaukee had recorded its 195th homicide of 2022, according to police. The violence-plagued city had posted another homicide record for the third straight year. As bad as the new murder ceiling is, it’s even more unsettling to know there’s a month left on...
Freeway ramp crash: Community holds vigil for Milwaukee youth advocate
Family members say Shannon King was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning. On Monday night, dozens gathered to remember her impact.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee death, Racine 'Ripoff Romeo' a person of interest
RACINE, Wis. - A "Ripoff Romeo" has resurfaced in Wisconsin. He's also a person of interest in a death investigation in South Milwaukee. One of his past victims thinks more should have been done to stop him years ago. Timothy Olson, 52, has been in and out of prison since...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee church responds to hate in Colorado Springs
MILWAUKEE - Standing up against hate and promoting inclusion is one way organizations in Milwaukee, including a church, are responding to crime against the LGBTQ community. At Zao MKE Church, music filled the air on Sunday, Nov. 27. "This week has been quite the week," said Pastor Jonah Overton. On...
Big Juicy Wisconsin Joint Named One of America’s Best Steakhouses
This steak house is as casual as it is delicious. Not one pretentious thing about this place. Great steaks, good price, that's it. It's impossible to say which is best, but I can tell you that for me, it's usually easier to tell someone a steakhouse that wouldn't make the list.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW winter service season updates for 2022-23
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) released on Monday, Nov. 28 updates for the winter service season involving all 1-4 unit residences. They are noted below:. Garbage and Recycling Collection. The winter collection season begins Dec. 5. All residents should continue setting out their garbage carts for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee stabbing; man wounded near 13th and Cleveland, stabber sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police searching for the person who stabbed a 33-year-old man on the city's south side on Monday evening, Nov. 28. Officials say around 6:30 p.m. Monday, a fight broke out. During that fight, the victim was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
discoverhometown.com
State DPI report card results for Hamilton, Menomonee Falls school districts
Local school districts are evaluating the results of the most recent “report card” from the State Department of Public Instruction. In a news release, the DPI summarized what is assessed on the report cards and the grading scales on the reports. The most recent report cards were released on Nov. 15 and cover the 2021-22 school year, the first full year after the pandemic.
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
