ESPNU didn’t make Marquette volleyball wait very long to find out their NCAA tournament future. Marquette was announced as part of the first region that appeared on the selection show for the 2022 NCAA tournament, and it was very good news. That number 4 showed up next to MU’s name on the graphics, meaning that the Golden Eagles have been installed as the #4 seed in their region. The top four seeds in every region are hosting for the first two rounds of the tournament, so that means that head coach Ryan Theis and his team will be AT HOME this coming Thursday to host Ball State. The winner of that match will advance to Friday’s second round contest, where they will get the winner of #5 Georgia Tech and Wright State.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO