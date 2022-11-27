Read full article on original website
Nebraska study hopes to explain wild turkey population decline
OMAHA — Hunters and conservationists hope a new study of Nebraska’s declining number of wild turkeys will help determine how to help the roaming gobblers rebound. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is funding the study with $1.8 million in fees from gun, ammo and hunting permit sales, said Luke Meduna, who heads the agency’s big game program.
1011now.com
Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8M birds
DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has reported another case of avian flu in a commercial flock. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Nebraska’s 13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported in Dixon County.
Video: Dead birds along Missouri River near Yankton
Monte James was out looking for pheasants on public land along the Missouri River Sunday afternoon when he noticed a lot of white along the shoreline.
The Best Place To Live In Nebraska
Sitting at the center of the country, Nebraska is often overshadowed by coastal states, but one Nebraska city consistently ranks among the best places to live.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made its way to northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A winter storm has made its way to northeast Nebraska with low visibility conditions. The worst of Tuesday's winter storm, in terms of snowfall, is forecast in northeast Nebraska. National Weather Service forecasters say anywhere from three to five inches of snow could fall by the time...
This City Will Give You a Reason Not to Fly Over Nebraska
This is the latest for our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World.Want some trivia for your next social gathering? Ask the question “Where is Scottsbluff?” and for a bonus round, “What is the topography of Nebraska?” More than likely, you will get confused glances and amused head shakes. Or you will get the response “Isn’t Nebraska just… flat?”And that’s where they’re wrong. Nebraska has quite a varied topography especially in the western part of the state where the badlands crash against the prairie. Towering bluffs become the backdrop for miles of pine forest, contrasting with the wide-open...
1011now.com
Winter Weather Advisory results in slick roads for Nebraskans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Drivers travelling throughout Nebraska will have to deal with slick and icy roads on Tuesday. Several Winter Weather Advisories took effect late Monday night to early Tuesday morning and continued until 6 p.m. The snow began in northwest Nebraska late Monday night and pushed southeastward through the overnight and into Tuesday.
Where do lawsuit settlement funds won by Nebraska go?
LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska recently raked in more than $20 million as part of settlements of multi-state consumer lawsuits against corporate giants Google and Walmart. The state will receive nearly $12 million from Google as part of a $391.5 million out-of-court settlement over misleading tracking of users’ locations.
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]
It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
southern United States
Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi have taken cover amid the blare of tornado sirens amid a severe weather outbreak erupting in the Deep South.
norfolkneradio.com
$66 million awarded to childcare workers in Nebraska
A recent grant offered by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to childcare workers is a way to reward them for all their hard work and for staying in the child care field. The department announced that they are offering $66 million in stipends and loan repayment grants...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather in central Nebraska has caused multiple accidents
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Rescue officials in central Nebraska have been kept busy by multiple accidents along highways Tuesday morning. The Nebraska Department of Roads was reporting slick conditions, particularly along Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 between Grand Island and Elm Creek. There were multiple reports of accidents in...
klkntv.com
Semi jackknifes in central Nebraska during dangerous Tuesday morning commute
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol is reminding everyone to watch their speed and drive according to conditions on Tuesday. Ice and snow caused crashes all over the state in the morning, even on roads that appeared relatively safe. The patrol’s Troop C shared a photo of...
iheart.com
Nebraska Regents to Consider Raising Room and Board Rates
(Lincoln, NE) -- The University of Nebraska Regents will consider raising room and board rates at their meeting later this week. During Friday's meeting, the Regents will consider increasing room and board rates by 3% each year now through the 2025-2026 school year for standard double-occupancy rooms. UNL students can expect to pay roughly $13,500 by the 2025 school year, UNK students can expect to pay just over $12,000 by that time, while UNO students will see rates increase by about 3.5% each year. Multiple factors go into how much a student will pay, including the length of their leases and which facility they live in.
doniphanherald.com
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
siouxlandnews.com
Old South Sioux Walmart that has sat empty for years has a new tenant
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — An old eyesore in South Sioux City is getting a facelift and a new business!. The City of South Sioux City confirmed that Dakota Supply Group is expanding into Nebraska and will be taking over the old Walmart in South Sioux City at 2727 Cornhusker Drive.
News Channel Nebraska
72% of Nebraska hospitals not in compliance with federal law, better than national average
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new study shows that fewer than a third of Nebraska's hospitals are in compliance with a federal law that requires patients to be informed of the costs of services before receiving care, but the state is well ahead of the national average. The hospital price transparency...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: What to Do If You're Sick, How Many Tests to Take
Feeling ill after the holiday gatherings last week?. Experts say there are some steps you should consider taking. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Exposed to COVID? Here's What Experts Say About Testing Procedures. The Thanksgiving gatherings have come and gone, but unfortunately...
