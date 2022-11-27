A viewer sent this video to NewsChannel 13. It happened on Sunday morning around 11:30 on Route 7 heading into Troy. A biker can be seen on the left approaching someone standing at the intersection. A witness said it appeared to be a panhandler. The biker can be seen reaching out his left arm, hitting the pedestrian in the head, knocking them to the ground.

TROY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO