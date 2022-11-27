ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Oakland County Detectives search for woman missing since July 21

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland County Detectives are searching for a woman who has been missing since July 21. Paris Angel Marve, 32, was reported missing by her family on Sept. 10 in Pontiac. She did not connect with her family during the Thanksgiving holiday. Marve is 5 feet,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police chief weighs in on rash of shootings involving teenagers in Detroit

DETROIT – Police Chief James White spoke out Monday night amid a rash of shootings targeting teenagers in Detroit. Last Friday, two teenagers were shot near the downtown Christmas tree lighting. Another two teenagers were shot outside of Henry Ford High School. On Sunday (Nov. 27), a 15-year-old was fatally shot in what police are calling an accident.
DETROIT, MI
albanymagic.com

Dashcam Appears to Capture Biker Striking Panhandler in Troy

A viewer sent this video to NewsChannel 13. It happened on Sunday morning around 11:30 on Route 7 heading into Troy. A biker can be seen on the left approaching someone standing at the intersection. A witness said it appeared to be a panhandler. The biker can be seen reaching out his left arm, hitting the pedestrian in the head, knocking them to the ground.
TROY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Two men shot, one fatally outside the Truth Detroit Gentlemen's Club

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting with one person dead outside the Truth Detroit Gentlemen's Club. Police said the shooting happened at 1:45 a.m. outside the club on 8 Mile Road. Investigators said they believe a suspect fired shots outside the location and struck the two adult men.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Victim run over, killed in parking lot of Madison Heights T-Mobile

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died after he was run over by a vehicle during a fight in the parking lot of a Madison Heights T-Mobile store Friday. Police said the 50-year-old victim was run over by a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows when he got out of his Saturn Ion in the parking lot near 14 Mile and I-75 around 6:30 p.m.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI

