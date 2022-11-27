Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Passerby finds wrecked vehicle in ditch in Northern Oakland County, driver dead inside
A man from Michigan’s Thumb region has died after a crash overnight in Oakland County, but the wrecked car wasn’t discovered until morning.
Man charged with robbing Shelby Twp. store on Black Friday, leading police on chase that ended with merchandise all over the road
A Pontiac man is facing a long list of charges for a dangerous situation on Black Friday that Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido says “could have been much worse.”
Man on the run after kidnapping 2-year-old daughter from her Detroit home, police say
DETROIT – Police were asking the public to help them locate a man who is accused of kidnapping his 2-year-old daughter from her Detroit home over the weekend. UPDATE: Detroit police say the 2-year-old girl has been returned safely and is doing fine. All details have been removed from this article.
Body found in trunk after police chase to Detroit-Dearborn border identified as missing Tennessee woman
DETROIT – The body found in the trunk of a vehicle that crashed at the border of Detroit and Dearborn has been identified as a missing woman from Tennessee. Michigan State Police have identified the woman found in the trunk, as well as the driver who was fatally shot after a chase and ended in a crash and a shooting on Sunday.
Oakland County Detectives search for woman missing since July 21
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland County Detectives are searching for a woman who has been missing since July 21. Paris Angel Marve, 32, was reported missing by her family on Sept. 10 in Pontiac. She did not connect with her family during the Thanksgiving holiday. Marve is 5 feet,...
Oakland County man charged for leading high-speed chase that started in Chick-fil-A drive-thru
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County man who stole a shopping cart full of items from a Macomb County store on Black Friday has been charged for leading police on a high-speed chase that started in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru. Police said on Friday (Nov. 25), Wellington Inoa, 36,...
Madison Heights police want help identifying suspect in fatal assault
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police want help identifying a suspect in a fatal assault in Madison Heights. The incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 25) in the parking lot of T-Mobile near 14 Mile Road and I-75. The 50-year-old male victim exited his vehicle and was run...
What we know about 2 Pontiac brothers who were wrongly convicted 25 years ago
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – George and Melvin DeJesus, who were released from prison this past March, are asking the court for more than $125 million after spending 25 years behind bars for a murder they didn’t commit. The suit’s 24 pages make troubling charges as the DeJesus brothers...
Michigan State Police: 3 handguns, stolen Dodge Charger recovered after vehicle pursuit
DETROIT – Officials arrested suspects of a stolen Dodge Charger after getting into a vehicle pursuit Saturday night. Michigan State Police tweeted that the pursuit happened around 10:25 p.m. The pursuit began on Southfield Freeway (M-39) and Grand River Avenue and ended near Lindsay Street and 7 Mile Road....
Police chief weighs in on rash of shootings involving teenagers in Detroit
DETROIT – Police Chief James White spoke out Monday night amid a rash of shootings targeting teenagers in Detroit. Last Friday, two teenagers were shot near the downtown Christmas tree lighting. Another two teenagers were shot outside of Henry Ford High School. On Sunday (Nov. 27), a 15-year-old was fatally shot in what police are calling an accident.
Morning 4: Man charged in high-speed chase in Macomb County that started in fast food drive-thru -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Oakland County man charged for leading high-speed chase that started in Chick-fil-A drive-thru. An Oakland County man who stole a shopping cart full of items...
Detroit police searching for suspect, person of interest involved in fatal shooting
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and person of interest involved in a shooting in Midtown. On Nov. 19, 2022, around 1:38 a.m., a suspect fired shots outside of Third Street Bar in Midtown and fatally wounded a 34-year-old man.
Canton Police propose controversial license plate reader cameras at busy corner
Canton Police say the license plate reader cameras they're proposing at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Beck Road will help solve crimes in an area of the township hit hard by retail fraud. Known as LPRs, the cameras take still photographs of passing vehicles, recording license plate numbers, date,...
Dashcam Appears to Capture Biker Striking Panhandler in Troy
A viewer sent this video to NewsChannel 13. It happened on Sunday morning around 11:30 on Route 7 heading into Troy. A biker can be seen on the left approaching someone standing at the intersection. A witness said it appeared to be a panhandler. The biker can be seen reaching out his left arm, hitting the pedestrian in the head, knocking them to the ground.
Suspects arrested in Detroit alley after leading MSP on chase in stolen Dodge Charger
Suspects are in custody after leading Michigan State Police on a chase in a stolen car late Saturday night on Detroit’s west side. Three weapons were recovered from the stolen Dodge Charger.
Multiple freeways closed downtown after vehicle crashes through barrier, falls 16 ft. onto I-75/375 interchange
A bad traffic crash which prompted multiple freeway closures is causing headaches for commuters in downtown Detroit Tuesday morning after authorities say a vehicle drove off an overpass and fell onto the I-75/375 entrance ramp.
Two men shot, one fatally outside the Truth Detroit Gentlemen's Club
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting with one person dead outside the Truth Detroit Gentlemen's Club. Police said the shooting happened at 1:45 a.m. outside the club on 8 Mile Road. Investigators said they believe a suspect fired shots outside the location and struck the two adult men.
Victim run over, killed in parking lot of Madison Heights T-Mobile
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died after he was run over by a vehicle during a fight in the parking lot of a Madison Heights T-Mobile store Friday. Police said the 50-year-old victim was run over by a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows when he got out of his Saturn Ion in the parking lot near 14 Mile and I-75 around 6:30 p.m.
Macomb County rap video recorded on cell phone by 2 cellmates prompts investigation
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A music video shot behind bars at the Macomb Correctional Facility results from two cellmates getting together, hoping to make a hit. You can feel the raw emotion of the song “In Dis Cell.” The video posted to Youtube back on Nov. 3 sounds like it was recorded through a telephone call.
Monroe man seriously hurt after crashing motorcycle on I-75 overpass that’s closed for construction
FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Monroe man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle on an I-75 overpass that’s currently closed for construction, police said. The crash happened at 7:14 p.m. Monday (Nov. 28) on the Nadeau Road overpass in Frenchtown Township. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said...
