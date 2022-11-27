Read full article on original website
Obama campaigns in Georgia and weighs in: vampires or werewolves?
With five days until the Georgia runoff, Barack Obama joins Raphael Warnock in Georgia. Meanwhile, the Republican Georgia lieutenant governor could not bring himself to vote for Herschel Walker. Dec. 2, 2022.
Inside Georgia Dems' final push to keep Warnock in the Senate
A week out from Election Day in Georgia’s Senate runoff, staff for incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock are sounding confident in their ground game. “Despite Republican attempts to stack the deck, the Warnock for Georgia campaign’s robust field operation is continuing to turn out Georgia voters in record numbers to re-elect Reverend Warnock,” Sarafina Chitika, a spokesperson for the Warnock campaign, told The ReidOut Blog in a statement on Tuesday.
Herschel Walker rented out Atlanta home just before launching campaign: Daily Beast
Records show Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, rented out his Atlanta home just before launching his campaign, according to new Daily Beast reporting.Nov. 30, 2022.
Unpacking Voter Turnout in Georgia’s Biggest Counties
'A generational change in leadership': House Dems to vote Wednesday
Democrats are set to vote on new leadership Wednesday, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is expected to be chosen to lead House Dems in the next Congress. NBC News' Ryan Nobles reports.Nov. 30, 2022.
Sen. Baldwin: Dobbs decision ‘without question’ behind effort to codify marriage equality
Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, the first openly gay member of the Senate, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the congressional effort to pass the Respect for Marriage Act and safeguard the right to same-sex and interracial marriage.Dec. 1, 2022.
Tony Ornato expected to appear before Jan. 6 committee
Tony Ornato, a former deputy chief of staff during the Trump administration, is expected to testify before the January 6 committee. NBC's Ryan Nobles reports on what the committee could hope to gain from his testimony for their investigation into the Capitol riot.Nov. 29, 2022.
House Democrats elect Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as leader
House Democrats have elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., as their party leader, making history as the first Black person to lead a congressional caucus. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.Nov. 30, 2022.
Rep. Cicilline drops out of House Democratic leadership race
Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., has dropped out of the House Democrats leadership race to serve as assistant leader after announcing his challenge to Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.Dec. 1, 2022.
Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Fulton County grand jury probe
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was ordered to testify in the Fulton County Georgia grand jury investigation looking into former president Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The Supreme Court of South Carolina ruling said it found Meadows’ arguments to be “manifestly without merit.” Nov. 29, 2022.
Sen. Peters on the importance of Biden's meeting with Macron
Homeland Security Chair, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., discusses French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the White House, the importance of a French-American alliance and the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff.Dec. 1, 2022.
GOP establishment's dream of a post-Trump party has shattered
After the GOP’s historic underperformance in the midterm elections, several conservative pundits declared the time had come for the party to move on from Donald Trump, who endorsed a raft of failed candidates this cycle. This may have seemed foolish to anyone who, for years, has watched Republicans seemingly...
Georgia’s GOP chair will need own lawyer in fake electors probe
On Wednesday, a judge in Fulton County, Ga., ruled that the chair of the state’s Republican Party, a key figure in the 2020 scheme to have fake Electoral College voters give Georgia’s votes to Donald Trump rather than Joe Biden, can’t be represented by lawyers repping 10 of the other 15 fake electors.
The GOP is preparing to learn nothing all over again with its midterms review
The GOP had just lost what should have been a winnable election. A slew of Senate candidates whom voters dubbed extreme got demolished. And the Republican National Committee promised to find answers and a path forward. That was 2012. In the latest case of history rhyming, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel...
McCarthy struggles to get GOP’s unruly kids in line for speaker vote
With Republicans set to retake the House majority in January, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s quest to be named House speaker is hitting some bumps in the road, thanks to his chaotic right-wing caucus. It’s throwing a wrench into the California representative’s plans, with his website getting ahead of its skis in christening him the “speaker-elect.”
