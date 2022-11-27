ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

MSNBC

Inside Georgia Dems' final push to keep Warnock in the Senate

A week out from Election Day in Georgia’s Senate runoff, staff for incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock are sounding confident in their ground game. “Despite Republican attempts to stack the deck, the Warnock for Georgia campaign’s robust field operation is continuing to turn out Georgia voters in record numbers to re-elect Reverend Warnock,” Sarafina Chitika, a spokesperson for the Warnock campaign, told The ReidOut Blog in a statement on Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Unpacking Voter Turnout in Georgia's Biggest Counties

GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Tony Ornato expected to appear before Jan. 6 committee

Tony Ornato, a former deputy chief of staff during the Trump administration, is expected to testify before the January 6 committee. NBC's Ryan Nobles reports on what the committee could hope to gain from his testimony for their investigation into the Capitol riot.Nov. 29, 2022.
MSNBC

House Democrats elect Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as leader

House Democrats have elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., as their party leader, making history as the first Black person to lead a congressional caucus. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.Nov. 30, 2022.
MSNBC

Rep. Cicilline drops out of House Democratic leadership race

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., has dropped out of the House Democrats leadership race to serve as assistant leader after announcing his challenge to Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.Dec. 1, 2022.
MSNBC

Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Fulton County grand jury probe

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was ordered to testify in the Fulton County Georgia grand jury investigation looking into former president Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The Supreme Court of South Carolina ruling said it found Meadows’ arguments to be “manifestly without merit.” Nov. 29, 2022.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
MSNBC

GOP establishment's dream of a post-Trump party has shattered

After the GOP’s historic underperformance in the midterm elections, several conservative pundits declared the time had come for the party to move on from Donald Trump, who endorsed a raft of failed candidates this cycle. This may have seemed foolish to anyone who, for years, has watched Republicans seemingly...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Georgia's GOP chair will need own lawyer in fake electors probe

On Wednesday, a judge in Fulton County, Ga., ruled that the chair of the state’s Republican Party, a key figure in the 2020 scheme to have fake Electoral College voters give Georgia’s votes to Donald Trump rather than Joe Biden, can’t be represented by lawyers repping 10 of the other 15 fake electors.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

The GOP is preparing to learn nothing all over again with its midterms review

The GOP had just lost what should have been a winnable election. A slew of Senate candidates whom voters dubbed extreme got demolished. And the Republican National Committee promised to find answers and a path forward. That was 2012. In the latest case of history rhyming, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel...
MSNBC

McCarthy struggles to get GOP's unruly kids in line for speaker vote

With Republicans set to retake the House majority in January, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s quest to be named House speaker is hitting some bumps in the road, thanks to his chaotic right-wing caucus. It’s throwing a wrench into the California representative’s plans, with his website getting ahead of its skis in christening him the “speaker-elect.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

