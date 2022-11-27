Read full article on original website
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
gophersports.com
Gophers Set for Thursday Throwdown with Augustana
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota wrestling program has a short turnaround this week, as they'll take on the Augustana Vikings for a rare Thursday contest on December 1 at 7:00 p.m. The dual will take place inside WIlliams Arena, as Minnesota volleyball prepares for the first two rounds of...
gophersports.com
Gophers Return to Minnesota for a Home-and-Home Series with the Mavericks
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 5 Golden Gopher women's hockey team (10-3-2) returns to Minnesota and conference play with a home-and-home series with Minnesota State (7-7-0). Friday's game will take place at 6:00 pm at Ridder Arena while Saturday's is set for 2:00 pm in Mankato, Minn. Saturday's contest will be broadcast on FOX9+ locally.
gophersports.com
Ibrahim Named Semifinalist for Comeback Player of the Year Award
University of Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim was named a semifinalist for the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award today. The award is presented annually by the College Sports Communicators in association with The Associate Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization. Ibrahim is one of 15 semifinalists and...
gophersports.com
Gophers Come Up Short in ACC-Big Ten Challenge, 63-59
MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 30, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (4-3, 0-0 B1G) fell to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3, 0-1 ACC) 63-59 in a tightly contested ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchup at Williams Arena on Wednesday night. Freshman standout Mara Braun scored a game-high 27 points and hit five threes while Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux notched her fourth double double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
gophersports.com
Taylor Landfair Named Big Ten Player of the Year
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair has been named the Big Ten Player of the Year, the conference office announced today. Landfair is the sixth Gopher in the last eight seasons to win the award. Landfair, along with freshman middle Carter Booth and junior setter Melani Shaffmaster, earned...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota OL, member of 2021 recruiting class, latest to announce decision on transfer portal
The transfer portal continues to turn in the world of college football. The latest occurrence comes out of Minnesota. Offensive lineman Cameron James announced his intentions to leave the Golden Gophers and head coach P.J. Fleck. James was a part of Minnesota’s 2021 recruiting class. The 6-foot-8, 305-pound offensive lineman...
gophersports.com
Landfair Named GameChanger/AVCA National Player of the Week
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair has been named GameChanger/AVCA Player of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday. Landfair averaged 6.36 points and 5.71 kills per set in wins at No. 8 Ohio State and No. 5 Nebraska. She also tallied 1.29 blocks, 2.14 digs and 0.43 assists per set. The Plainfield, Ill., native went for 25 kills against OSU Friday, also notching nine digs, tying a season-high. She added five blocks Friday as well. Landfair then led the 'U' with 16 kills in a decisive sweep at No. 5 Nebraska, Minnesota's first sweep in Lincoln since 1980. She continued her strong all-around play, going for six digs and five blocks on Saturday.
gophersports.com
Golden Gophers Set to Host Minnesota Invite
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota swimming and diving programs return to the pool this week for the prestigious Minnesota Invite, hosted by University of Minnesota Recreation and Wellness. Taking place Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center, the Minnesota Invite has been dubbed the "fastest...
gophersports.com
Gophers to Take On Wake Forest in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (4-2, 0-0 B1G) is ready for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge with Wake Forest (4-3, 0-1 ACC) coming to Williams Arena on Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. The nationally televised game is on Big Ten Network and can be heard on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Cesarone Named to United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team
MINNEAPOLIS – Graduate centerback Gabbie Cesarone was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women's All-North Region Third Team, as announced by the publication on Wednesday. Cesarone's nod marks the second consecutive year that a student-athlete has been honored regionally by the United Soccer Coaches. Last year,...
gophersports.com
Eleven Recognized by Big Ten on Defense, Special Teams
The Big Ten announced all-conference performers on defense and special teams today and the Gophers had 11 players recognized. Leading the way was defensive back Tyler Nubin, who was named Second Team All-Big Ten by coaches and the media. Linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin was placed on the Third Team by the coaches and was an Honorable Mention selection by the media.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal
Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
msureporter.com
Women’s basketball continues hot streak, improves to 5-0
Minnesota State extended its winning streak to five games last weekend with victories over Concordia-St. Paul and Wisconsin-Parkside. The Mavs moved to 4-0 after an NSIC conference win over the Golden Bears, 91-61, and 5-0 with a 80-71 win against the Rangers. Last week the Mavs returned to the Taylor...
gophersports.com
Morgan Named Finalist for Wuerffel Trophy
University of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was named one of three finalists for the Wuerffel Trophy today. Joining Morgan as a finalist are Dillan Gibbons of Florida State and Patrick Fields of Stanford. The annual award, which is known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each...
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Kickin Country 100.5
Is Sioux Falls Getting A Big Snowstorm on Tuesday?
We all knew that snow was going to grace our presence eventually this winter. Based on multiple reports from our friends at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, it looks like Tuesday we will see our first significant snow of the season. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls...
Rice County, Minnesota Needs a Name Change
Henry Mower Rice lobbied the United State Congress to pass the bill to establish Minnesota Territory and then served as its delegate to the U.S. Congress from 1853 to 1857. He also became one of the first Senators to represent the state in 1858 when statehood was granted. His work on the Minnesota Enabling Act during those years facilitated Minnesota's statehood.
boreal.org
Work of pioneering Arctic explorer from Minnesota gains new relevance in tracking effects of climate change
Photo: Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot that she traveled with often. Courtesy of Margaret Oldenburg papers.
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
