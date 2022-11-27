ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rusty or not, Deshaun Watson makes Browns debut vs. Texans

For all the hubbub over the return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the individual with the least to say about the unusual circumstance is Watson himself. Watson, reinstated on Monday after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, will make his Browns debut when Cleveland (4-7) visits the Houston Texans (1-9-1) on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
After letting victory slip away, Falcons hungry to play Steelers

There's no sugarcoating what happened last week. The Atlanta Falcons let one get away that they could have won, and it might come back to haunt them big-time come season's end. Down 19-13 in the last minute at Washington, Atlanta worked its way inside the 5-yard line with a chance...
ATLANTA, GA
Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Replies to Patrick Peterson’s Criticism

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's tumultuous time with the Cardinals continued this week, as he received some heavy heat from former teammate Patrick Peterson. The Vikings corner boldly claimed “Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray,” on his podcast “All Things Covered.”. Murray took matters into...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Virginia Quarterback Brennan Armstrong in Transfer Portal, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. University of Virginia starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong has entered the transfer portal, per a report from Max Olson of The Athletic. Armstrong took over as Virginia’s starting quarterback as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 for Bryce Perkins, who set numerous school records...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Schedules Visits With Giants, Bills, Cowboys

The time for free agent Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with a team could be nearing as he will begin visiting teams on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Beckham’s first visit will be in New York as he visits his former team, the Giants. Then, he will travel to Buffalo to visit with the Bills. Finally, Beckham will finish his travels in Dallas to visit the Cowboys on Monday.
BUFFALO, NY

