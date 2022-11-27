Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
wrestlingrumors.net
One More Time: 41 Year Old Former WWE Star Set For First Match In Six Years
Welcome back. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have made quite the impact. The interesting thing is that such an impact can be made with or without having a ton of accomplishments. Occasionally you will see a wrestler who stands out without some major push. Now another one of those wrestlers is returning to the ring for a good cause.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks' Husband Opens Up About His Backstage WWE Role
Pro Wrestling is an aesthetic business, and Sasha Banks always dresses to impress. A good share of the credit for her stylish appearance belongs to her husband Sarath Ton, a former wrestler who has become a major backstage influence as a wardrobe designer. In an interview with "Notsam Wrestling," Ton...
ComicBook
WWE Fans Think They've Found The Moment That Caused the Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens Backstage Heat
Roman Reigns was reportedly angered by a particular spot during the WarGames match at Survivor Series and WWE fans think they've found out what happened. Per Fightful Select, Reigns was furious after the match due to what he believed to be an unplanned spot involving Kevin Owens that resulted in an ear injury (possibly a ruptured ear drum). At first, it wasn't obvious which spot caused the incident, but a few fans on Twitter have since uploaded a particular clip where Reigns and KO are trading strikes and one catches "The Tribal Chief" on the side of the head.
411mania.com
UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle
UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Reflects On Her Romance With Otis
Just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unusual on-screen romance blossomed in WWE between Mandy Rose and Otis. Although Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville posed a threat to their developing relationship, their mutual affection reached a critical moment on the second night of WrestleMania 36, when Rose assisted Otis in his victory over Ziggler. After that bout, Rose and Otis shared a kiss. Following the feel-good moment, Rose continued to feud with her former Fire and Desire partner Deville, while her romance story with Otis slowed down and came to its conclusion. In an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rose reflected on her unusual pairing with Otis, describing the storyline as "fun" and "loving."
ewrestlingnews.com
Dana Brooke Is Now Married – Husband Confirms
WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has tied the knot with her partner Ulysses Diaz, according to a recent Instagram post by the latter. In July 2021, Diaz and Brooke got engaged, as confirmed by the former WWE 24/7 Champion on social media. In a post celebrating Brooke’s 34th birthday this week,...
wrestlinginc.com
The Usos Next WWE Undisputed Tag Title Defense Announced
After first teaming up just last week, Matt Riddle and Elias have their sights set on WWE's top prize for tag teams. It was announced during last night's "WWE Raw" that they will challenge the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on next week's episode. Riddle and Elias...
wrestlingheadlines.com
This Friday’s WWE SmackDown Moving To FS1 Due To The Pac-12 Championship Game
This Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown (December 2nd, 2022) will be airing on FS1 instead of FOX due to the NCAA’s PAC-12 Championship game between the USC Trojans and the Utah Utes. This will only affect fans that live in the United States. The move will deeply hurt...
ringsidenews.com
Booker T Warns AEW Could Close Down Because They’re ‘Playing Games’
After being suspended from AEW following the All Out media scrum, The Elite made their return on AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where they were cheered on by eager fans. However, in the following AEW Dynamite episode, they trolled the Chicago fans with CM Punk references, which left a bitter taste in many people’s mouths. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took notice of this behavior and felt that it could mean bad news for AEW down the line.
wrestlingrumors.net
It’s Overdue: AEW Star Reveals Major Surgery For Months Old Injury
That’s never good to see. Injuries are one of the few constants in all of wrestling as anyone can get hurt at any time. They can take someone out of action for any length of time and that can be devastating to any momentum that a wrestler has. Some injuries are a lot worse than others and now it appears likely that an AEW star will be out of action for a good while after a serious one.
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into Why Brandi Rhodes Hasn't Returned To Pro Wrestling
It's been nearly a year since Brandi Rhodes last competed in the ring, and for good reason. The former AEW Chief Brand Officer left the company alongside husband Cody Rhodes in February before Cody returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Brandi has not appeared for any promotion since then, but she has started up her own podcast focused on parenting. During a recent episode of "2 Truths and 1 Lie," Rhodes interviewed WWE star Lacey Evans about their experiences as mothers in the pro wrestling industry.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Throws Out Major WWE Return Teases
It may soon be time to bow down to "The Queen" Charlotte Flair once again. If Flair's Instagram is any indication, the former WWE "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion is gearing up for her impending return to WWE. In the past 24 hours, Flair has shared a series of posts to her Instagram Story, specifically showing her trademark entrance to the ring, with three of the posts displaying her wearing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship around her waist. The last post in the succession of WWE-related posts to her Instagram Story is an image of Flair wearing her wrestling boots while sitting on what appears to be the canvas of a wrestling ring.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Takes A Shot At The Bloodline
The Bloodline have been one of the most popular groups in all of wrestling for some time now and it seems that they picked up some major momentum on Saturday night when they defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. Former...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’
UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To The Ring
Welcome back. Wrestlers have a weird situation when it comes to retirement, as they can always wrestle one more match. With no season or anything really close to it, a wrestler can step back in the ring over and over without having to worry about the next match. That can lead to some great returns, and now we are going to be seeing another one before the year is out.
wrestlinginc.com
Bruce Prichard Says Former WWE Superstar 'Legitimately Hated' Entertaining Kids
Clowns are typically seen as happy, jolly individuals who make balloons and act silly to entertain children, but that was far from the case when it came to Doink The Clown. The classic WWE character fell into the same territory as other infamous clowns who struck fear into the hearts of children, a true heel in every sense. Flipping the norms with Doink proved to be a great idea for the company, and during the latest "Something To Wrestle," Bruce Prichard revealed the extent to which the persona was rooted in reality.
PWMania
WWE Star Says Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Believe in Her Speaking Abilities
WWE superstar Zelina Vega spoke on the That’s Dope podcast about what it’s like to work at a television taping. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
ComicBook
Original Members of WWE's Damage CTRL Revealed
Since making their debut at WWE SummerSlam, Damage CTRL has been a staple of Monday Night Raw. The collection of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have run roughshod on the women's division, claiming the WWE Women's Tag Titles on two occasions. This trio was the brainchild of Bayley herself, as she has said on past interviews that she has wanted a faction for a number of years now. That being said, Bayley's original idea for Damage CTRL had a very different roster.
