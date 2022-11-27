While fans might remember Dwayne Johnson taking on the likes of John Cena, Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania, his most recent opponent was far more unassuming. After being defeated by John Cena at WrestleMania 29, Dwayne Johnson was forced to take time off after suffering numerous injuries during the match. He followed this up with a cameo alongside Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 30, before having a segment with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey a year later. When the star appeared at WrestleMania 32 it was assumed that he would be featuring in a similar non-wrestling segment. However, fans were only half right.

