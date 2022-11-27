ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bianca Belair Potentially Heading For WrestleMania Showdown With Former Champion

Bianca Belair has held the Raw Women’s Championship since defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Their rivalry had begun at SummerSlam in 2021, and continued until the summer spectacular in 2022. During this period, Belair has become one of the biggest stars in WWE and a huge favourite. Meanwhile,...
WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why Sheamus Shouldn’t Challenge Roman Reigns

Now that Roman Reigns has dominated and stood at the top of WWE for over two years, the question of who might dethrone him has grown ever bigger. During his run as World Champion Reigns has already defeated the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Edge, meaning that there aren’t many realistic challengers remaining.
Finn Balor Believes Current WWE Superstar Will Become A ‘Huge Star’

The Judgment Day has undergone a number of changes since first forming as an alliance between Edge and Damian Priest at WrestleMania 38. The group shortly added Rhea Ripley to its ranks, and when Finn Balor joined in June, he ousted Edge as leader. The most recent addition to the...
There Is A “Possibility” AEW Star Could Return To WWE

For weeks there has been an ever-increasing amount of speculation surrounding William Regal and a potential move back to WWE, despite being released from the company less than a year ago. In the lead-up to WWE Survivor Series Triple H referenced Regal on social media, while it had been rumoured...
What Is Ronda Rousey’s UFC Record?

Before dominating the squared circle with WWE, ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey revolutionised MMA when she went to the UFC and became UFC Bantamweight Champion. Rousey is no stranger to a fight after a successful career as a judoka which took her to two Olympic Games in 2004 and 2008. It was in Beijing in 2008 that Ronda Rousey won her only Olympic medal when she brought home bronze for Team USA in the 70kg category in Judo.
William Regal Names Surprising Star He’d Want To Face If He Wrestled Today

William Regal has had one of the most newsworthy years of his entire career and has been making headlines recently with uncertainty surrounding his immediate future with AEW. Although he was thought to be one of the most important backstage figures in all of WWE, William Regal was shockingly released by the company in January 2022. A few months later, he made his debut at AEW Revolution and went on to form the Blackpool Combat Club with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.
Dakota Kai Reveals Who Was Originally Meant To Be In Damage CTRL

At SummerSlam 2022 Dakota Kai returned to WWE alongside Bayley and IYO SKY to confront Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. The star had been released by the company four months earlier, while Bayley had been out injured for more than a year. The trio were later dubbed Damage CTRL and...
Who Was Dwayne Johnson’s Last WrestleMania Opponent Who He Beat In Just 6 Seconds?

While fans might remember Dwayne Johnson taking on the likes of John Cena, Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania, his most recent opponent was far more unassuming. After being defeated by John Cena at WrestleMania 29, Dwayne Johnson was forced to take time off after suffering numerous injuries during the match. He followed this up with a cameo alongside Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 30, before having a segment with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey a year later. When the star appeared at WrestleMania 32 it was assumed that he would be featuring in a similar non-wrestling segment. However, fans were only half right.
WWE Star Slammed Over “Disrespectful” Gimmick Rip-Off

On the November 11th episode of Friday Night SmackDown Sarah Logan returned to WWE television for the first time since making a surprise appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Logan made her big comeback alongside The Viking Raiders. Vignettes and promo packages had been featuring on SmackDown for a number...
Austin Theory Shows Off His Incredible Ten-Year Body Transformation

Austin Theory has had quite the year in 2022. He won his first United States Championship back in April when he defeated Finn Balor only to lose the title to Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank. However, his luck would turn when he was entered as a surprise eighth member in the men’s Money in the Bank match later that night at the behest of Vince McMahon, who took a special interest in the star after he stole the then-Chairman’s Cleopatra’s Egg at the 2021 Survivor Series. Theory was ultimately victorious in becoming Mr. Money in the Bank.
The Undertaker Reveals The Truth Surrounding His Iconic Cucumber Fear

The Undertaker has faced a number of formidable foes during his decades in WWE, and he’s not shown fear in the face of fire, fighting on top of Hell in a Cell, or being attacked with numerous weapons. Instead, The Deadman is said to have a fear of what most people find to be an unassuming fruit: the cucumber.
Ric Flair Advocates For Tony Khan To Open AEW Hall Of Fame

While there are numerous wrestling ‘Hall of Fames’ the most well known belong to WWE. The WWE Hall of Fame was established in 1993 and honoured Andre The Giant who had passed away two months prior. Ric Flair later made history in 2012 when he became the first person to be inducted twice.
Ronda Rousey Announced As New Playable Character In Popular Mobile Game

Anyone who has followed Ronda Rousey outside of the ring knows that she’s a huge gamer. When not appearing with WWE she can often be found sharing her latest gaming adventures on the ‘Baddest Stream On The Planet.’. It has now been announced that the star will be...

