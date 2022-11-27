Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for Sunday; Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead cleared to play
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
Javon Kinlaw close to returning, Elijah Mitchell to IR not a given, says 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan
Javon Kinlaw last appeared in a game on September 25. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, the defensive tackle could be nearing a return from the injured reserve list. The San Francisco 49ers have brought back six players from injured reserve this season. That leaves the team with the ability to do so again twice more.
Playoff Picture: Where the 49ers stand ahead of Week 13 clash with Dolphins
Not much has changed with the NFC playoff picture compared to last week. The only difference is that the Washington Commanders have ousted the Seattle Seahawks from the top seven and would now be the final Wildcard team if the season ended today. The 49ers' Week 12 win over the...
49ers place Elijah Mitchell on IR for second time this season
The San Francisco 49ers placed Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve for the second time this season after the running back suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee last weekend against the New Orleans Saints. On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers placing Mitchell on injured reserve was...
Transcripts: Jimmy Garoppolo, DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster preview 49ers-Dolphins Week 13 matchup
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters after Thursday's practice. The team is preparing for its Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers...
49ers run defense overcomes struggles, absence of Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw to become elite
When Arik Armstead went down with an injury in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams just one week after Javon Kinlaw sustained an injury in Week 3, San Francisco had immediate depth concerns alongside the interior of their defensive line, which had been the heart of their run defense over the past few seasons.
Kyle Shanahan provides final updates ahead of 49ers-Dolphins Week 13 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday's practice, providing final updates ahead of the team's Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys for the game, [RB] Elijah...
49ers defense eager to face Dolphins, prove Chiefs game was a fluke
The Kansas City Chiefs offense currently ranks No. 1 in the NFL in total yards and points scored. The unit put up 42 points on the San Francisco 49ers defense when the two teams met at Levi's Stadium on October 23. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo gifted the Chiefs two more points on a safety for a total of 44.
No Huddle Podcast: Previewing 49ers-Dolphins showdown with Matt Barrows
(Episode 193) - Brian and Zain are back to preview the Week 13 showdown between the Kyle Shanahan-led 49ers and the Mike McDaniel-led Dolphins. How does the 49er offense stack up against the Dolphin defense?. How does the 49er defense stack up against the Dolphin offense?. Score predictions. PLUS! Matt...
49ers vs. Saints offensive grades: Niners face toughest opponent of year
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 13-0 in a defensive showdown where neither side could capitalize on opportunities on the offensive side. Unfortunately for San Francisco, they could not escape the game without injuries as both running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell suffered knee injuries, while right guard Spencer Burford left the game with an ankle injury.
Jimmy Garoppolo: Familiarity could sway me to return to 49ers
It seems unlikely that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would opt to return to the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. Of course, no one predicted that he would be on the roster come Week 1 of this season, either. Even Garoppolo fully anticipated being elsewhere. There was some interest from other teams...
Tactical advantage could be out the window with 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan and Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel
The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Miami Dolphins in a reunion between head coach Kyle Shanahan and his protege Mike McDaniel. Shanahan has known McDaniel for 17 years. The two started working together with the Houston Texans in 2006 and were together for all but two years until the Dolphins hired the former 49ers offensive coordinator in February to be their head coach.
John Lynch on what Arik Armstead’s return means to the 49ers defense
The San Francisco 49ers defense might get a significant boost on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Following Thursday's practice, defensive lineman Arik Armstead told reporters that he plans to play this weekend, his first on-field action since October 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. "[49ers VP of football communications] Corry...
49ers rookie RBs Jordan Mason and Ty Davis-Price to get opportunities vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers running back depth chart took a hit on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Elijah Mitchell exited the game with a knee injury. Later, tests revealed that the second-year player suffered his second MCL sprain of the season and would miss six to eight weeks. Then...
49ers’ Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead eager for ‘chess match’ vs. Dolphins
There was some concern among the San Francisco 49ers fanbase when they saw the team's star running back, acquired via a trade in October, standing on the sideline against the New Orleans Saints, testing his knee, seeing if he could get back onto the football field. The 49ers had already...
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Dolphins in Week 13
The time is here. It's the apprentice versus the master in the Sunday matchup, Dolphins versus the 49ers. Both teams have several similarities on offense and defense. The Miami Dolphins look to go on a six-game win streak, and the San Francisco 49ers look to win their fifth straight. If the 49ers want to improve to 8-4, the team must commit to the following keys to victory.
49ers DE Nick Bosa named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November. Bosa totaled 10 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks in November. He was part of a 49ers defense that held their opponent to 16 or fewer points in each of their three games during the month. Bosa is one of two NFC players to record a sack in each game from Weeks 10-12. This is the second Defensive Player of the Month award for Bosa. He earned theaward rookie in October of 2019. Bosa becomes the second 49ers player ever to earn multiple Defensive Player of the Month honors, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley.
49erswebzone
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0