San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November. Bosa totaled 10 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks in November. He was part of a 49ers defense that held their opponent to 16 or fewer points in each of their three games during the month. Bosa is one of two NFC players to record a sack in each game from Weeks 10-12. This is the second Defensive Player of the Month award for Bosa. He earned theaward rookie in October of 2019. Bosa becomes the second 49ers player ever to earn multiple Defensive Player of the Month honors, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO