Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
49erswebzone

49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for Sunday; Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead cleared to play

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
49erswebzone

49ers vs. Saints offensive grades: Niners face toughest opponent of year

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 13-0 in a defensive showdown where neither side could capitalize on opportunities on the offensive side. Unfortunately for San Francisco, they could not escape the game without injuries as both running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell suffered knee injuries, while right guard Spencer Burford left the game with an ankle injury.
49erswebzone

Tactical advantage could be out the window with 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan and Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel

The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Miami Dolphins in a reunion between head coach Kyle Shanahan and his protege Mike McDaniel. Shanahan has known McDaniel for 17 years. The two started working together with the Houston Texans in 2006 and were together for all but two years until the Dolphins hired the former 49ers offensive coordinator in February to be their head coach.
49erswebzone

5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Dolphins in Week 13

The time is here. It's the apprentice versus the master in the Sunday matchup, Dolphins versus the 49ers. Both teams have several similarities on offense and defense. The Miami Dolphins look to go on a six-game win streak, and the San Francisco 49ers look to win their fifth straight. If the 49ers want to improve to 8-4, the team must commit to the following keys to victory.
49erswebzone

49ers DE Nick Bosa named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November. Bosa totaled 10 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks in November. He was part of a 49ers defense that held their opponent to 16 or fewer points in each of their three games during the month. Bosa is one of two NFC players to record a sack in each game from Weeks 10-12. This is the second Defensive Player of the Month award for Bosa. He earned theaward rookie in October of 2019. Bosa becomes the second 49ers player ever to earn multiple Defensive Player of the Month honors, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley.
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

