itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Star Reveals “John Cena’s Guys” Included Two Current AEW Stars
EC3 originally joined WWE in 2009, appearing in Florida Championship Wrestling and later NXT. At the time WWE’s third brand was still presented as a reality TV show, while John Cena took an interest in the young black and gold brand during this period. Cena’s interest in NXT famously...
itrwrestling.com
Bianca Belair Potentially Heading For WrestleMania Showdown With Former Champion
Bianca Belair has held the Raw Women’s Championship since defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Their rivalry had begun at SummerSlam in 2021, and continued until the summer spectacular in 2022. During this period, Belair has become one of the biggest stars in WWE and a huge favourite. Meanwhile,...
itrwrestling.com
There Is A “Possibility” AEW Star Could Return To WWE
For weeks there has been an ever-increasing amount of speculation surrounding William Regal and a potential move back to WWE, despite being released from the company less than a year ago. In the lead-up to WWE Survivor Series Triple H referenced Regal on social media, while it had been rumoured...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Couch Surfed With Fans To Save Money Whilst They Were WWE Champion
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has never hidden away from his frugal lifestyle and has recently discussed how he would often sleep on fans’ couches rather than spend money on a hotel room during his life on the road. But this didn’t just happen when Foley was a...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Slammed Over “Disrespectful” Gimmick Rip-Off
On the November 11th episode of Friday Night SmackDown Sarah Logan returned to WWE television for the first time since making a surprise appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Logan made her big comeback alongside The Viking Raiders. Vignettes and promo packages had been featuring on SmackDown for a number...
itrwrestling.com
Austin Theory Shows Off His Incredible Ten-Year Body Transformation
Austin Theory has had quite the year in 2022. He won his first United States Championship back in April when he defeated Finn Balor only to lose the title to Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank. However, his luck would turn when he was entered as a surprise eighth member in the men’s Money in the Bank match later that night at the behest of Vince McMahon, who took a special interest in the star after he stole the then-Chairman’s Cleopatra’s Egg at the 2021 Survivor Series. Theory was ultimately victorious in becoming Mr. Money in the Bank.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why Sheamus Shouldn’t Challenge Roman Reigns
Now that Roman Reigns has dominated and stood at the top of WWE for over two years, the question of who might dethrone him has grown ever bigger. During his run as World Champion Reigns has already defeated the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Edge, meaning that there aren’t many realistic challengers remaining.
itrwrestling.com
William Regal Names Surprising Star He’d Want To Face If He Wrestled Today
William Regal has had one of the most newsworthy years of his entire career and has been making headlines recently with uncertainty surrounding his immediate future with AEW. Although he was thought to be one of the most important backstage figures in all of WWE, William Regal was shockingly released by the company in January 2022. A few months later, he made his debut at AEW Revolution and went on to form the Blackpool Combat Club with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.
itrwrestling.com
Finn Balor Believes Current WWE Superstar Will Become A ‘Huge Star’
The Judgment Day has undergone a number of changes since first forming as an alliance between Edge and Damian Priest at WrestleMania 38. The group shortly added Rhea Ripley to its ranks, and when Finn Balor joined in June, he ousted Edge as leader. The most recent addition to the...
itrwrestling.com
Black Friday AEW Rampage Ratings – November 25th, 2022
The Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage aired at a special start time of 4pmET/3pmCT and saw a shocking heel turn from Dark Order’s 10 in the main event. The trios bout was supposed to be John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and 10 against RUSH, The Butcher & The Blade, but 10 (otherwise known as Pres10 Vance) was nowhere to be found. However, when Negative One and Evil Uno sent 10 in to help his teammates while they were in peril, he attacked them instead, turning his back on his longtime allies.
itrwrestling.com
Sasha Banks Provides Training Update Amidst WWE Return Rumours
Sasha Banks provides an update on her eventual return to the ring as her WWE hiatus continues. Sasha hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since she and Naomi walked out of the company during WWE Raw on Monday, May 16, 2022. With each passing month, Sasha Banks has kept busy...
itrwrestling.com
“All Signs” Point To William Regal Joining WWE
With every passing day it appears that William Regal gets closer to the AEW exit. Speculation has been building regarding the star in recent weeks, and has reached fever pitch following the November 30th edition of Dynamite. On the episode Regal was attacked by MJF after presenting him with a...
itrwrestling.com
Who Was Dwayne Johnson’s Last WrestleMania Opponent Who He Beat In Just 6 Seconds?
While fans might remember Dwayne Johnson taking on the likes of John Cena, Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania, his most recent opponent was far more unassuming. After being defeated by John Cena at WrestleMania 29, Dwayne Johnson was forced to take time off after suffering numerous injuries during the match. He followed this up with a cameo alongside Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 30, before having a segment with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey a year later. When the star appeared at WrestleMania 32 it was assumed that he would be featuring in a similar non-wrestling segment. However, fans were only half right.
itrwrestling.com
“I Was The Rock First” – Attitude Era Star Once Called Out Dwayne Johnson Over WWE Name
As The Rock, Dwayne Johnson became one of the most famous wrestlers not only of his generation, but in the history of the business as a whole. His popularity with fans remains to this day, almost two-decades after his full-time career came to an end. But what if Johnson wasn’t The Rock?
itrwrestling.com
“What Did I Just Sign Up For?” – Former WWE Star Recalls Vince McMahon Pitching Their Gimmick
Under Vince McMahon’s guidance WWE saw some incredible characters come and go, some more successful than others. While the likes of The Undertaker and Kane were beloved by fans, gimmicks such as Beaver Cleavage and Puke made even the most hardcore WWE supporters wince. Another highly controversial character was...
itrwrestling.com
Update On Roman Reigns Following Survivor Series Incident With Kevin Owens
At WWE Survivor Series, Roman Reigns led The Bloodline to victory as they took on the team of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens, who was revealed as the babyface team’s fifth member on the November 18th episode of WWE SmackDown. The bout was highly praised by...
itrwrestling.com
Jim Cornette Responds To Claims Jungle Boy Stays Up Late With Tony Khan To Get PPV Spot
The latter half of 2022 has been difficult for AEW president Tony Khan, with his company garnering as many headlines for backstage issues amongst talents as it has for its on-screen product. The infamous post-All Out brawl between CM Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks remains one of the...
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Advocates For Tony Khan To Open AEW Hall Of Fame
While there are numerous wrestling ‘Hall of Fames’ the most well known belong to WWE. The WWE Hall of Fame was established in 1993 and honoured Andre The Giant who had passed away two months prior. Ric Flair later made history in 2012 when he became the first person to be inducted twice.
itrwrestling.com
“I Don’t See Anything Special In You” – Triple H Once Threatened To Fire Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins is one of the biggest and most popular stars in WWE today, but he almost never made it to the main roster. The Visionary routinely clashed with trainers in NXT to the point where Triple H actually threatened to fire him. Ahead of joining WWE in 2010, Seth...
