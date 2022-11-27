Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
Four Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Thanks to Senator Richard Shelby's Vision & Passion, Port of Mobile is the 'Fastest Growing Container Port in the U.S.'Zack LoveMobile, AL
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAlabama State
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
How some Georgia colleges defy trend toward enrollment drops
Some metro Atlanta colleges find enrollment success amid national and statewide declines.
WXIA 11 Alive
Does Herschel Walker's tax break violate Texas, Georgia laws?
ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker is claiming a tax exemption on a Texas home despite running for office and registering to vote in Georgia – potentially running afoul of tax and residency requirements in the states. Taxing authorities in Tarrant County, Texas, told 11Alive that they plan to...
Red and Black
OPINION: Herschel Walker harms the reputation of UGA, uses fanbase for political gain
As the Georgia Senate race enters a runoff election, it has become increasingly clear what will appear on the ballot. If Herschel Walker wins, our country inches closer to less rights for the LGBTQ+ community, bodily autonomy for women and mental healthcare for all. Walker, the Heisman-winning Georgia football player,...
WOLF
The New Pennsylvania Project deploys to Georgia
(WOLF) — The New Pennsylvania Project -a voting rights organization founded in May of last year sent 10 people around the Commonwealth to Savannah, Georgia for the U-S Senate runoff election on December 6th against Democratic Incumbent Rapheal Warnock and Republican Hershel Walker. “Were just grateful for the opportunity...
georgiatrend.com
Georgia ports continue to drive economy
Another month, another (near) record. That’s becoming a familiar story at the Georgia Ports Authority, which reported its second-busiest month in October, when the Port of Savannah handled 552,800 twenty-foot equivalent container units. That’s an increase of 9.6% compared to October 2021 and second only to the month of August 2022, when the port handled 575,500 TEUs.
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
'Super Clams' released into the Matanzas River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some of the healthiest shellfish in Florida come from the river that runs through St. Augustine. Commercial fisherman come from around Florida for clams that call the Matanzas River home. In recent years, those clams have been declining in number. But an effort by the community...
wfxg.com
Richmond County Republican Party holds advanced voting phone bank
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - IT’S THE SECOND DAY OF STATEWIDE ADVANCED VOTING FOR THE GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF and THE RICHMOND COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY IS ALSO HARD AT WORK RALLYING BEHIND senate candidate, HERSCHEL WALKER. DESPITE RECORD BREAKING VOTER TURNOUT IN the COUNTY, THEY SAY IT’S NOT ENOUGH.
YAHOO!
Poor situational awareness? Herschel Walker disses EVs in 'Battery Belt' ahead of Senate runoff
This commentary was written by opinion columnist Adam Van Brimmer. The Herschel Walker campaign bus is logging serious miles around Georgia as he stumps for the U.S. Senate, and his travels must be taking him through Bryan County on Interstate 16 frequently. Surely he must have noticed the 2,000-plus acres...
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Tybee Island Beach, Georgia (with Map & Photos)
At Tybee Island Beach on Tybee Island just outside of Savannah, beachgoers should keep an eye out for seashells, dolphins, and historic sights. Visitors can seek out the 1736 lighthouse and Fort Screven Historic District fortifications from the late 19th century, and gaze at the 7,000-pound nuclear bomb lost offshore in 1958.
Testimony begins in challenge to DeSantis suspension of elected Tampa prosecutor
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal trial opens in Tallahassee Tuesday in elected Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren’s First Amendment challenge to his suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis, with the governor still insisting Warren’s “blanket” refusal to obey state law justified the move. Depositions in the case have already revealed some startling information: that DeSantis initially was reluctant about […] The post Testimony begins in challenge to DeSantis suspension of elected Tampa prosecutor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Georgia siblings welcome cousins born on same day, at same hospital
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man’s wife and sister were surprised when both had babies the day before Thanksgiving. Brother Caleb Linville and sister Kinsley Thomas know what they’re thankful for. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “There’s no explaining that feeling...
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Slams Trump for Meeting with White Supremacist
Former President Donald Trump met with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and Kanye WestPhoto byNew South Politics. A story in today's Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticized former President Donald Trump's dinner party with Nick Fuentes.
Georgia religious leaders push back on antisemitism
LISTEN: Ahead of the holiday, GPB's Peter Biello spoke with Rabbi Albert Slomovitz and Pastor Michael Tutterow. A group of religious leaders in Georgia is pushing back against high-profile antisemitic statements with an appeal to Christians. In a Thanksgiving letter, they say there is no place in the heart of someone who follows the teachings of Jesus Christ for hatred based on religion.
MSNBC
Georgia voters react to Walker in new Warnock campaign ad
In a new campaign ad for Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the Senate runoff election in Georgia, voters react to recent campaign remarks from Republican challenger Herschel Walker.Nov. 28, 2022.
Warning: High windy alert. The political conspiracy explanation for Florida hurricanes
Now that the hurricane season is wrapping up, we here in Florida need to assess the risks going forward. I’m going to turn this discussion over to DeAnna Lorraine and Lauren Witzke. Both women were unsuccessful candidates for U.S. Congress in 2020 and both have postulated that Hurricane Ian, the hurricane that devastated parts of Southwest Florida in September, was a “deep state” secret attack on the state that had more to do with the political enemies of Gov. Ron DeSantis than with natural weather patterns.
Bulloch Sheriff’s Deputies escort Retired Chief Deputy Gene McDaniel home
In a display of love, respect and honor the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Motorcycle Escort Team escorted the body of Retired Bulloch County Chief Deputy Gene McDaniel to Joiner Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, GA. The escort team traveled to a Savannah hospital to assist with the escort home. Gene...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M, says mac and cheese preparation isn’t as advertised
A Florida woman is suing the Kraft Heinz Company for $5 million, claiming they misled the public about the time it takes to prepare its Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese cups.
‘Some jabroni nobody cares about’: Gov. DeSantis weighs in on recent controversial, hateful displays
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Gov. Ron DeSantis is weighing in on recent antisemitic messages broadcast on TIAA Bank Field and a Confederate flag flown over the stadium this past Sunday, calling those behind the acts “jabronis.”. But the governor also criticized media outlets for covering the incidents, accusing them...
qcnews.com
Kimberly Best out as judge after second CLT BoE recount
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The results are finally in. North Carolina’s State Board of Elections unanimously voted to certify the results of the November general election. The news comes right after Mecklenburg County Judge Kimberly Best asked for a hand-eye recount of her Superior Court race...
