Mobile, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WXIA 11 Alive

Does Herschel Walker's tax break violate Texas, Georgia laws?

ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker is claiming a tax exemption on a Texas home despite running for office and registering to vote in Georgia – potentially running afoul of tax and residency requirements in the states. Taxing authorities in Tarrant County, Texas, told 11Alive that they plan to...
GEORGIA STATE
WOLF

The New Pennsylvania Project deploys to Georgia

(WOLF) — The New Pennsylvania Project -a voting rights organization founded in May of last year sent 10 people around the Commonwealth to Savannah, Georgia for the U-S Senate runoff election on December 6th against Democratic Incumbent Rapheal Warnock and Republican Hershel Walker. “Were just grateful for the opportunity...
SAVANNAH, GA
georgiatrend.com

Georgia ports continue to drive economy

Another month, another (near) record. That’s becoming a familiar story at the Georgia Ports Authority, which reported its second-busiest month in October, when the Port of Savannah handled 552,800 twenty-foot equivalent container units. That’s an increase of 9.6% compared to October 2021 and second only to the month of August 2022, when the port handled 575,500 TEUs.
GEORGIA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Richmond County Republican Party holds advanced voting phone bank

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - IT’S THE SECOND DAY OF STATEWIDE ADVANCED VOTING FOR THE GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF and THE RICHMOND COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY IS ALSO HARD AT WORK RALLYING BEHIND senate candidate, HERSCHEL WALKER. DESPITE RECORD BREAKING VOTER TURNOUT IN the COUNTY, THEY SAY IT’S NOT ENOUGH.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Tybee Island Beach, Georgia (with Map & Photos)

At Tybee Island Beach on Tybee Island just outside of Savannah, beachgoers should keep an eye out for seashells, dolphins, and historic sights. Visitors can seek out the 1736 lighthouse and Fort Screven Historic District fortifications from the late 19th century, and gaze at the 7,000-pound nuclear bomb lost offshore in 1958.
SAVANNAH, GA
Florida Phoenix

Testimony begins in challenge to DeSantis suspension of elected Tampa prosecutor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal trial opens in Tallahassee Tuesday in elected Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren’s First Amendment challenge to his suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis, with the governor still insisting Warren’s “blanket” refusal to obey state law justified the move. Depositions in the case have already revealed some startling information: that DeSantis initially was reluctant about […] The post Testimony begins in challenge to DeSantis suspension of elected Tampa prosecutor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia religious leaders push back on antisemitism

LISTEN: Ahead of the holiday, GPB's Peter Biello spoke with Rabbi Albert Slomovitz and Pastor Michael Tutterow. A group of religious leaders in Georgia is pushing back against high-profile antisemitic statements with an appeal to Christians. In a Thanksgiving letter, they say there is no place in the heart of someone who follows the teachings of Jesus Christ for hatred based on religion.
GEORGIA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Warning: High windy alert. The political conspiracy explanation for Florida hurricanes

Now that the hurricane season is wrapping up, we here in Florida need to assess the risks going forward. I’m going to turn this discussion over to DeAnna Lorraine and Lauren Witzke. Both women were unsuccessful candidates for U.S. Congress in 2020 and both have postulated that Hurricane Ian, the hurricane that devastated parts of Southwest Florida in September, was a “deep state” secret attack on the state that had more to do with the political enemies of Gov. Ron DeSantis than with natural weather patterns.
FLORIDA STATE
qcnews.com

Kimberly Best out as judge after second CLT BoE recount

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The results are finally in. North Carolina’s State Board of Elections unanimously voted to certify the results of the November general election. The news comes right after Mecklenburg County Judge Kimberly Best asked for a hand-eye recount of her Superior Court race...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

