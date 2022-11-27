Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in MaineThe Maine WriterKennebec County, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
ngxchange.org
New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in Gray crash
GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant...
wabi.tv
Witness, woman in New Sharon crash urge others to be careful driving on icy roads
NEW SHARON, Maine (WABI) - Imagine being in a car and watching a tractor trailer jackknife while sliding towards you. That happened to several people in New Sharon on Friday. TV5 spoke to two people involved who shared video of the crash with us which might be difficult for some to watch.
WMTW
Water leak in Lewiston repaired
LEWISTON, Maine — UPDATE: As of 8:45 p.m., Public Works officials say the water service has been restored and the leak fixed. Lewiston Public Works officials say the repairs on a water leak on Lisbon Street have now been completed, having begun around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The leak...
WMTW
Pick-up crashes head-on with dump truck in Naples, causes extensive damage
A head-on crash involving a dump truck and a pick-up truck sent a person to the hospital Monday morning. Cumberland County Sheriff's deputies, Maine State Police troopers and Naples Fire and EMS all responded to the scene along Sebago Road around 7:45 a.m. According to officials, the truck was heading...
wabi.tv
Citizens save woman, baby from burning van following crash in Topsham
TOPSHAM, Maine (WMTW) - A woman and her 2-month-old child were pulled from a burning van by citizens who spotted the crash in Topsham last week. The Topsham police and fire departments were called to a crash around 6:20 p.m. Nov. 22 on Middlesex Road for a car that crashed into a tree and caught fire.
wabi.tv
The Blaine House in Augusta receives official Christmas trees
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills welcomed the official Blaine House Christmas trees Monday. “I’m privileged and pleased to host these three beautiful balsam fir trees in the Blaine House for the next month or so,” Mills said. Two of the three, an eight foot and seven-foot...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
Police Investigating after Body Washed Ashore on Sears Island, Maine
The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is working together with multiple agencies to investigate a body that was washed ashore on Sears Island in Searsport. The male body was found by hikers Saturday morning around 9:15 a.m. Waldo County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Jeff Rice said the “body appeared to have been in the water for a significant period, and the victim appeared to be in his 20s,” according to News Center Maine.
wabi.tv
Operation Safe Delivery under way in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan residents may not have to worry about any porch pirates spoiling the holiday season. For the second straight year, the Skowhegan Police Department has launched Operation Safe Delivery. Up until Dec. 22, residents can have their holiday packages delivered to the Skowhegan Police Department where...
The Cool Way Maine Police Are Dealing With Porch Pirates
According to WABI, the Skowhegan Police Department is determined to make everyone feel safer again this year with, Operation Safe Delivery. What does this mean? Well, the residents of Skowhegan will not have to fear their deliveries this holiday season being stolen directly off of their porches by the sticky fingered Grinchies.
wabi.tv
Missing Buckfield girl found safe in North Carolina
BUCKFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Department told TV5 that Hannah Thomas was found safe at a residence in Charlotte, North Carolina at 11PM last night. Officials are coordinating with her family for relocation...
They’re old guys with chainsaws. The Mainers they’re helping couldn’t be more grateful.
PORTLAND, Maine — Ever heard of a wood bank? It’s likely you haven’t because Maine has just a handful of them. The idea is straightforward: Just as food banks provide food, wood banks provide firewood to heat the homes of people who are struggling to get by.
WMTW
Driver twice fled traffic stop prior to Windham crash, police say
WINDHAM, Maine — Two people were hurt after police say a driver who sped away from officers twice hit another vehicle in Windham. Police say a Cumberland County Sheriff's Department detective tried to stop a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle on River Road Tuesday morning for making an unsafe pass, but the driver refused to stop and sped off. The detective did not chase the vehicle, but spotted it again a short time later when the vehicle spun out near Majestic Heights. Police say the driver again sped away and the detective still did not chase.
wabi.tv
CoComelon Live in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - CoComelon will be live in Bangor on Nov. 29. For more information, click here.
How Would You Use This Beautiful Central Maine Church?
If you spend enough time on Maine real estate websites, you are bound to see some really unique properties. From ultra-modern seaside mansions, to 120 year old Victorian era homes, to warehouses for sale, to legit castles. This, however, has to be one of the most unique properties we have...
Are You The Hottie From This Missed Connection at a Maine Brewery?
Many of us have been there; we’ve been on a bus across town, a line in the grocery store, or sitting in a restaurant and have a special connection with a stranger that feels like more than just eye contact. That steamy moment stays with you, burning in the...
mainebiz.biz
Millinocket-to-Searsport rail connection proposed to boost distribution of wood pellets
Global export of Maine-produced wood pellets is the goal of a proposed forest products campus and rail transportation corridor at One North, a 1,400-acre, mixed-use industrial site in Millinocket that was formerly the Great Northern Paper mill site. One North is managed by Our Katahdin, a nonprofit founded in December...
Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine
It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
A Turkey-Miracle Occurred At My Maine Home This Thanksgiving
Do you believe in miracles? Well, a miracle took place at my Lewiston home on Thanksgiving and I will fill you all in on everything!. The day had finally come for me to host my very first Thanksgiving dinner, which meant, I had to prepare the turkey. I recently published...
WMTW
Body recovered from Sears Island shoreline
SEARSPORT, Maine — A body was recovered from the shoreline of Sears Island Saturday morning. The male whose remains were located has not yet been identified. Hikers in Searsport spotted the remains around 9 a.m. and alerted the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. “The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is...
Comments / 1