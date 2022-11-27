BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong low pressure is forecast to pass well north of Maine later today and tonight. This will push a cold front towards the state today then through the state tonight. This system will bring us some moderate to heavy rain and a gusty southerly wind this afternoon and evening. The southerly winds will usher warmer air into the region today which will result in this being an all rain event. Temperatures will climb to the 40s to near 50° for highs this afternoon. Look for a mostly cloudy and mainly dry start to the day. A few rain or snow showers cannot be ruled out this morning but overall it will be mainly dry. Rain will develop from west to east across the state during the afternoon and could be heavy at times during the afternoon and evening hours. The winds will be increasing out of the south/southeast and will be very gusty this afternoon and evening. Winds will average 15-30 MPH but may gust as high as 40-45 MPH for most spots however coastal areas could see gusts as high as 55-60 MPH. As a result, scattered power outages will be possible. The rain will taper off from west to east across the state by midnight or so tonight as the cold front moves to our east. By the time the rain ends, look for rainfall totals between .75″ to 1.25″.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO