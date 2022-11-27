ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Model trains chug with Hudson Model Railroad Club

By Emily Allegrucci
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Holiday season train display remains on track in Luzerne County. The Hudson Model Railroad Club does an Annual Open House, showcasing their detailed model trains and railroads.

Each year, club members try to make it a bit more special for all old and new faces that swing by.

Holiday craft fair held in Wilkes-Barre Township

“We’re doing our best to keep the tradition going. We try to update and improve the layout every year so people have something new to look at. Each year we do have an in-progress scene over there. It’s not much to look at now, but that’ll be ready for next year’s open house,” said Secretary and Treasurer of the Hudson Model Railroad Club Dave Balko.

The Winter Open House will run each Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., excluding holiday weekends, through January 8.

