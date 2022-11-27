Read full article on original website

Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Dan’s Daily: ‘Dangerous Hit’ Costs Penguins, Jack Edwards Roasts Pat Maroon
The Pittsburgh Penguins had momentum and the puck in overtime. A moment later, the game was over as Bryan Rust was shoved head-first into the wall at center without penalty. Carolina had a two-on-none breakaway the Penguins were seething. We’ve got locker room reaction, too. The Calgary fans got to say “hello” to Matthew Tkachuk. Ottawa Senators Alex Formenton is up against tomorrow’s 5 p.m. deadline to sign a contract. The Dallas Stars gave Roope Hintz a mega payday. It was fight night in Philly. And Jack Edwards had some fun at the expense of Pat Maroon’s waistline.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: SJS @ MTL - 1:33 of the First Period
There was no conclusive evidence to show that Alexander Barabanov preceded the puck into the Montreal zone. Therefore, the call on the ice stands. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Ovechkin passes Gretzky for NHL road goals mark, Capitals defeat Canucks. Scores twice to...
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Sharks
San Jose Sharks (6-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -310, Sharks +250; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the...
Yardbarker
Penguins Play Six Straight Healthy Games Ending 22-Year Long Streak
PITTSBURGH - Over the years, it’s become almost laughable the amount of injuries the Pittsburgh Penguins have sustained and had to play through. On multiple occasions during the Sidney Crosby era, the Penguins have gone full seasons without trotting out a fully healthy lineup. And the injuries don’t just...
NHL
Coyotes proposed new arena project advances to public vote
TEMPE, Ariz. -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated the League's strong support for the Arizona Coyotes' proposed new arena before Tempe City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to advance the proposal to a public vote. "We've been as committed to this community as any major league sports league could be,"...
Bills-Patriots kick off week filled with playoff-type games
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to New England looking for their first division win of the season. Week 13 is loaded with several playoff-type matchups, starting with the Bills (8-3) visiting the Patriots (6-5) on Thursday night. Five other games on Sunday also feature winning teams playing against each other. The Bills already lost to Miami and the New York Jets and will face all three of their division rivals over the next three weeks as the jumbled AFC East has a chance to send four teams to the playoffs. Buffalo has won two straight on the road against the Patriots. Extending that streak won’t be easy. The Bills are dealing with illness that has forced several players to miss practice and won’t have edge rusher Von Miller because of a knee injury.
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-3 Win vs. the Rangers – 11/28/22
On Nov. 28 the New Jersey Devils secured a comeback victory against the New York Rangers and earned their spot at the top of the league standings accumulating 38 points in 23 games. Additionally, they became the first team in NHL history to win 13 games in the month of November.
Bruins’ gauntlet of top foes continues vs. Lightning
The Boston Bruins are in the midst of playing seven straight games against some of the NHL’s elite clubs. Tuesday’s
ACC-Big Ten Challenge 2022: Results, Schedule, With Game Times, TV, Point Spreads
The ACC has jumped out to a 5-3 lead in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge with Wisconsin, Michigan and Penn State all losing for the Big Ten. There are six more games on Wednesday. Here are the first eight summaries, plus the full schedule with game times and TV information, and the latest on the point spreads.
