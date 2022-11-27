ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Old Lake Shore Road house in Hamburg sells for $1.2 million

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A house near the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff estate is the fourth house in Hamburg to sell for more than $1 million this year. According to a Nov. 30 filing in the Erie County clerk’s office, 7220 Old Lake Shore Road LLC paid $1.2 million for the five-bedroom, 5,210-square-foot house at 6230 Old Lakeshore Road.
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary coming to Akron

AKRON, N.Y. — A senior dog sanctuary is officially coming to Western New York. White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary was just granted a special use permit Wednesday in Akron and expects to open anywhere from eight to 10 months from now. The sanctuary will give senior dogs, who typically...
AKRON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Western New York Chick-fil-A Hack We Love

Nobody loves to sit in long lines at the drive thru, right? Fast food is supposed to be just that...fast! If that is the case, how do you explain the long lines at Chick-fil-A that seem to be in place all day-everyday?. From Hamburg to Lancaster to Cheektowaga, the local...
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Bison Dip

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are many winning combinations here in Western New York: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, wings and blue cheese and – of course – potato chips and Bison Dip. Since 1931, Bison has been making some of your favorite condiments. Locally, the most popular is their famous French onion dip. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting postponed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to the high wind warning on Saturday, the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed. Organizers are working to reschedule the event for Saturday, December 10. Details will be shared when available. The event is still set to be held at the Rotary Rink at Fountain […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Food 2 Families raises $113,000 for FeedMore WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We want to thank everyone who came out to our Food 2 Families drive at Tops Friendly Markets on Friday. You helped raise $113,000 and six trailers full of food. Earlier on Saturday, we got a chance to see that food get unloaded at FeedMore WNY's...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

25 Celebrities You Could Meet In Western New York

Buffalo, New York may be the City of Good Neighbors, but we could potentially hold another title too: The City With The Most Hometown Pride. The way we root for our hometown teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, and the way we defend our city (despite the ridiculous snowfall we see each year), it shows you that everyone in Buffalo really loves it here. Even the people that end up moving away from Buffalo still come back and speak about the city with a sparkle in their eyes.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

Extra Extra, Buffalo’s people-first pizza haven

Near Five Points, it can be easy to miss the plum-hued building at the bend of West Utica, but not when it’s open for business. Extra Extra Pizza has a buzzy vibe, with people killing time on the sidewalk, chatting in clusters, strollers or dogs at their knees. Step into soft pink walls with sunny yellow accents in a dining room awash in light from the building’s large front windows. Vintage tables line the room’s edges, between a deck oven toward the front right and a bar at the rear left. The hum of customers picking up pies, chewing at slices, and ordering second glasses of wine is a perfect soundtrack.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One killed in Lang, Ericson Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a shooting on Lang and Ericson Avenues early Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the call just after 2 a.m. Saturday, where the 25-year-old male victim was shot multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Beacon Grille to bring open cooking concept to Allen Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A long vacant retail shop at 185 Allen St. will reopen in late spring as the Beacon Grille after renovations. The project comes from husband-wife team Amanda and Bruce Wieszala, who bring decades of combined experience in the hospitality industry from local eateries including the former Bourbon & Butter, Tappo and the Curtis Hotel.
BUFFALO, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Unexpectedly Amazing Barbecue Around Buffalo

I grew up searching for authentic barbecue on family road trips to Florida through the Carolinas and Georgia. I have vivid memories of the sweet, tender, and smokey goodness we found at almost every stop. In high school my brother and I graduated to smoking our own meat and fixing our own sauces that always attracted half the neighborhood. After college I started working in Colorado. Every-time I drove across the country I would plan my route around looking for the best brisket and ribs in St. Louis and Kansas City.
BUFFALO, NY
