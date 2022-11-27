Read full article on original website
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
wnypapers.com
A big slice of success: John's Pizza & Subs marks 40 years in business
The Dispatch checked in on John’s Pizza & Subs owners Gene Mongan and Kurt Raepple as their business was coming off a giant lake-effect snowstorm and into a busy holiday week. The holiday and the weather brought in a blizzard of customers, too, for the business partners who are...
$25 million Ellicott Station replacing downtown eyesore in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Rachael Tabelski, Batavia's city manager, said she used to cringe when driving down Ellicott Street and looking at a series of vacant buildings. “It was not a good look for the city,” Tabelski said. “How could we promote development when these buildings were sitting there?”
Old Lake Shore Road house in Hamburg sells for $1.2 million
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A house near the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff estate is the fourth house in Hamburg to sell for more than $1 million this year. According to a Nov. 30 filing in the Erie County clerk’s office, 7220 Old Lake Shore Road LLC paid $1.2 million for the five-bedroom, 5,210-square-foot house at 6230 Old Lakeshore Road.
White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary coming to Akron
AKRON, N.Y. — A senior dog sanctuary is officially coming to Western New York. White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary was just granted a special use permit Wednesday in Akron and expects to open anywhere from eight to 10 months from now. The sanctuary will give senior dogs, who typically...
The Western New York Chick-fil-A Hack We Love
Nobody loves to sit in long lines at the drive thru, right? Fast food is supposed to be just that...fast! If that is the case, how do you explain the long lines at Chick-fil-A that seem to be in place all day-everyday?. From Hamburg to Lancaster to Cheektowaga, the local...
Code Blue 32 issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County Saturday night, Sunday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather continues to change and get colder in the Buffalo area a Cold Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and Southern Erie County, which will go into effect Saturday and Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:...
Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Bison Dip
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are many winning combinations here in Western New York: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, wings and blue cheese and – of course – potato chips and Bison Dip. Since 1931, Bison has been making some of your favorite condiments. Locally, the most popular is their famous French onion dip. […]
Code Blue issued for southern Erie County on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The winter weather continues in the Buffalo area, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for southern Erie County for Friday night and during the day Friday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be open...
Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting postponed
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to the high wind warning on Saturday, the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed. Organizers are working to reschedule the event for Saturday, December 10. Details will be shared when available. The event is still set to be held at the Rotary Rink at Fountain […]
Food 2 Families raises $113,000 for FeedMore WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We want to thank everyone who came out to our Food 2 Families drive at Tops Friendly Markets on Friday. You helped raise $113,000 and six trailers full of food. Earlier on Saturday, we got a chance to see that food get unloaded at FeedMore WNY's...
25 Celebrities You Could Meet In Western New York
Buffalo, New York may be the City of Good Neighbors, but we could potentially hold another title too: The City With The Most Hometown Pride. The way we root for our hometown teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, and the way we defend our city (despite the ridiculous snowfall we see each year), it shows you that everyone in Buffalo really loves it here. Even the people that end up moving away from Buffalo still come back and speak about the city with a sparkle in their eyes.
buffalospree.com
Extra Extra, Buffalo’s people-first pizza haven
Near Five Points, it can be easy to miss the plum-hued building at the bend of West Utica, but not when it’s open for business. Extra Extra Pizza has a buzzy vibe, with people killing time on the sidewalk, chatting in clusters, strollers or dogs at their knees. Step into soft pink walls with sunny yellow accents in a dining room awash in light from the building’s large front windows. Vintage tables line the room’s edges, between a deck oven toward the front right and a bar at the rear left. The hum of customers picking up pies, chewing at slices, and ordering second glasses of wine is a perfect soundtrack.
One killed in Lang, Ericson Avenue shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a shooting on Lang and Ericson Avenues early Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the call just after 2 a.m. Saturday, where the 25-year-old male victim was shot multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone […]
This Intersection Got Really Dangerous In Western New York
Odds are, you wouldn’t know what to do if you saw this stop light malfunction, either. One intersection in Western New York was confusing drivers last night when they noticed the traffic light looked…different than it ever has before. Normally, when you approach a stoplight, you only see...
wbfo.org
New York's first limpkin spotted in Niagara County ; local bird-watchers aflutter
There's been a lot of excitement among bird watchers in western New York after they recently recorded a first when a limpkin was spotted in Niagara County. "A limpkin has never been recorded in New York state before," said Willie D'Anna, who keeps track of rare bird sightings for the New York State Ornithological Association.
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
Beacon Grille to bring open cooking concept to Allen Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A long vacant retail shop at 185 Allen St. will reopen in late spring as the Beacon Grille after renovations. The project comes from husband-wife team Amanda and Bruce Wieszala, who bring decades of combined experience in the hospitality industry from local eateries including the former Bourbon & Butter, Tappo and the Curtis Hotel.
Buffalo Police captain suspended while allegations in lawsuit are investigated
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Police spokesperson has confirmed to 2 On Sour Side that a police captain, who is at the center of a lawsuit, has been suspended. Captain Amber Beyer is the head of the department's Behavorial Health Team. She is named in a federal lawsuit that was flied less than two weeks ago by two current officers and a civilian.
visitbuffaloniagara.com
Unexpectedly Amazing Barbecue Around Buffalo
I grew up searching for authentic barbecue on family road trips to Florida through the Carolinas and Georgia. I have vivid memories of the sweet, tender, and smokey goodness we found at almost every stop. In high school my brother and I graduated to smoking our own meat and fixing our own sauces that always attracted half the neighborhood. After college I started working in Colorado. Every-time I drove across the country I would plan my route around looking for the best brisket and ribs in St. Louis and Kansas City.
