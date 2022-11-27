Doug Pederson explains Jaguars' decision to go for 2, sealing comeback win vs. Ravens: 'What do we have to lose?'

The Saints will try to snap their four-game road losing streak when they play the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The Buccaneers, who suffered an overtime loss to the Browns last week, are favored by 3.5 points over the Saints. The total is also set at O/U at 40.5 points, according to BetMGM. Neither the Bucs' nor Saints' offense has been great this season, but there's still a ton of talent in this primetime matchup.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO