Doug Pederson explains Jaguars' decision to go for 2, sealing comeback win vs. Ravens: 'What do we have to lose?'

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Sporting News
Sonny Dykes explains why TCU didn't attempt field goal in overtime loss to Kansas State
TCU fell from the ranks of the unbeaten on Saturday, losing to No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game. The Horned Frogs were valiant in defeat, overcoming a 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 28-28 and send the game to overtime. But a decision by coach Sonny Dykes on the team's final offensive possession did not pan out and cost TCU the Big 12 title, and created some doubt as to whether TCU will make the College Football Playoff.
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 13
"Thursday Night Football" is getting a divisional clash in Week 13 that could prove quite important to the AFC playoff picture. The Patriots (6-5) are hosting the Bills (8-3) in a game that will have a big impact on the AFC East standings and the conference wild-card race. The Bills...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Travis Etienne, more RBs impacting Week 13 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 13 injury report ahead of Sunday's kickoffs across the league. We already know that JK Dobbins (knee) and Michael Carter (ankle) are unlikely to play, while Najee Harris (oblique) and Christian McCaffrey (knee) didn't even make their respective teams' final injury reports. Unfortunately, several key RBs (Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Travis Etienne, Jaylen Warren, Antonio Gibson) are "questionable" and will force owners to check for updates and potentially make some last-minute start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
NFL Mock Draft 2023: Texans nab best QB and WR; Lions, Seahawks, Eagles use bonus top-10 picks on defense
The end of the 2023 college football regular season has come. The transition to conference championships and bowl games has begun. For many eligible top prospects, that also means the process of preparing for a pro career is about to kick into high gear. Even though the 2023 NFL Draft...
Sporting News
Jerry Jones 'respects' LeBron James after Lakers star criticizes coverage of Cowboys owner in desegregation photo
While LeBron James seems to be done with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, the Dallas owner won't let it stop him from heaping praise on the NBA icon. A photo showing Jones present during a protest against segregation when he was 14 years old was brought back under the spotlight on Wednesday by James, who asked reporters why they were asking him questions about Kyrie Irving rather than Jones.
Sporting News
What channel is Clemson vs. UNC on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 ACC football championship
No. 9 Clemson and No. 23 North Carolina will meet in Charlotte, N.C., for an all-Carolina meeting in the ACC championship game — one devoid of any College Football Playoff intrigue. The Tigers had the best chance to challenge for the Playoff entering Rivalry Week, sporting a 10-1 record...
Sporting News
Georgia blocked field goal return: Explaining rule that led to Bulldogs TD vs. LSU in SEC title game
Top-ranked Georgia jumped out to a 7-0 lead vs. No. 14 LSU in the SEC championship game on one of the rarest scoring play in college football: a blocked field goal attempt returned for a touchdown. The touchdown was impressive on two fronts — not only Nazir Stackhouse getting his...
Sporting News
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 13 game: Kenny Pickett breaks out, Jalen Hurts & A.J. Brown dominate Titans, Sauce Gardner checks Justin Jefferson
The air across much of the country is starting to get as cold as the betting market has been for spread, moneyline, and over/under wagerers. So, let's warm up with some player props fresh out of the oddsmakers' ovens, highlighting our favorite player or game prop for every contest of this loaded Week 13 NFL slate.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy more WRs impacting Week 13 start-or-sit calls
With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 13 injury report for several standout wide receivers, including Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Jameson Williams, Darius Slayton, and Zay Jones, who are listed as "questionable" and could have a major effect on start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
Jayden Daniels injury update: LSU QB exits SEC championship game vs. Georgia
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels briefly left the field during the SEC championship game against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday with a lower-body injury. Garrett Nussmeier has taken over for LSU in the second half. Daniels was hobbled earlier in the game after taking a hit from the Bulldogs' vaunted defense,...
Sporting News
Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 13 Saints-Buccaneers Showdown tournaments
The Saints will try to snap their four-game road losing streak when they play the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The Buccaneers, who suffered an overtime loss to the Browns last week, are favored by 3.5 points over the Saints. The total is also set at O/U at 40.5 points, according to BetMGM. Neither the Bucs' nor Saints' offense has been great this season, but there's still a ton of talent in this primetime matchup.
Sporting News
Updated Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Sporting News
How long is Von Miller out? Latest injury updates, timeline for edge's return to Bills
The Bills will be without prized pass-rusher Von Miller on Thursday when they take on the Patriots, and there's some question as to just how long he'll be on the shelf. Miller injured his right knee on a scary play during the Bills' Thanksgiving matchup with the Lions. He was eventually carted off the field and into the locker room.
Sporting News
TCU QB Max Duggan barely makes it off field following gutty game-tying drive vs. Kansas State
Although Caleb Williams didn't play poorly in USC's Pac-12 Championship loss Friday, the fact the Trojans lost reopened the Heisman conversation. Enter TCU's Max Duggan, who engineered yet another comeback drive in Saturday's Big 12 Championship against Kansas State. Down 28-20 with under five minutes left in the game, Duggan almost singlehandedly engineered a touchdown drive that ended in a game-tying two-point conversion.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford for Week 13 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Heading into Sunday's kickoff, fantasy football owners are reviewing the latest injury reports on starting QBs Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, and Matthew Stafford. Fields and Stafford missed last week, while Rodgers exited early, and all three are up in the air for Week 13. Plenty of start 'em, sit 'em decisions will be affected by the statuses of these quarterbacks, so knowing the latest updates is key.
Sporting News
Vikings vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 13
The NFC North-leading Vikings look to extend their division lead in Week 13 when they welcome in the 7-4 Jets in a cross-conference bout (1:00 p.m. ET, CBS). Minnesota enters Week 13 coming off a 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving, New York scored a 31-10 home win over the Bears last week in Mike White's first start of 2022.
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bills vs. Patriots in Week 13
Week 13 of the NFL season will feature a divisional showdown to kick off the week on "Thursday Night Football," as the Patriots host the Bills in Foxborough. It's a game occurring at a point in the season where every game has major ramifications, particularly for the Bills, who find themselves in the middle of a battle with the surprising Dolphins and Jets for first in the AFC East.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 14: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Jaylen Warren, Jameson Williams, and Zamir White
Happy December, everyone! We have officially reached the home stretch of the NFL season, which means only a few weeks lie between now and the fantasy football playoffs. With six teams on bye next week, there has never been a more important time to get ahead of Week 14's potential waiver wire commodities. By proactively adding free agents now who could become top pickups next Wednesday — guys like Jaylen Warren, Jameson Williams, and Zamir White — you could give your team a much-needed boost in a must-win final regular-season matchup.
Sporting News
Meet Jeff Saturday's son, the UNC wide receiver who looks a lot like his dad
If you've ever looked at Jeff Saturday and thought, "Man, that guy looks awfully familiar," you're not alone. There have been debates about who exactly the Colts coach looks like over the years. Often, NFL fans have pointed to other players, namely centers, that share a similar look to the 14-year Colts star turned head coach.
