Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Can't Believe The Lakers Let Go 6 Quality Players For Almost Nothing: "This Is Mad"

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, which also happened in an embarrassing fashion. The Lakers had a commanding lead in the 4th quarter but gave it up and eventually conceded a winner at the buzzer. The loss took the wind out of their sails after a run of 4 wins in 5 games and some of the criticism of the team is back in full force.
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly 'Evaluating' The Roster To Make One Big Decision

At 7-11 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to show some signs of life after a slow start. Despite their record, Anthony Davis has looked great and the Lakers have taken advantage of their easy schedule. Still, there is some internal pressure on the Lakers (and particularly GM Rob Pelinka) to make some moves and use their last remaining assets to bring back some players that can save the season.
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Reacts To His 36-Point Performance Against Wizards: "I'm Capable Of Doing Anything And Everything."

Jaylen Brown is one of the premier wing players in the league, and he is well-known for being a high-level player on both ends of the floor. His athleticism allows him to guard multiple positions and bother opposing perimeter players, and he also uses it effectively to slash to the rim as well. On top of this, he is a capable shot creator from the 3PT range and from the midrange area as well. This year, Jaylen Brown has averaged 26.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.4 APG.
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic Feels Rockets Should Run Offense through Alperen Sengun

Nikola Jokic and Alperen Sengun faced off for the second time on an NBA stage and the two-time league MVP winner put on a show against the player who idolizes him. Jokic finished Monday night's contest with 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, as the Houston Rockets fell to the Denver Nuggets 129-113 inside Ball Arena. Sengun's performance left an impression on Jokic, who believes the Rockets should run more of their offense through the second-year big man.
Yardbarker

Rockets' Alperen Sengun craves second shot at idol Nikola Jokic

There is a belief that people should not meet their heroes, and Houston's Alperen Sengun found out why Monday night. Sengun, 20, idolized Nikola Jokic while honing his basketball skills and got a chance to see him up close when the Rockets played the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Jokic dropped 32 points on Houston, many of those coming while Sengun was guarding him, in a 129-113 win over the Rockets.
Yardbarker

Alperen Sengun Excited To Face Nikola Jokic In Rockets Road Match vs. Nuggets

Kevin Porter Jr. could not help but compare Alperen Sengun to reigning league MVP winner Nikola Jokic Saturday night inside the Toyota Center. "He's talented — that's Baby Joker out there," Porter said. "I have a year under my belt with Alperen. I have a good feeling of when he is going to pass or shoot. But don't read his eyes — wait on him. He's going to make the right read."
Yardbarker

Pacers Unlikely To Trade Veteran Players?

While it is assumed that the Pacers will go further into a youth movement and build around Tyrese Haliburton, are we sure the Pacers will ultimately tear down their roster to do so?. There are plenty of people around the league that believe Indiana is no sure bet to take...
Yardbarker

Nuggets use third-quarter push to blow by Rockets

Nikola Jokic had 16 of his game-high 32 points in a decisive third quarter and also pulled down 12 rebounds, Jamal Murray scored a season-high 31 points and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets 129-113 on Monday night. Zeke Nnaji added 15 points, Bruce Brown had 12 and...
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Likely To Miss Wednesday's Game Against Boston Celtics

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has yet to join the team in Boston for Wednesday's game against the Celtics. Butler is likely to miss his seventh straight game because of an ankle injury. He could still return at some point during the remainder of the trip. The Heat play the Celtics again Friday and conclude with the Memphis Grizzlies.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets at Nuggets: Wednesday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

In only 23 minutes played, second-year Rockets center Alperen Sengun led Houston in points (18) and rebounds (7) in Monday’s loss at Denver. Superstar Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic, who predictably had a game-high 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists, said in postgame comments that he believes Sengun — who looks up to Jokic, a fellow European center, as an idol — is capable of even more.
The Associated Press

Bills-Patriots kick off week filled with playoff-type games

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to New England looking for their first division win of the season. Week 13 is loaded with several playoff-type matchups, starting with the Bills (8-3) visiting the Patriots (6-5) on Thursday night. Five other games on Sunday also feature winning teams playing against each other. The Bills already lost to Miami and the New York Jets and will face all three of their division rivals over the next three weeks as the jumbled AFC East has a chance to send four teams to the playoffs. Buffalo has won two straight on the road against the Patriots. Extending that streak won’t be easy. The Bills are dealing with illness that has forced several players to miss practice and won’t have edge rusher Von Miller because of a knee injury.
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
