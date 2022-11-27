ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Offensive Lineman Christopher Terek Commits To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell
 2 days ago

Notre Dame has flipped 2023 offensive lineman Christopher Terek from Wisconsin

Notre Dame has added another talented player to its 2023 class by landing Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West offensive lineman Christopher Terek . The Irish flipped Terek from Wisconsin, which is where Terek had been committed since June.

Notre Dame evaluated Terek for some time but really zeroed in on him during his outstanding senior season. The 6-6, 305-pound blocker saw his game take a jump in 2022, and it resulted in Notre Dame making him a priority. Terek visited Notre Dame on October 15th to watch the Irish take on Stanford, and the Irish staff offered him shortly after that trip.

Flipping Terek from Wisconsin wasn't easy, but the Notre Dame staff worked hard to add him to the current class. Terek is a physical offensive tackle on the prep level but projects as an interior player for Notre Dame.

Landing Terek gets Notre Dame back to five offensive linemen in the 2023 class. He joins offensive tackles Charles Jagusah and Sullivan Absher , and interior players Sam Pendleton and Joe Otting .

He is ranked as the nation's No. 219 overall player and the No. 5 player in the state of Illinois according to Rivals. The Glenbard West standout earned offers from Michigan, Iowa, Kentucky, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas and Vanderbilt.

Notre Dame currently has the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation according to Rivals, the No. 3 class according to 247Sports and the No. 3 class according to ESPN.

