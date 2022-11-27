I have seen the video they are talking about multiple times. It never mentions the “willow”. It talks about trees. It doesn’t just mention elk. It talks about deer. Probably the same scientists who say there is no pack order in wolves
funny thing is that these "scientists" never put the fur market boom from after ww1 until the early 1980s in the equation. or the almost extermination of beavers from before the civil war for the hat trade until the Great Depression. then there's the fact that beavers will cut any size tree from saplings to the biggest tree in the woods. it's the bark they are after for food. the rest is just a convenient building material
Comments / 16