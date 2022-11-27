Dolphins RT Austin Jackson left with ankle injury vs. Texans

While the Miami Dolphins earned another victory on Sunday, their eighth of the season, as they defeated the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium, it wasn’t without some negative news.

Miami lost left tackle Terron Armstead to a pectoral injury right before the end of the first half. Then, near the end of the contest, right tackle Austin Jackson went out with an ankle injury. It’s unclear whether or not this is the same ankle that landed Jackson on injured reserve after the season opener.

Brandon Shell and Greg Little entered the game at both tackle spots and neither player returned.

After the game head coach Mike McDaniel was asked for an update on both players but didn’t have one to give. He did say that the lead didn’t have an effect on whether or not Armstead could play.

The Dolphins struggled mightily with Armstead out, and losing Jackson makes it even tougher. With a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers next week on the horizon, Miami will be hoping that both players are good to go by Sunday.