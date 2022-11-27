2 killed in Kansas City shooting near 38th, Garfield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people died in a deadly shooting in Kansas City Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to East 38th Street and Garfield Avenue for a reported shooting.

Officers found two males who had been shot in front of a residence. They were declared dead at the scene.

A third victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The shooting is still under investigation at this time.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-235-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted to TIPS Hotline.

