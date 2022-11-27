ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

2 killed in Kansas City shooting near 38th, Garfield

By Jared Bush, Malik Jackson
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHlpl_0jPIzuTq00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people died in a deadly shooting in Kansas City Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to East 38th Street and Garfield Avenue for a reported shooting.

Officers found two males who had been shot in front of a residence. They were declared dead at the scene.

A third victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The shooting is still under investigation at this time.

MAP: Tracking homicides in Kansas City, Missouri in 2022

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-235-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted to TIPS Hotline.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

2022 now 2nd deadliest year in Kansas City history

Overland Park is trying to give you more insight into its police force and has launched a transparency website. It's not often that people act on their deepest desires but, as KCTV5's Neal Jones tells us, one local man is doing just that. After 39 years of life on the beach, a KC native is moving home to live the Arrowhead experience in person!
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

Man from Kansas City marks 12th inmate to die in Licking prison since June

LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - A man serving a seven-year sentence at the South Central Correctional Center has died, according to a press release. The prison says 60-year-old Waymond Williams died Friday morning. He was officially pronounced dead at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo. Williams was sentenced for a...
LICKING, MO
KCTV 5

Blown tire causes crash, injuries to driver and 5-year-old in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A blown tire caused a crash that seriously injured a driver and his 5-year-old passenger Friday night. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 22-year-old driver from Blue Springs, Missouri, lost control of his 2005 Ford Ranger while driving on eastbound I-470 a quarter-mile west of Douglas when a tire blew out on the vehicle. As a result of the tire problem, the driver lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy