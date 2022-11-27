Read full article on original website
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Andrew Wiggins' Dunk Over Rudy Gobert Is Going Viral
Andrew Wiggins had a big highlight in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBC Bay Area
Warriors Observations: Balanced Attack Powers Blowout Win Over Timberwolves
What we learned as Warriors run T-Wolves out of building originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The saying goes, "It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish." Building a 20-point lead after the first quarter, second quarter and third quarter certainly helps. That was the case in the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center.
The marvelous life of the NBA's 3-point king, Steph Curry
Between Stephen Curry's NBA earnings and endorsements and Ayesha Curry's businesses, the Currys live a big, busy, fabulous life.
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
Warriors' Steph Curry gets T'd up defending Draymond's honor after 'ridiculous' call
Steph was willing to get a technical just to prove a point
NBC Sports
Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win
Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Mavs star Luka Doncic drops 41-point triple-double on Stephen Curry, Warriors
Luka Doncic sent the whole NBA Twitterverse buzzing with another incredible display of his all-around ability in the Dallas Mavericks’ narrow win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Slovenian wonderboy recorded 41 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to help the Mavs take the 116-113 victory....
NBA Power Rankings, Week 7: Warriors, Cavs bounce back as Mavs, Jazz fall
In a league like the NBA, depth will eventually make an indelible impact on a team’s fortunes, and we see that here in our Week 7 NBA Power Rankings. That’s also what we have seen as we enter the last few days of November. On one hand, some ballyhooed teams with big names are finally playing to their potential. On the other hand, several teams that started strong are now getting a strong dose of reality. The Warriors, Cavs, and Pelicans are examples of the former, while the Jazz, Mavs, and Blazers represent the latter. As we begin the final month of the calendar year this week, it will certainly be very interesting to see which teams will continue to rise to the top.
NBC Sports
Draymond appears to laugh at Gobert after Wolves turnover
Draymond Green didn't hide his feelings late in the Warriors' 137-114 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. Minnesota, trailing by double digits for the final three quarters after Golden State opened with a 47-point first, trimmed the Warriors' lead down to 10 points with 5:31 to play.
How to Watch Warriors-Mavericks Game On Tuesday
The Golden State Warriors (11-10) and Dallas Mavericks (9-10) will play each other on Tuesday night in Dallas. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
NBC Sports
Six weeks into season, Dubs finally look like beast of NBA
Passes were crisp and timely and frequent. Once again. The pace was rapid and fluid, with shots often falling through the net as if pre-programmed. Once again. And the defense, so problematic in the opening weeks, was again solid enough through three-plus quarters Sunday afternoon that the Warriors – at times – resembled the beast that bullied the NBA.
FOX Sports
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
NBC Sports
Klay hilariously claims he prioritizes finances over techs
The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are in sync about many things on the court. However, getting a technical foul is not one of them. In the waning moments of the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center, both Curry and Green were assessed technical fouls for leaving the bench and celebrating made shots by Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo, respectively.
SFGate
Lenny Daniels, Turner Sports President, Exits
Lenny Daniels on Monday became the latest WarnerMedia veteran to exit the company since it was acquired by the former Discovery Communications. Daniels had been president of the sports-media operation once known as Turner Sports, which encompasses the company’s NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball telecasts and studio shows as well as the NCAA March Madness tournament that its parent corporation, Warner Bros. Discovery, shares with Paramount Global’s CBS Sports. He “has decided to leave WBD Sports, effective immediately, Luis Silberwasser, chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery’s sports operations, told staffers in a memo Monday. “While this change will take place right away, Lenny has agreed to work with me to ensure a smooth transition.”
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts has knee surgery, out rest of season
Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts had surgery for a right knee injury on Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the season, according to coach Arthur Smith.
SFGate
Staley: SC's Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston's availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision. Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
SFGate
Social media makes Jada Williams a face of high school NIL
SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s the middle of the afternoon and Jada Williams begins a live stream on Instagram. In a heartbeat, more than 1,000 of her 671,000 followers join the broadcast and begin typing in questions and comments. Williams does her best to follow along as the...
