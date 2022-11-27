ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Quinton Martin leads Belle Vernon to 24-7 win over Avonworth to win WPIAL 3A championship

By Brentaro Yamane
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8WXi_0jPIzcq000

Quinton Martin scored all three touchdowns for the Leopards

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Belle Vernon head coach Matt Humbert had lost in his two previous WPIAL championship games in 2019 and 2021. But the third time was a charm in 2022, as Belle Vernon beat Avonworth 24-7 for the WPIAL 3A title on Friday.

The Leopards were led by junior 5-star recruit Quinton Martin, who scored all three touchdowns for Belle Vernon in the game.

Last year, when Belle Vernon lost to Aliquippa in the 4A Title game, Martin had only rushed for 28 yards on 10 carries. He got his redemption this season, however, scoring three different ways.

With 1:15 left in the first half, quarterback Braden Laux threw a 32-yard touchdown to Martin, to give the Leopards the first lead of the game at 10-7.

“Quinton is exactly the player that he is hyped up to be and he couldn’t be humbler,” Belle Vernon defensive back Adam LaCarte said.

In the middle of the third quarter, Avonworth was forced to punt.

On the return, Martin fielded the punt and took it 51 yards to the endzone to extend the Belle Vernon lead to 17-7.

Then, when the Leopards maintained possession for the first time in the fourth quarter, Martin broke open for a 45-yard touchdown to put the game away for Belle Vernon.

“He’s a special player,” Avonworth head coach Duke Johncour said. “He had three splash plays that were unbelievable. If you let him get in the open field, he’s going to make you pay.”

Martin ended the day with 60 rushing yards, two receptions for 41 yards and five tackles to go along with all the scoring that he did.

“We wanted to try to get the ball to Quinton in a magnitude of different ways like always,” Humbert said. “Teams prepare for him. You would be crazy not to.”

Avonworth, who led the game 7-0 in the second quarter after Brandon Biagiarelli scored a 1-yard touchdown, had three drives in the fourth quarter to try to keep the game close, but all of them ended on failed fourth down conversions.

“We knew that they would run the ball hard hard, and depending on their personnel grouping, we were able to know their tendencies,” LaCarte said.

For the Leopards, winning has started to become “the standard” as it was the third time in four seasons that they played for a WPIAL title at Acrisure Stadium.

“It’s an incredible feeling to see the work that we’ve put in since the summer finally pay off,” Belle Vernon defensive back Adam LaCarte said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fbschedules.com

Pitt adds Wofford to 2023 football schedule

The Pitt Panthers have added the Wofford Terriers to their 2023 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has confirmed. News of the Pitt-Wofford matchup in 2023 was first reported by Jim Hammett of Panther-Lair.com. FBSchedules.com confirmed with Wofford College that the game is scheduled and will be played in September 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Pittsburgh Panrs

Vazquez Gomez Named ACC Player of the Week

PITTSBURGH – For the second time this season, redshirt junior Valeria Vazquez Gomez has been named ACC Player of the Week, the conference office announced today. Vazquez Gomez was instrumental in securing a share of the 2022 ACC Championship for Pitt this week, stuffing the stat sheet with 33 kills on .375 hitting to go along with five aces (.63/set), 19 digs (2.38/set) and two blocks for a total of 4.94 points/set in wins over No. 13 Georgia Tech and Boston College.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
playpennsylvania.com

PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works

As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
insideradio.com

Frank Iorio Jr. Flips Butler Radio Network For $2.55 Million.

After buying Butler Radio Network for $1.8 million in early September, veteran radio station owner Frank Iorio Jr. has cut a deal to sell the trio of stations located north of Pittsburgh. The 50-year broadcaster will pocket a handsome profit for holding on to rock WLER (97.7), country “Butler 1050” WBUT, and talk WISR (680) in Butler, PA for less than three months. St. Barnabas Broadcasting is reportedly paying $2.55 million for the stations and two FM translators: the Butler, PA-licensed W298CW at 107.5 FM which simulcasts WISR; and the Butler, PA-licensed W247DF at 97.3 FM which simulcasts WBUT.
BUTLER, PA
Tribune-Review

Shooting wounds 1 in Monessen

One person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Monessen. Monessen police were dispatched shortly before 8:15 p.m. to the incident on South 14th Street, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. The male victim reportedly was shot in the chest, and a medical helicopter flew him to Allegheny...
MONESSEN, PA
Tribune-Review

Mon Valley area sees record-setting hail stones, officials say

Sunday’s windy and unstable atmosphere led to hail blowing through parts of the Mon Valley and Westmoreland County, including record-setting, 2-inch hail stones. Reports show that Perryopolis, in Fayette County, experienced hail stones that were more than two inches in diameter, which is only the third time in recorded history that Pennsylvania saw hail of that size in November, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Colton Milcarek.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

All lanes, Forbes/Oakland ramp on Parkway East reopened to traffic

Lane and exit restrictions along the Parkway East that caused heavy traffic backups Wednesday morning have been lifted, PennDOT announced. Single-lane restrictions were put in place in both directions of Interstate 376 at the Forbes Avenue/Oakland interchange until about 8 a.m. when the inbound lane was reopened, the agency said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy