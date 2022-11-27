Quinton Martin leads Belle Vernon to 24-7 win over Avonworth to win WPIAL 3A championship

Quinton Martin scored all three touchdowns for the Leopards

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Belle Vernon head coach Matt Humbert had lost in his two previous WPIAL championship games in 2019 and 2021. But the third time was a charm in 2022, as Belle Vernon beat Avonworth 24-7 for the WPIAL 3A title on Friday.

The Leopards were led by junior 5-star recruit Quinton Martin, who scored all three touchdowns for Belle Vernon in the game.

Last year, when Belle Vernon lost to Aliquippa in the 4A Title game, Martin had only rushed for 28 yards on 10 carries. He got his redemption this season, however, scoring three different ways.

With 1:15 left in the first half, quarterback Braden Laux threw a 32-yard touchdown to Martin, to give the Leopards the first lead of the game at 10-7.

“Quinton is exactly the player that he is hyped up to be and he couldn’t be humbler,” Belle Vernon defensive back Adam LaCarte said.

In the middle of the third quarter, Avonworth was forced to punt.

On the return, Martin fielded the punt and took it 51 yards to the endzone to extend the Belle Vernon lead to 17-7.

Then, when the Leopards maintained possession for the first time in the fourth quarter, Martin broke open for a 45-yard touchdown to put the game away for Belle Vernon.

“He’s a special player,” Avonworth head coach Duke Johncour said. “He had three splash plays that were unbelievable. If you let him get in the open field, he’s going to make you pay.”

Martin ended the day with 60 rushing yards, two receptions for 41 yards and five tackles to go along with all the scoring that he did.

“We wanted to try to get the ball to Quinton in a magnitude of different ways like always,” Humbert said. “Teams prepare for him. You would be crazy not to.”

Avonworth, who led the game 7-0 in the second quarter after Brandon Biagiarelli scored a 1-yard touchdown, had three drives in the fourth quarter to try to keep the game close, but all of them ended on failed fourth down conversions.

“We knew that they would run the ball hard hard, and depending on their personnel grouping, we were able to know their tendencies,” LaCarte said.

For the Leopards, winning has started to become “the standard” as it was the third time in four seasons that they played for a WPIAL title at Acrisure Stadium.

“It’s an incredible feeling to see the work that we’ve put in since the summer finally pay off,” Belle Vernon defensive back Adam LaCarte said.