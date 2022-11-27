Read full article on original website
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
The Jets Have a $20 Million Problem on Their Hands After Another Mike White Win
The Jets may have a major decision to make after the season after Mike White again came in and saved the day with Zach Wilson on the bench. The post The Jets Have a $20 Million Problem on Their Hands After Another Mike White Win appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss
The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s attorney releases statement amid airplane incident
Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines on Sunday after he was kicked off a plane in Miami. According to initial reports, the high-profile free agent was removed from the flight because he refused to wear his seatbelt while coming in and out of consciousness. OBJ’s camp has now come out with...
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to ensure they nab their man. Based on a report from NFL insider Josina Anderson, Dallas is willing to make things interesting:
Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident
There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson’s ‘goofy’ offseason antics sparked rift with Broncos teammates
The Denver Broncos season has been a miserable failure, despite the addition of former Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson. It wasn’t supposed to go like this. A lot of people thought the Broncos were going to be Super Bowl contenders; that they were simply a quarterback away from making a run. So much for that.
Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers
It has continued to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos this season. Not much went the Broncos’ way in their Week 12 road loss against the Carolina Panthers. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson guided the offense to just two scoring drives, including a touchdown in garbage time. Overall, he once again had notable […] The post Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 13
It can be agreed that Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season was a bit of a weird one – low-scoring games, underdogs ruining playoff hopes, and your fantasy football team struggling. But have no fear, you can help right the ship with your Week 13 waiver wire pickups.
Elijah Mitchell dealt brutal injury update with Christian McCaffrey also ailing
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers walked away with a 13-0 win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12. But it appears that their backfield suffered a major blow with both Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey now dealing with injuries. Via The Athletic’s Matt Barrows:. “49ers hoped...
Fights break out after Jets beat Bears at MetLife Stadium during youth game
In a rather disappointing turn of events, a youth game played at MetLife Stadium after the Week 12 showdown between the New York Jets and Chicago Bears ended in big fight between parents, players and coaches. Youth games are supposed to promote camaraderie while exposing kids to better competition, but...
Deion Sanders rumored to be picking between 3 schools
Deion Sanders was destined to receive no shortage of attention from programs following his strong season with Jackson State football. Kevin O’Donnell of FOX13 reports that Sanders’ coach decision has come down to 3 schools. “Deion Sanders has been telling recruits he will be at a school on Sunday. Decision appears to be down to […] The post Deion Sanders rumored to be picking between 3 schools appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Davis takes first major steps in return to Eagles from injury
The Philadelphia Eagles might be getting some more reinforcements soon in the form of Jordan Davis. The rookie defensive tackle has been out due to an injury he suffered in the middle of the season. As Philly prepares its advance to the playoffs, they are now opening Davis’ practice window for 21 days, per Ian […] The post Jordan Davis takes first major steps in return to Eagles from injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pacers’ Myles Turner drops truth bomb on playing Lakers, Clippers amid trade speculation
The Indiana Pacers are looking to prove the basketball world wrong. So far, they’re doing it. Tyrese Haliburton is blossoming into an All-Star and other guys like Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield are giving him the scoring threats he needs to succeed. All the buzz around Turner, though, is whether or not he […] The post Pacers’ Myles Turner drops truth bomb on playing Lakers, Clippers amid trade speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo caught playing with dinosaurs mid-game – and it’s not the Raptors
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo played with dinosaurs against the Dallas Mavericks, and no, we’re not talking about someone so old that we thought he’s from the Jurassic period, or a player who featured for the Toronto Raptors in the past. We’re talking about literal dinosaurs, a toy...
Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on Colorado offer ahead of SWAC Championship Game
Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders will not even let a head coaching offer from the University of Colorado football program from winning a second-straight SWAC championship game. The Colorado Buffaloes football program recently released Karl Dorrell in early October, giving the offer to Deion Sanders after going 1-8 in the PAC 12 this […] The post Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on Colorado offer ahead of SWAC Championship Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell
The Detroit Lions have been playing rather well in recent weeks. Prior to their Thanksgiving loss, the Lions won three games in a row, including a victory over the then 7-2 New York Giants. The Lions have been hit with the injury bug a lot this season, but are starting to get healthy. One piece […] The post Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
