Chicago, IL

Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears

Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans

The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
HOUSTON, TX
4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss

The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
CLEMSON, SC
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to ensure they nab their man. Based on a report from NFL insider Josina Anderson, Dallas is willing to make things interesting:
DALLAS, TX
Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident

There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers

It has continued to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos this season. Not much went the Broncos’ way in their Week 12 road loss against the Carolina Panthers. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson guided the offense to just two scoring drives, including a touchdown in garbage time. Overall, he once again had notable […] The post Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Deion Sanders rumored to be picking between 3 schools

Deion Sanders was destined to receive no shortage of attention from programs following his strong season with Jackson State football. Kevin O’Donnell of FOX13 reports that Sanders’ coach decision has come down to 3 schools. “Deion Sanders has been telling recruits he will be at a school on Sunday. Decision appears to be down to […] The post Deion Sanders rumored to be picking between 3 schools appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
Jordan Davis takes first major steps in return to Eagles from injury

The Philadelphia Eagles might be getting some more reinforcements soon in the form of Jordan Davis. The rookie defensive tackle has been out due to an injury he suffered in the middle of the season. As Philly prepares its advance to the playoffs, they are now opening Davis’ practice window for 21 days, per Ian […] The post Jordan Davis takes first major steps in return to Eagles from injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pacers’ Myles Turner drops truth bomb on playing Lakers, Clippers amid trade speculation

The Indiana Pacers are looking to prove the basketball world wrong. So far, they’re doing it. Tyrese Haliburton is blossoming into an All-Star and other guys like Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield are giving him the scoring threats he needs to succeed. All the buzz around Turner, though, is whether or not he […] The post Pacers’ Myles Turner drops truth bomb on playing Lakers, Clippers amid trade speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on Colorado offer ahead of SWAC Championship Game

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders will not even let a head coaching offer from the University of Colorado football program from winning a second-straight SWAC championship game. The Colorado Buffaloes football program recently released Karl Dorrell in early October, giving the offer to Deion Sanders after going 1-8 in the PAC 12 this […] The post Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on Colorado offer ahead of SWAC Championship Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions have been playing rather well in recent weeks. Prior to their Thanksgiving loss, the Lions won three games in a row, including a victory over the then 7-2 New York Giants. The Lions have been hit with the injury bug a lot this season, but are starting to get healthy. One piece […] The post Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
