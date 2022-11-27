Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
TWO DRIVERS CRITICAL AFTER CRASH ON SH 105
At about 4:30 pm North Montgomery County Fire was dispatched to a reported major accident on SH 105 East just east of FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene to find two critical patients, both of which were entrapped. Firefighters were able to…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/two-drivers-critical-after-crash-on-sh-105/
cw39.com
Family finds teen shot dead in car near park in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is mourning the loss of their son, who was found dead in his car Monday night in northwest Houston. Deputies say the 18-year-old boy didn’t answer his phone when his family was trying to contact him at 10:45 p.m. The family was able...
Missing man found shot to death on railroad tracks in northeast Houston, deputies say
Cops believe the man, who was reported missing, was breaking into cars before being shot and left to die on railroad tracks on Tuesday afternoon.
Click2Houston.com
Power outages, no water, mold and pests are just a few complaints from residents at Cabo San Lucas apartment complex in SE Houston
HOUSTON – People who live at the Cabo San Lucas apartments complex near the Gulf Freeway say broken mailboxes are nothing compared to them having to use flashlights to get around their moldy homes. Plus, the residents claim they can’t cook or clean, and on top of all that,...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old found shot to death inside his Mustang in northwest Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are searching for a suspect who fatally shot an 18-year-old that was found inside his vehicle in northwest Harris County Tuesday. Deputies responded to an unknown type of medical call in the 7900 block of Shady Grove, located in the...
5 French bulldog puppies taken during Jersey Village home invasion, police say
A juvenile was in the apartment at the time and called 911 while in hiding. A video shows the suspects kicking in the door and taking the puppies.
cw39.com
Fire destroys house in Jacinto City, family evacuates
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Jacinto City. Fire crews said the family at the home on the 1400 block of Jennifer Lane was inside the home when around midnight Monday night, they heard an explosion. They looked...
Click2Houston.com
Missing man found shot to death in northeast Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY – A missing man was found shot to death in northeast Harris County on Tuesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Leonard Prince was found around 1 p.m. in the 11400 block of Mesa Drive with multiple gunshot wounds, deputies said. Investigators said Prince had...
mocomotive.com
SONIC DAMAGED BY VEHICLE FIRE
Just before 2 pm, Porter Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire at the Sonic on FM 1314 near SH 99. It was reported under the canopy. An MCHD Medic Unit was first on the scene and reported a pickup fully involved and parts of the …. Original Article:...
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old shot, killed inside vehicle after argument near Heights area, police say
HOUSTON – A 17-year-old was shot and killed and another person was grazed while inside a vehicle near Houston’s Heights area Saturday evening, according to police. According to investigators, the shooting happened in the 600 block of East 11 1/2 Street near Beverly Street at around 8 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Missing 59-year-old Conroe man with dementia found safe, police say
CONROE, Texas – A missing Conroe man with dementia who was reportedly last seen Tuesday was found safe Wednesday and has been reunited with his family, officers with the Conroe Police Department said. Police said they were dispatched to the 800 block of Belvedere St. Tuesday after receiving reports...
bluebonnetnews.com
Two killed, one arrested from two separate crashes in southeast Liberty County
Two women were killed and a Spring man is facing charges from two unrelated crashes in the Raywood and Devers area in southeast Liberty County. The first of the two took place on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 7:39 p.m., about two miles east of Raywood on US 90. According to...
Only on 13: Crosby neighbors admit shooting family's dog but claims animal was aggressive
It has been almost two weeks since a beloved pet named Mya was shot, with her last moments potentially captured on camera. Only ABC13 has the fallout from the shooting.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot while sitting inside vehicle near apartment complex in NE Houston, police say
An investigation is underway after one person was hit by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle outside a north Houston apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a possible drive-by shooting at the Park at Humble Apartments in the 9300 block of FM 1960 Road West near the Eastex Freeway.
Man who was cleaning gun found dead in apartment bedroom in apparent accidental shooting, HPD says
A witness told police the man was cleaning his gun when she heard the gun go off. As of right now, the shooting is believed to have been accidental but detectives are awaiting autopsy results.
Click2Houston.com
Driver dead after vehicle crash in Spring, deputies say; Heavy police presence reported
SPRING, Texas – A person has reportedly died following a vehicle crash in Spring, according to authorities. Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 provided an update via Twitter, stating that the crash took place Friday night in the 4000 block of Kuykendahl Road near London Way. The victim...
Click2Houston.com
Bullet blasts into couple’s Rice Military bedroom mid-slumber, gunfire wakes neighbors
HOUSTON – Several residents of the Rice Military neighborhood awoke to gunfire around 2:30 Tuesday morning near the Caceres Community. But one Caceres resident, who didn’t wish to be identified, awoke to a bullet blasting through their 3rd-floor bedroom window and into the ceiling above where they slept.
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houston
November 28, 2022 - According to Lt. J.P. Horelica of the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a major accident in the 9600 block of the Southwest Freeway in Houston.
mocomotive.com
WOODLANDS FIRE TURNS INTO DOUBLE DOUBLE PET RESCUE
Just before 11 am Woodlands and Timber Lakes Fire Departments were dispatched to a house fire on East White Willow Circle in The Woodlands. The caller stated there was a fire visible at the back door of the neighbor’s home. Montgomery Cou…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/woodlands-fire-turns-into-double-double-pet-rescue/
fox26houston.com
61-year-old Good Samaritan fatally stabbed allegedly at the hands of convicted felon free from jail on PR bond
HOUSTON - Within just a few weeks of getting his get out of jail free card, 35-year-old George Albert Hodge became a wanted fugitive and then accused killer. Just three years ago, 61-year-old Greg Downs was a proud father of the bride. SUGGESTED: Convicted felon accused of violently attacking mother...
