TCU will look to take another step back toward the Top 25 when it hosts dangerous Providence on Wednesday in a Big 12-Big East Battle dustup in Fort Worth, Texas. The Horned Frogs (5-1) return home after winning the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., beating then-No. 25 Iowa 79-66 in the championship game. Micah Peavy led the way, matching his career high with 16 points for TCU, while Mike Miles Jr. had 15 and Xavier Cork scored 10.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO