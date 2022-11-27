Read full article on original website
Related
soultracks.com
First Listen: Son of Pearl delivers a cool jam for the holidays
(December 2, 2022) SoulTrackers have been getting to know singer, songwriter and guitarist Son of Pearl for a the past few years, and the SoulTracks Readers’ Choice Awards nominee has won us over with cool blend of soul and funk, paving his own lane in the current music ecosystem.
Tis’ the season to... rethink...
Thanksgiving was the prelude to the coming of Christmas. Emotions are heightened and money is being spent left and right. Driving in and out of town to locate certain herbs and spices for that special dish. People pushing shopping carts up and down the aisle under the influence of “it’s all about me so get out of my way.” Thanksgiving is followed up by the notorious “Black Friday” deals, which...
What TV Actor Was So Good, It's Clear They Were Simply Born To Play The Role?
Jenna Ortega was absolutely destined to play Wednesday Addams.
Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of "Welcome To Chippendales" Before
There are some familiar faces in this thrilling true crime miniseries.
Comments / 0