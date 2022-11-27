Read full article on original website
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores
It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead ruled out with pec injury
Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead exited their Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday before the half. Just after halftime, it was announced that Arsmtead wouldn’t return to action, as he was ruled out with a pectoral injury. The severity of the injury is unclear, at this point.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots
BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
Surfer Dude rides wave to gnarly, narrow Week 12 victory in Miami Herald’s latest NFL QB rankings
JACKSONVILLE’S LAWRENCE WINS CLOSE WEEK 12, KANSAS CITY’S MAHOMES MAINTAINS NO. 1 OVERALL, MIAMI’S TUA STAYS IN TOP 10 IN UPDATED MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Jaguars’ Surfer Dude Trevor Lawrence wins Week 12 honors with a 51.05-point game, edging the Chargers’ Justin Herbert by less than one point. The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes maintains the overall No. 1 spot in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings, slightly growing his lead over second place Joe Burrow of the Bengals. The Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa dips one spot to No. 8 overall. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. QBs on a bye therefore take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. This is the 25th year for the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired -- with Steve Young the first ever season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Our updated top 25 (plus other Dolphins) for 2022 entering Week 13:
4 takeaways from Dolphins' win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins secured their eighth win of the season, and fifth in a row, as they defeated the Houston Texans, 30-15, on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team has primed themselves for a tough stretch starting in Week 13 with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on the road that kicks off a string of competitive games. With that being the case, winning a game against a team that has just one win on the year was extremely important.
NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Jets
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 12 of the NFL season reinforced some beliefs I've held for most of the year. Justin Fields, despite the need to improve as a passer, is the only thing standing between the Bears...
FOX Sports
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Dolphins-Niners
Week 13 is finally here. Why would we be so excited, you might wonder? Week 13 is special because this is when we start to really see similarities present themselves between team health and team success. We are able to get a clearer picture regarding which teams will and won’t make the playoffs when you combine current records with the Banged Up Score Rankings.
FOX Sports
Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis
Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
Only the Texans are ranked lower than Broncos in NFL power rankings
After yet another loss, the Denver Broncos are now 3-8. The Chicago Bears (3-9) and Houston Texans (1-9-1) are the only teams in the league who have worse records entering Week 13 of the season. Denver’s record might not be the worst in the NFL, but on paper, they look...
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Coco Gauff leads cheers for NFL team Miami Dolphins, meets star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
Rising tennis superstar Coco Gauff is living her best life in the off-season. She was seen cheering for the NFL team Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. The 18-year old American attended the game between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, which the home team won 30-15. The World No. 7 even cheered on for the Dolphins ahead of the match with the team's mascot.
Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?
The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 13...
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. NFL Week 13 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Lions are a 1-point favorite in the game. The Arizona Republic: Lions...
