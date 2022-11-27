JACKSONVILLE’S LAWRENCE WINS CLOSE WEEK 12, KANSAS CITY’S MAHOMES MAINTAINS NO. 1 OVERALL, MIAMI’S TUA STAYS IN TOP 10 IN UPDATED MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Jaguars’ Surfer Dude Trevor Lawrence wins Week 12 honors with a 51.05-point game, edging the Chargers’ Justin Herbert by less than one point. The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes maintains the overall No. 1 spot in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings, slightly growing his lead over second place Joe Burrow of the Bengals. The Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa dips one spot to No. 8 overall. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. QBs on a bye therefore take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. This is the 25th year for the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired -- with Steve Young the first ever season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Our updated top 25 (plus other Dolphins) for 2022 entering Week 13:

1 DAY AGO