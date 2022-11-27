The New England Patriots lent their jet to University of Virginia football players so they could attend the funerals of their three teammates, who were killed earlier this month. The funerals were held in Miami, Virginia Beach and North Charleston, South Carolina, the hometowns of each player, according to CBS Sports.The three players, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, were shot and killed on a bus returning from a field trip in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 13. Police responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 10:30 p.m., and arrested a 22-year-old suspect, a former football player...

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO