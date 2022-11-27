Read full article on original website
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To Sean Taylor Display
The Washington Commanders honored legendary safety Sean Taylor before their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Nov. 27, 2022, is 15 years to the day that Taylor had his life cut short. He was one of the best safeties in the NFL during that time and will go down as one of the best players to ever play for the Commanders.
Sean Taylor ‘Memorial’ Latest Embarrassment By Dan Snyder, Commanders
The late Sean Taylor was honored by the Washington Commanders organization on Sunday, but the display left many underwhelmed. The organization announced Tuesday it would be honoring Taylor and referred to the display as “Sean Taylor Permanent Memorial Installation.” And while many expected the memorial to be a statue of Taylor, who was shot and killed at the age of 24 after two Pro Bowl campaigns in Washington, it ultimately proved to be a wire mannequin.
The Washington Commanders couldn't even get their Sean Taylor tribute statue right
The Washington Commanders had what should have been a public relations slam dunk Sunday morning. That’s when, on the fifteenth anniversary of Sean Taylor’s untimely death, the franchise was set to unveil a statue in tribute of the hard-hitting, fan-favorite safety. And, because they are a constant disaster...
Jemele Hill Reacts To The Embarrassing Sean Taylor Statue
The Washington Commanders' Sean Taylor "tribute" was unveiled on Sunday. To say it wasn't well-received would be an understatement. Essentially, the Commanders erected a mannequin to honor their former Pro Bowl safety, who was tragically killed 15 years ago today. They didn't even bother to match the logos on the uniform, with the figure wearing a Nike jersey and Reebok pants.
NFL World Reacts to Commanders’ Sean Taylor Statue Unveiling
The new memorial to the late legend fell short of expectations.
TMZ.com
Sean Taylor's Brother 'Honored' By Commanders Tribute, No Issue W/ Memorial
Sean Taylor's half brother saw no issues with the Commanders' memorial of the late Pro Bowler on Sunday ... telling TMZ Sports the whole thing was "an honor" -- and he's expecting more to be added to it as time goes by. Washington officially unveiled the Taylor tribute at FedEx...
Here are the top contenders to take over the Washington Commanders if Dan Snyder sells up, from Jeff Bezos to Kevin Durant
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is exploring the idea of selling the franchise. According to a report from Forbes published in early November, the 57-year-old has hired Bank of America to explore a potential sale and has had "at least four calls from groups interested in buying the team." The...
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts has knee surgery, out rest of season
Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts had surgery for a right knee injury on Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the season, according to coach Arthur Smith.
Virginia football team to attend 3rd funeral in 5 days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s football team will travel to its third funeral in five days Wednesday to honor the life of Lavel Davis Jr., who was fatally shot on a bus along with two teammates after they returned to campus from a field trip. Davis, 20, and teammates D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were […] The post Virginia football team to attend 3rd funeral in 5 days appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Will Zach Wilson ever get his job back?
The Jets’ beleaguered former starting quarterback watched from the sideline as his replacement, Mike White, had a stellar game last week. Now the question is, can White keep up that kind of play and keep Wilson on the sideline?
Dear Jack, sorry over the mistrust
Do Washington fans owe defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio an apology? After a sputtering start to the season, the defense is the engine behind the Commanders’ recent 6-1 run that has Washington (7-5) looking like a real playoff contender.
Patriots lend jet to UVA football players for teammates' funerals
The New England Patriots lent their jet to University of Virginia football players so they could attend the funerals of their three teammates, who were killed earlier this month. The funerals were held in Miami, Virginia Beach and North Charleston, South Carolina, the hometowns of each player, according to CBS Sports.The three players, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, were shot and killed on a bus returning from a field trip in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 13. Police responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 10:30 p.m., and arrested a 22-year-old suspect, a former football player...
