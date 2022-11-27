ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To Sean Taylor Display

The Washington Commanders honored legendary safety Sean Taylor before their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Nov. 27, 2022, is 15 years to the day that Taylor had his life cut short. He was one of the best safeties in the NFL during that time and will go down as one of the best players to ever play for the Commanders.
NESN

Sean Taylor ‘Memorial’ Latest Embarrassment By Dan Snyder, Commanders

The late Sean Taylor was honored by the Washington Commanders organization on Sunday, but the display left many underwhelmed. The organization announced Tuesday it would be honoring Taylor and referred to the display as “Sean Taylor Permanent Memorial Installation.” And while many expected the memorial to be a statue of Taylor, who was shot and killed at the age of 24 after two Pro Bowl campaigns in Washington, it ultimately proved to be a wire mannequin.
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To The Embarrassing Sean Taylor Statue

The Washington Commanders' Sean Taylor "tribute" was unveiled on Sunday. To say it wasn't well-received would be an understatement. Essentially, the Commanders erected a mannequin to honor their former Pro Bowl safety, who was tragically killed 15 years ago today. They didn't even bother to match the logos on the uniform, with the figure wearing a Nike jersey and Reebok pants.
The West Virginia Daily News

Virginia football team to attend 3rd funeral in 5 days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s football team will travel to its third funeral in five days Wednesday to honor the life of Lavel Davis Jr., who was fatally shot on a bus along with two teammates after they returned to campus from a field trip. Davis, 20, and teammates D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were […] The post Virginia football team to attend 3rd funeral in 5 days appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Deseret News

Will Zach Wilson ever get his job back?

The Jets’ beleaguered former starting quarterback watched from the sideline as his replacement, Mike White, had a stellar game last week. Now the question is, can White keep up that kind of play and keep Wilson on the sideline?
106.7 The Fan

Dear Jack, sorry over the mistrust

Do Washington fans owe defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio an apology? After a sputtering start to the season, the defense is the engine behind the Commanders’ recent 6-1 run that has Washington (7-5) looking like a real playoff contender.
CBS Denver

Patriots lend jet to UVA football players for teammates' funerals

The New England Patriots lent their jet to University of Virginia football players so they could attend the funerals of their three teammates, who were killed earlier this month. The funerals were held in Miami, Virginia Beach and North Charleston, South Carolina, the hometowns of each player, according to CBS Sports.The three players, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, were shot and killed on a bus returning from a field trip in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 13. Police responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 10:30 p.m., and arrested a 22-year-old suspect, a former football player...
