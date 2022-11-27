Read full article on original website
(November 30, 2022) It’s been more than a decade since Kenny Thomas’s last full-length album. Yet, he’s kept plenty busy: penning his autobiography (Baring My Soul), touring with Living in a Box, guesting on a number of colleagues’ albums, and practicing acupuncture. Having recently celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of his debut LP, Voices, and enjoyed widespread success with the cool and funky “Contagious,” the stage finally seems yet for his long-awaited fifth solo set—currently scheduled for spring 2023 release on Virtue Records.
Is Don Cheadle a cold fish or a cool customer? It isn’t clear at first. The 58-year-old actor, who has been celebrated (he received an Oscar nomination in 2005 for Hotel Rwanda) and mocked (for his mangled cockney accent in Ocean’s Eleven and its sequels), has asked in advance for the cameras to be off during our video call. Our body clocks are also out of whack: it’s the crack of dawn for me in the UK, evening for him in Hawaii. What’s he doing there? “Chilling.” What can he see? “It’s night. So nothing.”
The songstress brings together family members to create a magical work filled with Christmas classics - “The First Noel," "Silent Night," and songs of remembrance like "Auld Lang Syne" and a new composition "I Had to Leave (A Song from Bernie)” – a Regina co-write with brother Bernard Belle. In addition, Ms. Belle’s daughters Sydni and Nyla are vocalists on the album, son Jayln on drums, niece Janah is a backing vocalist while nephew Jahmel is producing and playing drums as well.
After Eloise discovered that Penelope was Lady Whistledown she felt betrayed. Now in 'Bridgerton' Season 3 their broken friendship will be explored.
