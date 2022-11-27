ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TERK131
2d ago

The rabid female living in the Governors mansion and The rabid male in the Mayor mansion in NYC and ones that are faithful to them.

Reply(1)
35
Danielle Davis
2d ago

the animals were here traveling the same routes as their ancestors just like us native americans they should be safe doing what they are supposed to do! pro animal lover of all kinds!

Reply(2)
8
Susan Anderson
2d ago

the most dangerous animal is HUMAN there is nothing more dangerous than MAN KIND , HUMAN

Reply
15
Related
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Traffic Law, Is It Legal to Turn Left On Red? Yes!

Would you be able to pass the New York State Driver's Test today? I have had my license for 40 years and I'd like to think I know the rules of the road and would pass with flying colors. One question stumped me recently and I wonder how many would answer this correctly. Here are a couple to get you warmed up.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wow! Here’s How Many Coyotes Are In New York State

The heavy wet snow that covered Western and Central New York last week has become a sloppy muddy mess this week. The warmer weather has brought in rain and the melting snow has revealed a mixture of busted curbs and torn up lawns and driveways. With more than 80 inches of snow on the ground, it became tricky trying to figure out how to maneuver and where to pile it!
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Does New York State Pay For Mailboxes Hit By Snowplows?

As we continue to recover from snowstorms all across the area, the sound of snowplows roaring down the street has become the background soundtrack for many of us. But what happens when the roar of the truck is interrupted by the sound of a crack, bam, pow, and the smashing of a mailbox?
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $2.25 Million in Federal Funding to Improve Long Island Water Quality and Reduce Pollution

Governor Kathy Hochul and the Long Island Sound Study have announced an initial $2.25 million in new federal funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve the water quality of Long Island's north shore, in addition to the finalization of a critical plan to help Nassau County reduce nitrogen pollution. Building on major scientific pollution-reduction plans and State clean water infrastructure grants under the framework of the Long Island Nitrogen Action Plan, the two efforts will bring added resources to advance efforts to restore and protect Long Island's drinking water and bays.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State

Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
BUFFALO, NY
manhassetpress.com

New Bill Ensures Reserved Beds For Veterans In All New York State Veterans’ Homes

Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (A.6551/S.2238) to establish a reserved bed day policy for people residing in New York State Veterans’ Homes. The legislation, sponsored by Assemblymember Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont), will ensure that veterans do not lose their spot in New York State Veterans’ Homes during medical leave.
lonelyplanet.com

How to get around New York State by train, plane and automobile

Traveling by train is a wonderful way to take in the beauty of New York State © Getty Images/iStockphoto. Venturing beyond easy-to-navigate New York City? We have a few tips. There are many options for exploring the cities, beaches and beautiful landscapes of New York State: trains to the easternmost point of Long Island; buses through the Adirondacks and the Finger Lakes; flights to Syracuse and Niagara Falls; and more.
NEW JERSEY STATE
hudsonvalleyone.com

How New York Democrats lost the House

Like a roaring wall of water crashing on the shore and receding to the sea, the midterm elections are long past now. That sucking feeling around our New York State ankles is worth examining. What went right nationally has already been celebrated by both political parties. But the pattern of more-limited-than-expected Republican gains wasn’t the script in New York State. The GOP midterm tide may have been gentle in New York State, but it was enough to bring down the House.
NEW JERSEY STATE
