Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two brothers are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Related
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (illness) available for Heat on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Martin will suit up after he was able to go through this morning's shootaround with an illness. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to play against Boston on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against the Celtics. Robinson's Friday projection includes 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (neck) available on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dragic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.7 minutes against Phoenix. Dragic's Wednesday projection includes 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Saddiq Bey playing bench role for Pistons on Tuesday night
Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Bey will come off the bench after Isaiah Stewart was named Tuesday's starter. In 26.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bey to produce 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
numberfire.com
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) DNP on Wednesday
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Miami Dolphins. McCaffrey is dealing with knee irritation and did not practice to open the week on Wednesday. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) sidelined, McCaffrey could see an increase in touches if he is active on Sunday, but that is an unknown at this point. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Jordan Mason could see more touches if McCaffrey is inactive.
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (knee) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to return to action on Friday against Boston. Tyler Herro (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Gabe Vincent (knee), and Duncan Robinson (ankle) are all probable.
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (ankle) questionable for Spurs on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After missing three games with ankle soreness, Richardson's status currently in the air on Wednesday. Expect Doug McDermott to play more minutes if Richardson is ruled out. Richardson's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) ruled out on Wednesday, Trendon Watford to start
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hart will not be active for the later half of Portland's back-to-back after he suffered an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked eighth in defensive rating, Trendon Watford will see more minutes on Wednesday night.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) limited Wednesday for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was a limited participant at practice on Wendesday. Mostert sat out last week, but a Wednesday session puts him on track to play Week 13 against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers. Jeff Wilson is still expected to lead the Dolphins' backfield even if Mostert is active.
numberfire.com
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (hip) available on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Hunter has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Orlando on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against the Magic. Hunter's Wednesday projection includes 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4...
numberfire.com
Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is not expected to be available on Sunday. With Rodgers sidelined, Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers.
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) probable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Herro is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Celtics. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Boston. Herro's Friday projection includes 21.8...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Trendon Watford for inactive Josh Hart (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Watford will make his 11th career start after Josh Hart was held out with an ankle injury. In 21.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Watford to score 20.1 FanDuel points. Watford's projection includes 8.8...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (quad) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (quad) is probable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray is dealing with a quad injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Atlanta on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against the Hawks. Murray's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Lonnie Walker (foot) out for Lakers on Wednesday, Patrick Beverley to start
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker (foot) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Walker will sit out after he experienced left foot soreness. Expect Patrick Beverley to play an increased role in his return from his suspension. In 25.2 expected minutes, our models project Beverley...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Dedmon continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with Boston. If he is available, our models expect him to play 12.1 minutes against the Celtics. Dedmon's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey (knee) available for Detroit on Thursday
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey will play Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ivey has missed time recently due to right knee soreness. However, he has been cleared to make his awaited return to the court. Expect him to also start, which would likely send Isaiah Livers back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Clippers' Reggie Jackson (back) available on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jackson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against the Jazz. Jackson's Wednesday projection includes 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jeff Green (knee) doubtful on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green continues to deal with a knee injury and is not expected to play against the Hawks on Friday. Green is averaging 7.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 13.5 FanDuel points per game this...
Comments / 0